Yuma man set for murder trial next month changes to guilty plea, still faces maximum 25 years
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One of the two men charged in connection to a fatal shooting in 2019 pleaded guilty in Yuma County Superior Court on Thursday, just one month before standing trial. Anthony Guillen, 31, was set for jury trial in September 2022, facing a first-degree murder conviction,...
Yuma man rejects probation offer, instead will stand trial with a maximum sentence of 60 years
Despite the chance to accept 36 months of probation offered in the state's plea offer, Antonio Campa-Robles, 26, rejected the offer and has decided to head to trial next year. The post Yuma man rejects probation offer, instead will stand trial with a maximum sentence of 60 years appeared first on KYMA.
Murder case that ended in a shocking mistrial set for new trial next month
After an unexpected mistrial in the murder case against Izak Lucero, the state will get another opportunity to prosecute him in September. The post Murder case that ended in a shocking mistrial set for new trial next month appeared first on KYMA.
San Diego becomes major area for fentanyl trafficking
SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - The Office of the United States Attorney says both San Diego and Imperial counties have found over 5,000 pounds of fentanyl, which is about 60% of all fentanyl discovered in the United States. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agencies in both areas have found fentanyl...
Yuma man sentenced to nine years in prison for attempted murder, armed robberies
After being incarcerated for nearly two years, Jacob Alijah Allen will now head to the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to numerous attempted murder and armed robbery charges. The post Yuma man sentenced to nine years in prison for attempted murder, armed robberies appeared first on KYMA.
Agents find three migrants attempting to cross on dirk bike
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A post to US Border Patrol Yuma Sector shows a video of migrants crossing the U.S./ Mexico border and leaving on a dirt bike. The post says a smuggler was attempting to take three migrants on a bike on Saturday. Two women and a 12-year-old...
San Luis, Arizona prison out of running power due to storm
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Department of Corrections has confirmed one of the units inside the state prison complex in San Luis is still without power due to a recent storm in Yuma County. AZ DOC said the Cheyenne Unit has portable coolers along with fans, water,...
Domestic violence victim in Imperial County speaks out
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. The post Domestic violence victim in Imperial County speaks out appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: Aug. 4-9
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 4 and Aug. 9. 12:07 p.m.: Deputies responded to a distress call 30 miles between Palo Verde and Picacho State Park. An individual was stuck on a sandbar out on the water and had been attempting to dislodge himself for over an hour.
Former Yuma pastor accused of child molestation not formally charged
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A former Yuma pastor accused of molesting a nine-year-old child two years ago learned that he has not been formally charged for the alleged crime. The Yuma County Sheriff's Office said an investigation revealed 34-year-old Franklin Sharples had sexually abused a child, with one incident taking place in the 4400 Block of E. County 10th Street, right off of Interstate 8.
Arizona History Teacher of the Year awarded in San Luis
SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A San Luis High School teacher has been named Arizona History Teacher of the Year and will be presented with an award by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American history. Ian McDougall, winner of the prestigious award, stated, "It is an honor to win...
August 11 is National 811 Day
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - August 11 is National 811 Day, which reminds the public call the 811 phone number before doing any digging. Anyone planning on digging should call 811 at least two days before the project and utility companies will go out to the site to ensure safety.
Yuma Regional Medical Center announces newest class of family and community medicine residents
Yuma Regional Medical Center officials today announced their 10th class of Family and Community Medicine residents. Yuma Regional officials said as recent medical school graduates, the eight doctors will spend the next three years in rotations alongside medical specialists in areas including pediatrics, cardiology, emergency medicine, orthopedics, kidney care, women’s health and gastroenterology.
Imperial High Grad Gets Nod for CA Chief Justice
SACRAMENTO — California Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero was nominated by Gov. Newsom on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to serve as the state’s next chief justice after Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye finishes out her term on Jan. 2, 2023. A native of the Imperial Valley, Guerrero graduated from...
Dr. Benjamin Lehr: the legacy of Imperial County’s great “country” doctor
EL CENTRO — The passing of Dr. Benjamin Lehr on July 7 from natural causes leaves a void in many of the Imperial County residents who knew him. Yet regardless of how he was known individually – as a learned doctor, father, adopted father, grandfather, great grandfather, anonymous benefactor, trusted source of medical advice, or friend – the fact remains he will be remembered long after in the hearts and minds of those whose lives he touched in his profession.
Former Methodist Church Drops Plans to Temporarily House Migrants
HOLTVILLE — Plans have been dropped to convert the former United Methodist Church of Holtville into a welcoming center for migrants who have been released from the custody of local immigration officials. The change of plans has also allowed the United Methodist Church congregation to move forward with the...
Imperial Avenue Paving Project to Close Intersections
CALEXICO — Motorists are being advised to expect delays while traveling on Imperial Avenue southbound of Highway 98 because of street paving taking place on Thursday, Aug. 11 and Friday, Aug. 12. The street paving project will also temporarily prevent motorists from turning either east or west from all...
Home Grown: Imperial valley and Yuma farmers draft plan for water cuts
A plan is circulating among irrigation districts in Imperial Valley and Yuma to reduce Colorado River use by as much as 925,000 acre-feet. This after federal officials demanded historic cuts in water use next year, on the order of 2 million to 4 million acre-feet. One imperial valley grower says the Imperial Irrigation District holds The post Home Grown: Imperial valley and Yuma farmers draft plan for water cuts appeared first on KYMA.
Community raises funds for beloved “Paletero Veloz”
EL CENTRO — For decades Hector Carrillo has served dozens upon hundreds of local children and families as the “Paletero Mas Veloz de El Centro,” or the Fastest Popsicle Salesman in El Centro, scooting around at full sprints on-foot, pushing a refrigerated cart to sell paletas, popsicles, and other goodies to children at organized sports or families post Sunday church services.
Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro
The Imperial County Sheriff's Office announced a missing juvenile alert on Carter Weekley, a 15-year-old teenager who was last seen on August 1, 2022 in El Centro, California. The post Teen missing last seen August 1 in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
