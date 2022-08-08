Read full article on original website
Tech's great layoffs: Over 30,000 tech employees lost their jobs as of July. These are their stories in their own words.
Over 30,000 tech workers have lost their job as of July. Insider spoke to employees from Tesla to Coinbase to hear their stories. These are their stories of the personal and economic toll of layoffs in the industry. According to the latest data from the US department of labor, unemployment...
Inc.com
How Brands Elevate by Working With Black-Owned Media Companies
It's been 200 years since Freedom's Journal, the first Black-owned and operated newspaper in the U.S., went to print. Since then, brands and advertisers have been increasingly acknowledging the role of Black-owned media plays in not just reaching Black communities, but advocating for them as well. On top of that, Black consumers' collective consumption is projected to go up to $1.7 trillion in 2030. Here are the top reasons why brands should consider tapping Black-owned media companies.
Fast Company
Tech layoffs continue across the board: Here’s the latest
The tech sector’s massive cost-cutting mission doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. Once high-flying companies, with unprecedented valuations and growth-at-all-costs strategies, have started to scale back, as the economy appears to be heading for a slowdown. The efforts, which started in May, have resulted in massive layoffs at several firms, from startups to publicly traded companies worth billions of dollars.
Why Is Big Tech Buying Healthcare Companies? It’s the Data and Market, Stupid
U.S. tech companies have grown through a mix of organic and inorganic growth. Through acquisitions, big tech companies have bought direct competitors and potential competitors. Of late, companies like Amazon and Microsoft have been quite interested in healthcare companies. Why are tech companies buying healthcare companies?. Article continues below advertisement.
Mark Cuban: Why Doing Nothing Is Sometimes the Best Investing Strategy
Mark Cuban sold Broadcast.com to Yahoo for $5.7 billion in 1999. He is now a serial entrepreneur, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, long-time "Shark Tank" Shark, executive producer and bestselling...
An engineer who was fired by Google says its AI chatbot is 'pretty racist' and that AI ethics at Google are a 'fig leaf'
Blake Lemoine said the bot's apparent biases — from racial to religious — should be the headlining concern.
Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’
A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
Why Meta executives are fleeing Silicon Valley
Increasing rivalry with TikTok and a generous remote-work policy are allowing top executives to work from further afield.
Laid-off Oracle worker says workers were blindsided. Will uncertainty in tech make some leave the industry entirely?
As Haley Daigle neared graduation from St. Edward’s University and continued interning at Oracle, the company grew to be her top choice for a job post-grad. She succeeded and became a full-time employee in an Austin-based marketing position where she had the flexibility to work remotely. Then, on Monday, she got a phone call that she was part of the layoffs at the Austin-based software giant. “I think a lot of people were blindsided. I don't think that the VPs even knew what was going on, necessarily,” Daigle said. “I think it was just kind of a crazy shift that...
Vietnamese Startup Telio Aims to Raise $50M to $60M for B2B Platform
Vietnamese startup Telio aims to raise $50 million to $60 million in the latest funding round for its business-to-business eCommerce platform, Nikkei Asia reported Friday (Aug. 5). Started by Bui Sy Phong in 2019, Telio had raised $51 million by November 2021, at which time it announced a pre-Series B...
TechCrunch
Walmart cuts 200 corporate employees, says it will continue hiring in ‘key areas’
The retail giant employs over 1.6 million people across its stores and supply chain in the U.S — those workers were not affected by these layoffs. A report from Bloomberg noted that job cuts affected people in merchandising and last-mile delivery. “We’re updating our structure and evolving select roles...
How Startup Pacaso Reached $1 Billion ‘Unicorn Status’
Founder and CEO Austin Allison on how the tech platform leveraged real estate industry expertise and ‘operational excellence’ to fill an unmet consumer need in the housing market. Three best practices integral to startup growth, according to Austin Allison, Founder and CEO of Pacaso:. Achieve ‘operational excellence’ before...
We've got nearly 50 pitch decks that helped fintechs disrupting trading, investing, and banking raise millions in funding
Insider has been tracking the next wave of hot new startups that are blending finance and tech. Check out these pitch decks to see how fintech founders sold their vision. See more stories on Insider's business page.
I Launched 6 Startups in 8 Months (And 5 of Them Failed)
A story about founding several startups, funding, investor relationships, writing software, and winning hackathons. Some people like Peter Levels say, ">95% of everything I ever did failed (...) ship more" while the famous Rework book provides a study-based statement that "People who failed before have the same amount of success as people who have never tried at all. (...) Already successful entrepreneurs are far more likely to succeed again". In my opinion, if you fail smart, mistakes do teach you a lesson. It's all about getting feedback and learning from it. With this in mind, some of the initiatives I'm describing were not failures at all. They either made me money or taught me a lot.
Micron's warning of weak demand rattles chip stocks
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O) cut its current-quarter revenue forecast on Tuesday and warned of a negative free cash flow in the coming three months as customer inventories pile up amid waning demand for chips used in PCs and smartphones.
Business Accelerator?
Learn more about business accelerators and how they can help your business. Starting a business is challenging, and growing it can be even harder — but entrepreneurs don’t have to navigate the early stages of their startup alone. If your business has moved past its infancy and you’re seeking further guidance, a business accelerator could be just what you need.
Fast Company
How discovery commerce is changing the game for brands
In today’s “always shopping” environment, people are constantly discovering new ideas, solutions, and inspirations from brands. Here’s how that plays out for one online browser.
Instacart CEO: The soft skill of relationship-building is essential for a strong future
On this week’s episode of Fortune’s Leadership Next podcast, co-host Ellen McGirt talks with Fidji Simo, CEO of Instacart, about keeping the needs and safety of her company’s frontline workers top of mind and battling food insecurity. They also discuss Simo’s belief in the company’s future even after a massive drop in valuation, why she never let the challenges of entering the male-dominated business world put her off, and how to put soft skills to work to build a company up.
geekwire.com
Hootsuite lays off 30% of staff, says it’s focusing on ‘financial sustainability’ amid downturn
Hootsuite told employees on Tuesday that it would lay off 30% of its staff, becoming the latest tech company to reduce costs and extend runway amid the broader market downturn. The Vancouver, B.C.-based company confirmed the cuts to GeekWire. Hootsuite did not provide an updated headcount or specific number of...
TechCrunch
Kenyan B2B e-commerce platform Marketforce cut about 9% of staff in reorganization strategy
In an email sent from Marketforce CEO Tesh Mbaabu and obtained by TechCrunch, the layoffs were a part of a reorganization strategy in Kenya, one of its five markets which include Nigeria, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania. Mbaabu confirmed the news on a call with TechCrunch, adding that the company let...
