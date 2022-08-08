Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Ribbon Cutting Of Beresford Lewis & Clark Tower Is One Step Closer To Water In Sheldon, Hull, Sioux Center
Beresford, South Dakota — We’re one step closer to having Lewis & Clark water in Sheldon, Hull, and Sioux Center. The ribbon was cut on Wednesday for the tower supplying this area, located in Beresford, South Dakota. The Lewis & Clark Regional Water System is to bring Missouri...
kscj.com
SIOUX CITY TO HOST TIRE DISPOSAL EVENT FOR RESIDENTS
IF YOU ARE A SIOUX CITY RESIDENT WITH SOME OLD TIRES YOU DON’T WANT, YOUR CHANCE TO GET RID OF THEM IS COMING SOON. SIOUX CITY’S ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES DEPARTMENT AND GILL HAULING WILL HOST A TIRE TAKE BACK EVENT FOR SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS ON SATURDAY, AUGUST 20TH. THE...
kicdam.com
Arnold Park Amusement Park to Construct Apartments for Foreign Workers
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — A long-time goal of Arnolds Park Amusement Park is coming to fruition. The park has purchased two adjacent properties and has the option on two others. CEO John Paulsley says they can finally arrange adequate housing for their summer workers who are strewn all over the area now.
Woodbury County Wind Power Ordinance Likely To Change, MidAmerican Says It’ll Scuttle Wind Farm Plan.
(Sioux City, IA) — The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors is moving forward with an updated ordinance requiring far more distance between wind turbines and residences. It’s a move that MidAmerican Energy says will likely derail its plan to build a wind farm in Woodbury County. Daniel Hair of Hornick says the wind farm would be disruptive — he led a petition drive that more than 700 county residents signed, asking supervisors to change the ordinance. It currently requires at least 12-hundred-50 feet of separation between a residence and a wind turbine, and the new proposal would require 25 hundred feet. Brenda Holtz is a landowner who opposes expanding the distance, saying it takes away property owners’ ability to decide what to do with their land. The board will hold two more public hearings before taking a final vote on its wind ordinance change.
Iowa DOT discusses future of Gordon Drive viaduct
Over the past two days, the Iowa Department of Transportaion (DOT) Board has been touring project sites around Siouxland.
KLEM
Thursday News, August 11
An 8 year old boy suffered fatal injuries Wednesday in a UTV accident near Hinton. The Plymouth County Sheriffs Department received a 911 call shortly before noon that a child was injured in an accident at a residence on Hill Lane west of Hinton. Authorities were told that a boy was driving an unregistered Polaris Ranger at the residence, and lost control of the vehicle on a grassy area. The vehicle rolled over on its top. The boy was partially ejected, causing serious injuries. He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Sioux City, where he was later pronounced dead. His name was not released. The accident remains under investigation. The Iowa State Patrol and Hinton Ambulance and Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City school board member takes job at Bishop Heelan
SIOUX CITY -- Sioux City school board member Bob Michaelson has been named dean of students at Bishop Heelan Catholic High School. Michaelson, a retired teacher and softball coach who taught at Sioux City West Middle School for 30 years, was elected to his first term on the school board last fall.
dakotanewsnow.com
Harrisburg school district looking to expand
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Harrisburg school district has seen rapid growth in recent years causing different schools to be very crowded. Tonight, the school district held a public meeting to talk about the overcrowding and possible solutions. Superintendent for Harrisburg, Tim Graf, says action needs to be taken.
KCCI.com
Hundreds of dead fish are piling up in Iowa community
STORM LAKE, Iowa — Dead carp are piling up in Storm Lake. It's causing people to ask the Department of Natural Resources what they can do to get rid of them. One resident had more than one hundred on his shoreline Monday with dozens more floating in the water.
KELOLAND TV
Thermo Bond debuts new facility in Elk Point
ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) — A business in Elk Pint, South Dakota showed off their new facility to the public. A ribbon cutting and open house were held Friday night to debut the new 75,000 square-foot facility. The company has grown from ten employees back they first started back...
Department of Natural Resources confirms invasive species in Siouxland lakes
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) -- An invasive plant has been confirmed to be growing in some Siouxland lakes.
This Is The Richest Person In Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota
There are a lot of successful people in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota. Success is not necessarily measured in dollars. But these guys have made a ton of money on the way to where they are today. USA Today did the research and came out with the Richest Person In...
2 hospitalized after crash near Sioux Center
Two men were injured Wednesday morning after a two-vehicle crash near Sioux Center with one of the men having to be life-flighted.
kiwaradio.com
Ada Wieman
Ada Wieman age 89 of Little Rock, Iowa died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Sibley Specialty Care in Sibley, IA. Her funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 12, 2022, at the Salem Reformed Church in Little Rock, with Reverend Barry Wynveen officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Cemetery of Little Rock. Visitation will be Thursday, August 11th from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., with family present from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Salem Reformed Church in Little Rock.
Sioux City Fire Rescue respond to west side garage fire
Officials responded to a fire located in the west side of Sioux City Thursday afternoon.
Storm Lake hauls 1,600 pounds of dead carp to landfill
The herpes outbreak at Storm Lake in northwest Iowa that has killed thousands of carp in recent weeks resulted in a pungent problem for city leaders: How would they rid the shoreline of rotting fish carcasses? The most efficient way to expedite the decay would involve shoving them back into the water, but that would […] The post Storm Lake hauls 1,600 pounds of dead carp to landfill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DNR Confirms Disease That Killed Thousands Of Fish At Storm Lake
(Storm Lake, IA) — The Iowa Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the disease that killed thousands of fish at Storm Lake. State biologist Ben Wallace says this is the first known outbreak of “Koi Herpes Virus” in Iowa. Wallace says scientists can’t say for sure how...
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Officers, Love, INC Help Families Through Shop With A Cop
Sheldon, Iowa — It’s a way to help out families in the school district, plus it’s a chance for public relations for the police department. That describes Sheldon’s Shop With A Cop program. The shopping is done at back-to-school time, says Sheldon Police Chief Scott Burtch.
kiwaradio.com
Charlene DeGooyer
Charlene DeGooyer, age 77, of Rock Rapids, Iowa died Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Lyon Specialty Care in Rock Rapids, IA. The funeral service will be 10:30 AM, Saturday, August 13th at the United Methodist Church of Rock Rapids, IA, with Pastor Travis Remme officiating. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery in Rock Rapids. Visitation will be Friday, August 12th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, with the family present at Jurrens Funeral Home of Rock Rapids.
