WWE has delayed their upcoming quarterly report. In a new SEC filing that was filed today, WWE announced that their upcoming quarterly report has been delayed. The delay is due to the current ongoing saga surrounding Vince McMahon and his removal from the company. WWE revealed in the new filing that they uncovered two new payments from Vince McMahon that total five million dollars, although the payments are unrelated to the allegations that have been brought forth.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO