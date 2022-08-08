ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Center, IA

kscj.com

SIOUX CITY TO HOST TIRE DISPOSAL EVENT FOR RESIDENTS

IF YOU ARE A SIOUX CITY RESIDENT WITH SOME OLD TIRES YOU DON’T WANT, YOUR CHANCE TO GET RID OF THEM IS COMING SOON. SIOUX CITY’S ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT AND GILL HAULING WILL HOST A TIRE TAKE BACK EVENT FOR SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 20TH. THE...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kicdam.com

Arnold Park Amusement Park to Construct Apartments for Foreign Workers

Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — A long-time goal of Arnolds Park Amusement Park is coming to fruition. The park has purchased two adjacent properties and has the option on two others. CEO John Paulsley says they can finally arrange adequate housing for their summer workers who are strewn all over the area now.
ARNOLDS PARK, IA
Western Iowa Today

Woodbury County Wind Power Ordinance Likely To Change, MidAmerican Says It’ll Scuttle Wind Farm Plan.

(Sioux City, IA) — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is moving forward with an updated ordinance requiring far more distance between wind turbines and residences. It’s a move that MidAmerican Energy says will likely derail its plan to build a wind farm in Woodbury County. Daniel Hair of Hornick says the wind farm would be disruptive — he led a petition drive that more than 700 county residents signed, asking supervisors to change the ordinance. It currently requires at least 12-hundred-50 feet of separation between a residence and a wind turbine, and the new proposal would require 25 hundred feet. Brenda Holtz is a landowner who opposes expanding the distance, saying it takes away property owners’ ability to decide what to do with their land. The board will hold two more public hearings before taking a final vote on its wind ordinance change.
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KLEM

Thursday News, August 11

An 8 year old boy suffered fatal injuries Wednesday in a UTV accident near Hinton. The Plymouth County Sheriffs Department received a 911 call shortly before noon that a child was injured in an accident at a residence on Hill Lane west of Hinton. Authorities were told that a boy was driving an unregistered Polaris Ranger at the residence, and lost control of the vehicle on a grassy area. The vehicle rolled over on its top. The boy was partially ejected, causing serious injuries. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City, where he was later pronounced dead. His name was not released. The accident remains under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol and Hinton Ambulance and Fire Department assisted at the scene.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sioux City Journal

Sioux City school board member takes job at Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City school board member Bob Michaelson has been named dean of students at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School. Michaelson, a retired teacher and softball coach who taught at Sioux City West Middle School for 30 years, was elected to his first term on the school board last fall.
SIOUX CITY, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Harrisburg school district looking to expand

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg school district has seen rapid growth in recent years causing different schools to be very crowded. Tonight, the school district held a public meeting to talk about the overcrowding and possible solutions. Superintendent for Harrisburg, Tim Graf, says action needs to be taken.
HARRISBURG, SD
KCCI.com

Hundreds of dead fish are piling up in Iowa community

STORM LAKE, Iowa — Dead carp are piling up in Storm Lake. It's causing people to ask the Department of Natural Resources what they can do to get rid of them. One resident had more than one hundred on his shoreline Monday with dozens more floating in the water.
STORM LAKE, IA
KELOLAND TV

Thermo Bond debuts new facility in Elk Point

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) — A business in Elk Pint, South Dakota showed off their new facility to the public. A ribbon cutting and open house were held Friday night to debut the new 75,000 square-foot facility. The company has grown from ten employees back they first started back...
ELK POINT, SD
kiwaradio.com

Ada Wieman

Ada Wieman age 89 of Little Rock, Iowa died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Sibley Specialty Care in Sibley, IA. Her funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Salem Reformed Church in Little Rock, with Reverend Barry Wynveen officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery of Little Rock. Visitation will be Thursday, August 11th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with family present from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Salem Reformed Church in Little Rock.
LITTLE ROCK, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Storm Lake hauls 1,600 pounds of dead carp to landfill

The herpes outbreak at Storm Lake in northwest Iowa that has killed thousands of carp in recent weeks resulted in a pungent problem for city leaders: How would they rid the shoreline of rotting fish carcasses? The most efficient way to expedite the decay would involve shoving them back into the water, but that would […] The post Storm Lake hauls 1,600 pounds of dead carp to landfill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
STORM LAKE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Sheldon Officers, Love, INC Help Families Through Shop With A Cop

Sheldon, Iowa — It’s a way to help out families in the school district, plus it’s a chance for public relations for the police department. That describes Sheldon’s Shop With A Cop program. The shopping is done at back-to-school time, says Sheldon Police Chief Scott Burtch.
SHELDON, IA
kiwaradio.com

Charlene DeGooyer

Charlene DeGooyer, age 77, of Rock Rapids, Iowa died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, IA. The funeral service will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 13th at the United Methodist Church of Rock Rapids, IA, with Pastor Travis Remme officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Rock Rapids. Visitation will be Friday, August 12th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, with the family present at Jurrens Funeral Home of Rock Rapids.
ROCK RAPIDS, IA

