Current Publishing
Whitestown resident wins Indiana Donor Network Foundation scholarship
The Indiana Donor Network Foundation has selected Emily Humphrey, Whitestown, for a $2,500 scholarship. Humphrey, the sister of an organ donor hero, will use the scholarship to help with her college studies. “The scholarship will help significantly with allowing me to focus primarily on studying and not having to worry...
Current Publishing
Fishers kicks off sesquicentennial celebration
The Fishers Arts Council, in partnership with the Hamilton County Community Foundation and The Fishers Historical Society, are presenting an exhibit to start the city’s yearlong celebration of its sesquicentennial, or 150th anniversary. The exhibit, “Fishers & Hamilton County: An Historical Perspective,” will be on display Aug. 12 through...
Current Publishing
Lawrence Community Safety Day set for Aug. 13
The Lawrence Community Safety Day has been a well-attended event since 1999. The free event is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13 at Lawrence Fire Dept. Station 40, 9350 E. 59th St. Among the features will be safety demonstrations by the Lawrence Police Dept. and Lawrence Fire Dept.
Current Publishing
Sharing knowledge: Retired educators assist MSD of Lawrence Township students prepare for ILEARN exams
Last year, 24 retired teachers from the Metropolitan School District of Lawrence Township returned to classrooms they once taught in. And they are back again this year. The retired educators spend three days a week in the district’s elementary and middle schools helping students practice for the statewide ILEARN reading and math tests. Students are recommended for tutoring either by their classroom teacher or parent who thinks they could benefit from the extra assistance.
Current Publishing
Stafford devoted life to helping others
Cynthia Stafford was dedicated to helping others. “She had a teacher’s heart,” said her daughter, Andrea Brown. “Everything she encountered, she figured out a way to benefit somebody.”. Stafford, a Westfield resident who died July 23 at age 76, was a special education teacher at Noblesville High...
Current Publishing
Hamilton County Leadership Academy announces Class of 2023
The Hamilton County Leadership Academy has selected 35 individuals who live or work in Hamilton County to take part in its 10-month community leadership program. • Ramona Adams — The Center for the Performing Arts. • Ali Alvey — Beaver Gravel. • Stephanie Amick — Agape Therapeutic Riding...
Current Publishing
Walters vital to Brown County art scene
Zionsville resident Andra Walters usually spends three days each week in Brown County as the executive director of the Brown County Art Guild. “Andra is an inspiring woman and an important contributor to the vitality of the arts in Indiana,” said Annie Hawk, who serves as president of ChamberFest Brown County.
Current Publishing
Snapshot: Monon Depot to be temporarily moved
Preparations have begun for the temporary relocation of the historic Monon Depot during construction of the new Carmel Clay History Museum. The Depot will be returned as a permanent train exhibit connected to the new facility. (Photo courtesy of CCHS) Stay CURRENT with our daily newsletter (M-F) and breaking news...
Current Publishing
Part-Time Advertising Sales Executive
Experienced sales executives with proven media experience wanted for Fishers, Noblesville, and Geist/Lawrence. No phone calls. Equal Opportunity Employer.
Current Publishing
Plans for 33 townhomes at 96th Street, Haverstick meets resistance
A proposal to build 33 townhomes north of 96th Street between Haverstick Road and Wild Cherry Lane is meeting resistance from many nearby residents. Estridge Development Management is petitioning the Carmel Plan Commission for a rezone of 2.67 wooded acres from S-2 Residential to a planned unit development, meaning an ordinance specific to the site would outline development standards rather than city code. PUD ordinances must be approved by the city council.
Current Publishing
Column: Eat local to help the earth
Travel and food are often inseparable. Many people plan their trips across the nation and around the world specifically to experience local culture and cuisine. How many of us, however, are consciously aware of the fact that food also travels to us? In fact, the number of miles that most food travels is astonishing. On average, processed foods travel 1,300 miles before landing on your plate, and produce travels even further – 1,500 miles on average.
Current Publishing
Brunette moves from North Central tennis to Carmel High School
North Central and Carmel have the state’s longest-running high school tennis rivalry. Dan Brunette will now be on the other side of it, taking over as Carmel High School boys and girls tennis coach. Under Brunette, North Central captured three IHSAA state boys titles between 2013 and 2015 and have been runner-up six times.
Current Publishing
Carmel announces timeline for infrastructure improvements in Home Place
The City of Carmel has released details about its plans to improve roads and infrastructure in Home Place, with work set to begin next week. On or after Aug. 15, the construction of a multi-use path on 106th Street from Pennsylvania Street to College Avenue will begin. The path will be constructed along the south side of East 106th Street within the city’s right-of-way, with defined crossings at each intersecting roadway.
Current Publishing
Letter: Wait until it’s clear to cross
As a frequent walker, I would like to provide tips for people driving through multi-lane roundabouts when a pedestrian is waiting to cross. Although it might seem helpful to stop and motion for the pedestrian to enter the roundabout’s crosswalk, that action could actually endanger a life. Just because your vehicle has stopped in the lane next to the pedestrian, that doesn’t mean drivers in the other lane will stop. In fact, your vehicle is probably blocking other drivers from being able to see that a pedestrian is in the roundabout, thus making it more likely that other drivers will keep going as the pedestrian walks directly into their lane.
Current Publishing
Red Geranium Artisan Market returns
The seventh annual Red Geranium Artisan Market is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 20 at the First Presbyterian Church of Noblesville. The “market with a mission” features a variety of local, tri-state and international artisans, food and live music. The idea for the market was...
Current Publishing
Wine & Rind, Kernel’s Gourmet Popcorn join Carmel’s Midtown offerings
Two new shops are joining Carmel’s bustling Midtown area, but owner Chuck Lazzara expects their quaint nature is what will set them apart. Wine & Rind, which will serve charcuterie boards, small plates and more, is set to open in mid-August along the Monon Greenway just north of Sun King Brewery. Kernel’s Gourmet Popcorn opened in early August just to the east of Wine & Rind. Both shops are in an unassuming one-story building, one of the few in the area not to be demolished for redevelopment.
Current Publishing
Remembering a fallen hero: Friends share memories of slain Elwood Police Dept. Officer Noah Shahnavaz
Hours before Elwood Police Dept. Officer Noah Shahnavaz was fatally shot during a traffic stop in Madison County, he pulled up to the side of Joyner’s Hamburgers in Elwood and talked to muralist Theodore Winters. Throughout the day, Winters had been getting honks and waves from law enforcement officers who drove by a mural he was painting of a giant American flag on the building.
Current Publishing
Number of bidders unclear for Grand Park
It remained unclear whether the city of Westfield received any bids for the Grand Park Sports Complex as officials explore the possibility of selling the park or entering into a public-private partnership. The deadline to submit bids for the 400-acre complex was Aug. 8. Sixteen entities met an April deadline...
Current Publishing
Carmel Swim Club grabs first national team crown
The Carmel Swim Club has a lengthy history of success. But it logged a new achievement when it captured its first junior national title by winning the Aug.1-5 USA Junior National Championships in Irvine, Calif., with a combined boys and girls score of 440 points. Dynamo Swim Club (Georgia) was second with 403.
Current Publishing
Rope ‘em, cowboy!: Noblesville father-son duo participate in specialty rodeo event
When Ryan Hollingsworth was 14 years old, growing up in Sedgwick, Colo., close to the Nebraska border, he fell in love with team roping. He had ridden rough stock only up to that point in his rodeo career, but he always thought he’d be good at roping. “I just...
