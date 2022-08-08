ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

BTS’ Jin teases upcoming collaboration with MapleStory

The MMORPG MapleStory has released a new teaser for ‘Office Worker Kim Seokjin’, the company’s forthcoming collaboration with BTS member Jin. In a new visual released earlier today (August 10), Jin is seen walking towards his new workplace, game company and MapleStory’s South Korean publisher Nexon. The trailer ends with Jin straightening his work outfit and declaring “Mapler Kim Seokjin goes to work!”
NME

Courtney Barnett announces new compilation release to aid reproductive rights groups

Courtney Barnett has announced details of a new ‘Here And There’ festival compilation, which will aid reproductive rights groups. The Australian singer-songwriter’s Here And There touring festival kicked off in Kansas City, MO on Monday (August 8) and will visit 13 further stops before it wraps up Denver, CO on September 3. Each night features a unique line-up, featuring the likes of Japanese Breakfast, Wet Leg, Lucy Dacus and more.
NME

How ‘The Rap Game UK’ became TV’s most important music show

No matter how much some people hate it, reality TV continues to dominate our screens. From the performative grandeur of The Real Housewives franchise to Love island’s cynical romantics, you can’t flick on the telly these days without splashing down in some soapy drama. Next on our watchlist is The Rap Game UK: a BBC remake of the Jermaine Dupri and Queen Latifah-produced talent contest in which veteran duo Krept and Konan plus 1Xtra’s DJ Target hunt for the next big British MC.
NME

Madonna holds Central Park roller disco to celebrate upcoming album release

Madonna held a roller disco last night (August 10) in New York City, in celebration of her upcoming compilation album, ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’. The album, which arrives next (August 19), was celebrated at DiscOasis Central Park in NYC. At the event, Madonna reunited with Nile Rogers and spoke about the time they made ‘Like A Virgin’ together.
NME

Investment into artists by UK record labels has doubled in last five years

Investment into artists by UK record labels has doubled in the last five years, new figures show. According to data by the BPI, UK record labels invested almost £500million in artists’ career development in 2021, more than double the amount spent in 2016. The labels’ investment last year...
NME

Been Stellar – ‘Been Stellar’ review: one of NYC’s brightest new guitar hopes

You can’t help but get swept up in the romance of a place like New York City. Split between the bustle of the Lower East Side and the tranquility of Brooklyn, Been Stellar found this sentiment out fast when they descended on The Big Apple to study in 2017. It was inevitable that the budding creatives were also sucked in by the city’s illustrious heritage when they set out making music, a devotion that initially threatened to blunt any form of authentic edge.
NME

EVERGLOW member Aisha hospitalised due to “sudden health deterioration”

EVERGLOW member Aisha has been hospitalised due to a “sudden health deterioration” and will not join her bandmates at the K-pop festival HallyuPopFest in Sydney this weekend, her label says. South Korean news outlet News1 reported earlier today (August 11) that the K-pop idol had collapsed amid preparations...
NME

Listen to Mykki Blanco’s powerful new song ‘Steps’

Mykki Blanco has today (August 10) shared a new song, ‘Steps’ – check it out below. The song features MNEK and Saul Williams and is taken from Blanco’s upcoming new album, ‘Stay Close To Music’, which arrives on October 14 via Transgressive records. Speaking...
NME

‘Battlefield Bad Company 2’ was written to “take the piss” out of ‘Call Of Duty’

Battlefield Bad Company 2 lead designer David Goldfarb has shared that EA DICE‘s 2010 shooter was written to “poke fun at Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare.”. Speaking to NME for the latest Boss Level feature, Goldfarb – who wrote the script for Battlefield Bad Company 2‘s single-player campaign – said he was “writing it to kind of poke fun at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.”
