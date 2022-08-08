Read full article on original website
NME
Watch Simple Minds’ perform in ancient Sicily venue in new video for single ‘Vision Thing’
Simple Minds have shared a new video for their recent single ‘Vision Thing’. The clip, which you can view below, is interspersed with live pictures of the band recently performing at the Ancient Theatre Taormina in Sicily. It is the first track to be lifted from their forthcoming...
NME
BTS’ Jin teases upcoming collaboration with MapleStory
The MMORPG MapleStory has released a new teaser for ‘Office Worker Kim Seokjin’, the company’s forthcoming collaboration with BTS member Jin. In a new visual released earlier today (August 10), Jin is seen walking towards his new workplace, game company and MapleStory’s South Korean publisher Nexon. The trailer ends with Jin straightening his work outfit and declaring “Mapler Kim Seokjin goes to work!”
NME
Beyoncé becomes fourth woman with 10 Number Ones on R&B/hip-hop charts
Beyoncé has reached another milestone on the back of her seventh album, ‘Renaissance’, becoming the fourth woman in history to have 10 songs top the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop chart. As reported by Billboard themselves, the outlet established the chart in 1958, with only three other women having...
NME
Listen to Four Tet’s dreamy new songs ‘Mango Feedback’ and ‘Watersynth’
Four Tet has shared two dreamy new songs, ‘Mango Feedback’ and ‘Watersynth’ – check them out below. Four Tet – aka Kieran Hebden – also released ‘Scythe Master’ and, under his ‘KH’ alias, ‘Looking at Your Pager’, last month.
NME
Courtney Barnett announces new compilation release to aid reproductive rights groups
Courtney Barnett has announced details of a new ‘Here And There’ festival compilation, which will aid reproductive rights groups. The Australian singer-songwriter’s Here And There touring festival kicked off in Kansas City, MO on Monday (August 8) and will visit 13 further stops before it wraps up Denver, CO on September 3. Each night features a unique line-up, featuring the likes of Japanese Breakfast, Wet Leg, Lucy Dacus and more.
NME
Travis Barker returns to Machine Gun Kelly tour “against his doctor’s orders”
Travis Barker has returned to Machine Gun Kelly‘s ‘Mainstream Sellout’ tour “against his doctor’s orders”. MGK is currently out on the road in the US, having kicked off the extensive run of shows back in June. Barker – a friend and collaborator of Machine...
NME
How ‘The Rap Game UK’ became TV’s most important music show
No matter how much some people hate it, reality TV continues to dominate our screens. From the performative grandeur of The Real Housewives franchise to Love island’s cynical romantics, you can’t flick on the telly these days without splashing down in some soapy drama. Next on our watchlist is The Rap Game UK: a BBC remake of the Jermaine Dupri and Queen Latifah-produced talent contest in which veteran duo Krept and Konan plus 1Xtra’s DJ Target hunt for the next big British MC.
NME
Madonna holds Central Park roller disco to celebrate upcoming album release
Madonna held a roller disco last night (August 10) in New York City, in celebration of her upcoming compilation album, ‘Finally Enough Love: 50 Number Ones’. The album, which arrives next (August 19), was celebrated at DiscOasis Central Park in NYC. At the event, Madonna reunited with Nile Rogers and spoke about the time they made ‘Like A Virgin’ together.
NME
Investment into artists by UK record labels has doubled in last five years
Investment into artists by UK record labels has doubled in the last five years, new figures show. According to data by the BPI, UK record labels invested almost £500million in artists’ career development in 2021, more than double the amount spent in 2016. The labels’ investment last year...
NME
Arctic Monkeys return to the stage with a glittering disco ball for first gig since 2019
Arctic Monkeys have returned to the stage this evening (August 9) in Istanbul for their first gig since 2019. Alex Turner and co. took to the stage in Istanbul tonight for one of two nights at the Zorlu Center PSM. They’re next due to head to Burgas (August 12), Pula (August 16) and Prague (August 18).
NME
Gorillaz co-creator Jamie Hewlett announces new art book, ‘Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee’
Gorillaz co-creator and animator Jamie Hewlett has announced a new art book called Phoo Action: Silver Jubilee. Hewlett, who founded the cartoon band along with Damon Albarn in 1998, will release the 368-page hardcover title in late November via Z2 Comics. It’s priced at £41.56, and is available to pre-order here.
NME
Been Stellar – ‘Been Stellar’ review: one of NYC’s brightest new guitar hopes
You can’t help but get swept up in the romance of a place like New York City. Split between the bustle of the Lower East Side and the tranquility of Brooklyn, Been Stellar found this sentiment out fast when they descended on The Big Apple to study in 2017. It was inevitable that the budding creatives were also sucked in by the city’s illustrious heritage when they set out making music, a devotion that initially threatened to blunt any form of authentic edge.
NME
EVERGLOW member Aisha hospitalised due to “sudden health deterioration”
EVERGLOW member Aisha has been hospitalised due to a “sudden health deterioration” and will not join her bandmates at the K-pop festival HallyuPopFest in Sydney this weekend, her label says. South Korean news outlet News1 reported earlier today (August 11) that the K-pop idol had collapsed amid preparations...
NME
Listen to Mykki Blanco’s powerful new song ‘Steps’
Mykki Blanco has today (August 10) shared a new song, ‘Steps’ – check it out below. The song features MNEK and Saul Williams and is taken from Blanco’s upcoming new album, ‘Stay Close To Music’, which arrives on October 14 via Transgressive records. Speaking...
NME
Lady Gaga hit in the head by Dr Simi doll thrown from the audience
Lady Gaga was hit in the head by an object thrown by a crowdmember during a recent show in Canada. The incident occurred while the pop star was playing at the Rogers Centre in Toronto last Saturday (August 6) as part of her current ‘Chromatica Ball’ tour. Gaga...
NME
Jarvis Cocker joins Richard Hawley at Leadmill show, urges owners: “Have some respect for a beautiful thing”
Jarvis Cocker joined former Pulp bandmate and fellow Sheffield-born musician Richard Hawley on stage during his gig at the Leadmill last night (August 9), amid the venue’s ongoing eviction battle. During the second night of Hawley’s sold-out, four-date residency in support of the Leadmill – which faces closure after...
NME
‘Battlefield Bad Company 2’ was written to “take the piss” out of ‘Call Of Duty’
Battlefield Bad Company 2 lead designer David Goldfarb has shared that EA DICE‘s 2010 shooter was written to “poke fun at Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare.”. Speaking to NME for the latest Boss Level feature, Goldfarb – who wrote the script for Battlefield Bad Company 2‘s single-player campaign – said he was “writing it to kind of poke fun at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.”
NME
Dua Lipa to perform intimate Melbourne show as part of Victoria’s ‘Always Live’ concert series
Dua Lipa has announce for an intimate show in Victoria, leading the music program for the state’s recently-announced Always Live concert series. Taking to Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Sunday, October 30, the singer will perform an exclusive set at the 2,800-capacity venue, and will share the stage with local support acts Sycco, Cat & Calmell and Ashwarya.
