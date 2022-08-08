Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Sells Nearly $7 Billion in Tesla Shares in Preparation for ‘Hopefully Unlikely’ Close of Twitter Deal
As Elon Musk continues to try and back out of his agreement to purchase Twitter, the CEO sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stocks on Tuesday. He says the move was made to “avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock” down the line. In new filings this week,...
WWE Reveals More Vince McMahon Payments Totaling $5 Million, Delays Upcoming Quarterly Report
WWE has delayed their upcoming quarterly report. In a new SEC filing that was filed today, WWE announced that their upcoming quarterly report has been delayed. The delay is due to the current ongoing saga surrounding Vince McMahon and his removal from the company. WWE revealed in the new filing that they uncovered two new payments from Vince McMahon that total five million dollars, although the payments are unrelated to the allegations that have been brought forth.
WWE・
Fightful
13K+
Followers
29K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0