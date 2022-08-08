ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

nbcrightnow.com

South Columbia Basin Irrigation end-of-season shutoffs

PASCO, Wash. — The South Columbia Basin Irrigation District has announced its water shutoff dates and scaled back services for the end of the 2022 season. Its ditchrider service will scale back from six days of service to five days. The scale back happens each year in response to...
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

5 of the Oldest Best Restaurants in Washington State

There are a lot of amazing restaurants all over Washington State. One of my favorite things to do when we visit a new town or city is go eat at the local "spot" everyone talks about. There is nothing like experiencing the food at a restaurant that has been made the same way for multiple generations. Here is a small list of 5 old restaurants you have to visit if your near them in Washington State.
SEATTLE, WA
97 Rock

Have You Seen These 10 Missing Washington State Kids?

There are too many children missing in Washington State. Keep an eye out for any of these missing kids in our State right now. Please look through this list and then go to their website to look at the kids missing I did not post here. Information and Details: Sofia...
Walla Walla, WA
Washington Sports
Wenatchee, WA
Ridgefield, WA
Walla Walla, WA
Bellingham, WA
Wenatchee, WA
ncwlife.com

Local trooper gets big response to his "legal or not' question

“Legal or not legal? Let’s have some fun, go!”. That’s was the message posted on Twitter Tuesday morning by Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Weber. Those words were accompanied by a picture of a truck pulling a fifth-wheeler with a trailer behind that. Weber is public information officer...
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
North West
KUOW

Invasive Japanese beetles devouring Eastern Washington crops

Invasive Japanese beetles are devouring crops and gardens in Eastern Washington. The small and shiny invasive Japanese beetles were first spotted in Washington in the 1980s. Adult beetles devour fruits, flowers, and plants, leaving ghost leaves behind, says Amber Betts, who works for the Washington state Department of Agriculture. “It’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
ncwlife.com

Man killed after dirt bike collides with car outside Moses Lake

A Moses Lake-area man was killed after the dirt bike he was riding Monday morning collided with a vehicle. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said about 8:35 a.m. Don Palmen failed to stop for a stop sign at the intersection of Dorothy Street and Moon Drive Northeast just outside Moses Lake and his Husqvarna FC450 collided with a Ford Escape that was southbound on Moon Drive.
MOSES LAKE, WA
ifiberone.com

Leavenworth-based lumber and hardware store to open in Ephrata

EPHRATA - The demand for do-it-yourself construction supplies and building materials for contractors is apparently present in Ephrata. It's why after decades of doing business in the Wenatchee, Leavenworth and Cle Elum areas that Marson and Marson Lumber is opening a fourth location in the town of 8,000. Ephrata's newest...
EPHRATA, WA
Chronicle

Gunman Flees After Shooting Bear Hunter in Eastern Washington

Detectives are asking for the public's help as they investigate who shot a bear hunter with a high caliber gun in the Washington Blue Mountains near Walla Walla. Walla Walla County detectives were called out to help the hunter in Nightingale Canyon about five miles east of Walla Walla and 50 miles from the Tri-Cities about 8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, according to the sheriff's office.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Traffic Alert: WSP On scene of Motorcycle Collision on I-182 Bridge

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is on the scene of a motorcycle, injury collision of the Richland side of the Columbia River Bridge on I-182. A white pickup truck made an illegal turn in the median causing the accident around 7:25 a.m. If anyone has any information concerning this...
RICHLAND, WA

