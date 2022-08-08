Read full article on original website
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A building catches fire in south Laredo and border patrol agents step in to help. Photos from the agency’s social media page show the roof and the outside air conditioning unit on fire. It happened on Monday, August 8, at the 300 block of Begona Court in the Santa Rita area. According to Border Patrol, agents from the Laredo South Station got to the location and checked if anyone inside the building needed help. The agency said agents also helped out neighbors reach a safe area to avoid injury.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local organization is inviting residents to belt their lungs out and hit the high notes for a good cause. The Women’s City Club of Laredo is hosting open call auditions for its second annual ‘The Voice of Laredo’ competition. Contestants must be...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident in east Laredo is causing some lane closures on Highway 359. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened near Highway 359 near Old Milwaukee Road. This has prompted a temporary closure for the westbound lanes on 359. Motorists are being asked to...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An investigation by the ‘KGNS On Your Side’ team reveals that the City of Laredo was the victim of a phishing scam that resulted in the loss of over 1 million in taxpayer dollars. In February 2022, KGNS obtained a grievance filed by then...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A truck full of undocumented people is found at a local Walmart. The incident happened on Thursday at around 4 p.m. at the Walmart located on Loop 20 and Clark. According to Laredo Police, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the truck, but the...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Showers associated with wind shift boundaries to our north, and a wave in the upper level wind flow moving west from the gulf will bring shower chances as early as Thursday night, and especially on Friday and Saturday, and still a smaller chance on Sunday. The showers will be scattered, but most places will get something during those days, and some of the showers will be heavy. Temperatures, will likely be under 100F on Friday and Saturday, and possibly on Sunday.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Influence from the gulf is increasing, and we are seeing brief afternoon scattered showers wetting down a few lucky spots in our area. A weak wave in the upper level wind flow will arrive from the gulf on Friday and Saturday with more numerous showers. The rains that do occur will be welcome, but mostly too brief to be drought ending. It is too early to determine if we are seeing a large scale weather pattern change that could bring additional rain opportunities after the 7 day forecast period.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 559 applicants started the process of becoming potential Laredo Police Academy cadets. The aspiring officers took the test at the Sames Auto Arena on Wednesday morning, August 10. During this first exam, the Laredo Police Department is testing the applicants’ reading, mathematical, and comprehension skills. Those who pass the test will then move on to an agility exam.
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande City Police Department partnered with Wal-Mart to help raise enough money to buy back-to-school uniforms for local students. The Shop with a Cop event raised enough funds to help 40 children receive back-to-school uniforms Friday. Rio Grande City Crime Stoppers and the Rio Grande City Police […]
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is facing charges for a multiple vehicle accident that sent multiple people to the hospital Tuesday afternoon. Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Alejandro Villarreal and charged him with reckless driving. The accident happened at around 4 p.m. at Casa Verde and Jacaman Road. According to...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Two Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies are injured after patrolling the border on all-terrain-vehicles (ATVs). According to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office, the incidents happened on Thursday, August 11 around 1 a.m. during Operation Lone Star near the Rio Grande on Pedregal Street. A spokesperson for the sheriff said one deputy crashed alone on his ATV and suffered minor injuries. The other deputy was on his way to help his colleague when he also crashed and was severely injured. However, neither are life-threatening injuries.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A police officer with the Laredo Independent School District (LISD) is recovering after a driver ran over his foot on Wednesday, August 10. Meanwhile, the driver accused is arrested. According to reports, the officer was identified as a 62-year-old man who was directing traffic outside of...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An accident with several injuries is reported in north Laredo. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident happened on Casa Verde Road and Jacaman Road. When paramedics got there, they found a 3-vehicle accident involving 11 victims. Five patients were treated and taken to Laredo Medical Center while three patients were treated and taken to Doctors Hospital. All are in stable condition. Three otheres refused treatment.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man is wanted by the Laredo Police Department for allegedly leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. On Sunday, July 17, Laredo Police officers responded to the intersection of Pine Street and Milmo Avenue for an accident. The caller mentioned the driver left the scene. When officers go to the scene, they saw visible damage to a vehicle and other property.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man makes a horrific discovery after he was in the process of doing some maintenance on a school bus Monday morning. The body of a man was found inside. The discovery was made at Matamoros and Flores Avenue at around 10 a.m. According to a...
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - After a long and heated summer, the students got up bright and early to embark on a new school year. Wednesday marks the first day of the school year for students over at LISD and UISD. Students were seen walking to school with bags and backpacks...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s not just a saying, but breakfast is the most important meal of the day - nutritionists confirm it. In less than 24 hours, thousands of kids in Laredo will be heading off to the first day of school. Dozens of workers at Laredo Independent School District’s (LISD) Child Nutrition Center kitchen are getting a headstart cooking for the first day of school.
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Parents at LISD and UISD are getting everything in order before they send their kids back to school. With the start of the new school year comes many changes one of which is the new standardized dress code for students of both districts. Elementary and middle...
Man wanted by Laredo Police for leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. As firefighters tackle a brushfire, a pair of fire phenomena are caught on camera. Parents in Florida are facing numerous charges for brutally abusing their six children, ultimately leading to the death of a 6-year-old boy, officials said.
