EL CENTRO — The passing of Dr. Benjamin Lehr on July 7 from natural causes leaves a void in many of the Imperial County residents who knew him. Yet regardless of how he was known individually – as a learned doctor, father, adopted father, grandfather, great grandfather, anonymous benefactor, trusted source of medical advice, or friend – the fact remains he will be remembered long after in the hearts and minds of those whose lives he touched in his profession.

IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO