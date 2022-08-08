ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Local Y, others see influx of federal funds to boost rural health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - From helping the YMCA feed hungry kids to offering COVID testing, a new round of grant funds will help improve CSRA residents’ health, federal officials said Thursday. The newly announced funds are among a flurry of grants awarded in the past few days to improve...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Augusta University to receive grant for maternity, pediatric health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One of our biggest local hospitals has a big boost on the way from Washington. Georgia Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff announce an over 300-million-dollar investment into Augusta University and Grady Health Systems. The senators say the money will help improve access to maternity and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Funds for AU Health hailed as a way to boost access to care

WASHINGTON (WRDW/WAGT) - The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services have approved the “GA-AIDE” proposal to invest more than $300 million into the Grady Health and Augusta University Health systems. Georgia’s Democratic U.S. senators said the money will open up access to quality care for Georgia’s most vulnerable...
AUGUSTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Ten Georgia rural hospitals to receive $9M in stabilization grants from state agency

(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Community Health has awarded $9 million in Rural Hospital Stabilization Grants to 10 rural Georgia hospitals. The hospitals will each receive $900,000 to support initiatives strengthening underserved communities' access to care. The Rural Hospital Stabilization Grant, established in 2014, ostensibly helps...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
Albany, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Augusta, GA
Health
Albany, GA
Health
City
Louisville, GA
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
County
Wilkes County, GA
City
Albany, GA
State
South Carolina State
Local
Georgia Government
WRDW-TV

Augusta University move-in day impacts state economy

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It was a busy day over at Augusta University. Jag families will sleep good tonight, one dad told us he needed an ice bath. Wednesday was the first day of freshman move-in for students. Enrollment there has increased by 15% over the last five years and...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxl.com

Biden-Harris Administration awards $49 M to support two transportation projects in Georgia

Today, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg announced that the Biden-Harris Administration has awarded $49.9 million to support two projects in Georgia from the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) program to help move forward on projects that modernize roads, bridges, transit, rail, ports, and intermodal transportation and make our transportation systems safer, more accessible, more affordable, and more sustainable.
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Community roundup: Coming events, acts of kindness and more

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Busby’s Heating and Air on Tuesday presented Hope House in Augusta with a $2,000 contribution as part of the Busby’s Cares Community Contribution initiative. Hope House strives to instill self-sufficiency in individuals and families through comprehensive treatment to end the cycle of substance misuse, untreated...
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

High-speed affordable internet coming to rural Georgia

CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) — Many rural areas across the country, including right here in Georgia, lack access to high-speed, affordable internet. But help may soon be on the way.  The Biden administration is directing millions of dollars in loans and grants to support internet projects.  The USDA is making access to internet a little bit […]
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Burns
WALB 10

Lee Co. Medical Center receives state approval to move forward

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Officials with the Lee County Medical Center say they feel good that the hospital project is continuing to move forward after a recent update. The Georgia Department of Community Health has determined that the Lee County Medical Center does not need to be reviewed and still has the approval to move forward.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Piedmont Augusta updates visitor rules as COVID threat rises

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As COVID cases trend upward again, Piedmont Augusta Hospital has updated its visitation guidelines. Like other facilities in the region, the hospital formerly known as University has adjusted its polices with the ebb and flow of COVID cases in an effort to keep from spreading coronavirus.
AUGUSTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Kemp pledges second round of tax refund checks as he seeks reelection

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday he will seek a second round of tax rebate checks to Georgia taxpayers and the return of a state property tax break. The state income tax refund checks would be worth $250-$500 to taxpayers, as they were earlier this year, and an average of $500 to homeowners according to the governor's office.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural Health#Health Education#Health Disparities#Urban Areas#Jefferson Hospital#Wills Memorial Hospital#Georgians#R Sylvania#Augusta University
WRDW-TV

Augusta University renaming education program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is renaming one of its departments this semester. They decided the education department needed a new name, representing all the majors that make up it. It’s going to be called the College of Education and Human Development. The dean says the new name...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Facing urgent need for platelets, CSRA blood bank boosts rewards

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center said Wednesday it’s in urgent need of platelets from donors of all blood types. Platelets help blood clots stop bleeding. They’re used to treat local patients who are undergoing cancer treatments, who were injured in an accident, or who are having surgery.
AUGUSTA, GA
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 10)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have a valid Regular Driver’s license. Applicants must have at least...
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WRDW-TV

Columbia County holds hiring fair to fill over 50 job openings

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County held a hiring fair for over 50 positions at the Columbia County Exhibition Center Tuesday. With new neighborhoods comes more work and more open positions. “There are subdivisions going in, so those are water lines, roads will have to be paved, and we have...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken County school district having problems with phone system

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County Public Schools is having problems with its phone system, the district reported Wednesday. “We are aware of the problem and working to fix it as quickly as possible,” the district posted on Facebook. “We appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this!”
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy