O'Rourke was Asked What are You Doing with Our Guns?Tom HandyTexas State
Three days in Dallas, Austin, and Waco, TexasCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerDallas, TX
Governor Abbott Stops in West Texas to Support the Republican Party and Share His MessageTom HandyPecos County, TX
Beto O’Rourke Tries this Old Strategy to Close the Gap with Texas GovernorTom HandyTexas State
Cowboy tradition returns to West Thursday
A long-time cowboy tradition returns to West this week.
KWTX
City of West to host Rodeo Aug. 11-13
WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The City of West will host their 75th annual “West Rodeo” from Thursday to Saturday at the West Fairgrounds. The Rodeo will begin at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 with bull riding bull fest of West with the kids calf scramble Thursday and Friday. The...
News Channel 25
Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
WacoTrib.com
Home-school options: Texas Wind's six-man move prompts formation of CenTex Outlaws
After nine years as an 11-man football team, Texas Wind is trying its hand as a six-man squad this fall. While Texas Wind has high hopes for the season, its move to six-man football left a gap for those in the home-schooled community that wished to continue in the 11-man sphere. That gap, however, is being filled by a new group who call themselves the CenTex Outlaws.
News Channel 25
Diminishing chances for rain
25 WEATHER — For many, today was another day of relief. Not because of any rain, but because the temperatures were a little cooler. Most places have stayed in the 90s, although 100s have been observed in Waco and Bryan/College Station. Only a couple showers popped up today, and tomorrow should play out in a similar manner. We'll be in the low-100s over the weekend with partly cloudy skies.
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
WacoTrib.com
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Waco.
Baylor DT Jaxon Player is Back Home and Ready to Make an Impact in Big 12
The Baylor Bears defensive tackle is looking forward to his Baylor debut
WacoTrib.com
Thunder's Williams back in Waco for University basketball camp
The only Waco-born NBA player in history will be back in town this week to help with a University High School basketball camp. Kenrich Williams, who will enter his fifth NBA season later this year with the Oklahoma City Thunder, will help with University’s youth camp Friday and Saturday at the UHS Gym. The camp is free, and is open to boys and girls in 3rd through 5th grades as well as boys in 6th through 8th grades.
KWTX
Central Texas flower farm withered by extreme weather conditions, unable to supply flowers to nearby florists
MOODY, Texas (KWTX) - Flowers from Central Texas flower farms may be hard to find in florist shops or at farmers markets this summer because of constant extreme heat, drought conditions and water restrictions. During normal summer weather conditions, Orchard Hollow, a flower and herb farm in Moody, would be...
Small Town Texans Flood A Radio Star's Bar With Bad Reviews Over A Beto O'Rourke-Themed Menu
Texans in the small town of Waxahachie are flooding a local celebrity's bar with negative reviews after he debuted a special menu dedicated to Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke. Big Al's Down The Hatch, owned by local radio personality Big Al Mack rolled out a limited edition menu dedicated to...
Local photos of alligators spark curiosity, garner attention
BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Facebook image of an alligator on Stillhouse Hollow Lake has left some people wondering what alligators are doing in Bell County. Jonathan Warner, the Alligator Program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, told 6 News some alligators do, in fact, call Bell County home.
Did Chip and Joanna Gaines' 'Fixer Upper' break Waco?
A city made famous by the popular HGTV show is now seeing skyrocketing property taxes, and the demand for short-term rentals are driving some Waco residents out of their homes.
News Channel 25
Massive construction project nears end, all I-35 lanes opening in Waco
WACO, Texas — All I-35 lanes are opening for traffic — north & south — in wake of massive construction project in Waco. "We can see the end from here!" the City of Waco said Tuesday in a social media post. "Workers have really strived to finish ahead of schedule with the project scheduled for completion in early 2023."
WacoTrib.com
Region 12 director gets top accolade
Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
WacoTrib.com
Medical Mission at Home to offer free care for McLennan County residents
About 18% of McLennan County residents live without health insurance. Alongside the uninsured rate, the county has a 17% poverty rate. The community has a need for accessible health care, and Ascension Providence is bringing back an event this weekend supporting Waco’s most vulnerable. Providence’s free Medical Mission at...
addicted2decorating.com
A Worthy Non-Profit In Waco, Texas (and Nationwide), And A Great Way To Spend A Saturday Afternoon
I did something a little outside of my norm this weekend. Instead of spending Saturday working on projects around the house, I spent this past Saturday afternoon with these awesome people volunteering for the Waco, Texas, chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace, which is a non-profit organization with chapters all over the U.S. and Canada that builds beds for kids in the community who don’t have beds.
KWTX
Summer hiring event in Belton helps fill job positions for almost 70 companies
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Workforce Solutions of Central Texas is hosting their annual summer hiring event at the Bell County Expo Center Assembly Hall today as the Central Texas economy continues to grow, leaving an increase of job openings in the area. They expect about 70 employers at the event....
News Channel 25
Temple ISD families 'can't wait' for new Smart Tag program
TEMPLE, Texas — Temple ISD is preparing for the new school year to start in the next few days. This year they will be introducing their new Smart Tag program. "It's been a project we've been working on for almost a year to make sure it did what we wanted it to do and served us well," Assistant Superintendent of Facilities and Operations Kent Boyd said.
