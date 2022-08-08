ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inc.com

How Brands Elevate by Working With Black-Owned Media Companies

It's been 200 years since Freedom's Journal, the first Black-owned and operated newspaper in the U.S., went to print. Since then, brands and advertisers have been increasingly acknowledging the role of Black-owned media plays in not just reaching Black communities, but advocating for them as well. On top of that, Black consumers' collective consumption is projected to go up to $1.7 trillion in 2030. Here are the top reasons why brands should consider tapping Black-owned media companies.
Fast Company

Tech layoffs continue across the board: Here’s the latest

The tech sector’s massive cost-cutting mission doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. Once high-flying companies, with unprecedented valuations and growth-at-all-costs strategies, have started to scale back, as the economy appears to be heading for a slowdown. The efforts, which started in May, have resulted in massive layoffs at several firms, from startups to publicly traded companies worth billions of dollars.
MarketRealist

Why Is Big Tech Buying Healthcare Companies? It’s the Data and Market, Stupid

U.S. tech companies have grown through a mix of organic and inorganic growth. Through acquisitions, big tech companies have bought direct competitors and potential competitors. Of late, companies like Amazon and Microsoft have been quite interested in healthcare companies. Why are tech companies buying healthcare companies?. Article continues below advertisement.
The Independent

Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’

A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
Austonia

Laid-off Oracle worker says workers were blindsided. Will uncertainty in tech make some leave the industry entirely?

As Haley Daigle neared graduation from St. Edward’s University and continued interning at Oracle, the company grew to be her top choice for a job post-grad. She succeeded and became a full-time employee in an Austin-based marketing position where she had the flexibility to work remotely. Then, on Monday, she got a phone call that she was part of the layoffs at the Austin-based software giant. “I think a lot of people were blindsided. I don't think that the VPs even knew what was going on, necessarily,” Daigle said. “I think it was just kind of a crazy shift that...
pymnts

Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform

Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
@growwithco

How Startup Pacaso Reached $1 Billion ‘Unicorn Status’

Founder and CEO Austin Allison on how the tech platform leveraged real estate industry expertise and ‘operational excellence’ to fill an unmet consumer need in the housing market. Three best practices integral to startup growth, according to Austin Allison, Founder and CEO of Pacaso:. Achieve ‘operational excellence’ before...
HackerNoon

I Launched 6 Startups in 8 Months (And 5 of Them Failed)

A story about founding several startups, funding, investor relationships, writing software, and winning hackathons. Some people like Peter Levels say, ">95% of everything I ever did failed (...) ship more" while the famous Rework book provides a study-based statement that "People who failed before have the same amount of success as people who have never tried at all. (...) Already successful entrepreneurs are far more likely to succeed again". In my opinion, if you fail smart, mistakes do teach you a lesson. It's all about getting feedback and learning from it. With this in mind, some of the initiatives I'm describing were not failures at all. They either made me money or taught me a lot.
Reuters

Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
@growwithco

Business Accelerator?

Learn more about business accelerators and how they can help your business. Starting a business is challenging, and growing it can be even harder — but entrepreneurs don’t have to navigate the early stages of their startup alone. If your business has moved past its infancy and you’re seeking further guidance, a business accelerator could be just what you need.
Fortune

Instacart CEO: The soft skill of relationship-building is essential for a strong future

On this week’s episode of Fortune’s Leadership Next podcast, co-host Ellen McGirt talks with Fidji Simo, CEO of Instacart, about keeping the needs and safety of her company’s frontline workers top of mind and battling food insecurity. They also discuss Simo’s belief in the company’s future even after a massive drop in valuation, why she never let the challenges of entering the male-dominated business world put her off, and how to put soft skills to work to build a company up.
