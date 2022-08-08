ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West, TX

KWTX

City of West to host Rodeo Aug. 11-13

WEST, Texas (KWTX) - The City of West will host their 75th annual “West Rodeo” from Thursday to Saturday at the West Fairgrounds. The Rodeo will begin at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 11 with bull riding bull fest of West with the kids calf scramble Thursday and Friday. The...
WEST, TX
News Channel 25

Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WacoTrib.com

Home-school options: Texas Wind's six-man move prompts formation of CenTex Outlaws

After nine years as an 11-man football team, Texas Wind is trying its hand as a six-man squad this fall. While Texas Wind has high hopes for the season, its move to six-man football left a gap for those in the home-schooled community that wished to continue in the 11-man sphere. That gap, however, is being filled by a new group who call themselves the CenTex Outlaws.
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Diminishing chances for rain

25 WEATHER — For many, today was another day of relief. Not because of any rain, but because the temperatures were a little cooler. Most places have stayed in the 90s, although 100s have been observed in Waco and Bryan/College Station. Only a couple showers popped up today, and tomorrow should play out in a similar manner. We'll be in the low-100s over the weekend with partly cloudy skies.
WACO, TX
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
WacoTrib.com

Thunder's Williams back in Waco for University basketball camp

The only Waco-born NBA player in history will be back in town this week to help with a University High School basketball camp. Kenrich Williams, who will enter his fifth NBA season later this year with the Oklahoma City Thunder, will help with University’s youth camp Friday and Saturday at the UHS Gym. The camp is free, and is open to boys and girls in 3rd through 5th grades as well as boys in 6th through 8th grades.
WACO, TX
NewsBreak
Sports
KCEN

Local photos of alligators spark curiosity, garner attention

BELL COUNTY, Texas — A Facebook image of an alligator on Stillhouse Hollow Lake has left some people wondering what alligators are doing in Bell County. Jonathan Warner, the Alligator Program leader for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, told 6 News some alligators do, in fact, call Bell County home.
BELL COUNTY, TX
News Channel 25

Massive construction project nears end, all I-35 lanes opening in Waco

WACO, Texas — All I-35 lanes are opening for traffic — north & south — in wake of massive construction project in Waco. "We can see the end from here!" the City of Waco said Tuesday in a social media post. "Workers have really strived to finish ahead of schedule with the project scheduled for completion in early 2023."
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Region 12 director gets top accolade

Dr. Jerry Maze, executive director of Education Service Center (ESC) Region 12, was selected as this year’s Peter C. Young Service Award winner by the Association of Educational Service Agencies. He was surprised with the award on July 20 at the AESA Summer Leadership Conference, which recognizes an individual...
WACO, TX
addicted2decorating.com

A Worthy Non-Profit In Waco, Texas (and Nationwide), And A Great Way To Spend A Saturday Afternoon

I did something a little outside of my norm this weekend. Instead of spending Saturday working on projects around the house, I spent this past Saturday afternoon with these awesome people volunteering for the Waco, Texas, chapter of Sleep In Heavenly Peace, which is a non-profit organization with chapters all over the U.S. and Canada that builds beds for kids in the community who don’t have beds.
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Temple ISD families 'can't wait' for new Smart Tag program

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple ISD is preparing for the new school year to start in the next few days. This year they will be introducing their new Smart Tag program. "It's been a project we've been working on for almost a year to make sure it did what we wanted it to do and served us well," Assistant Superintendent of Facilities and Operations Kent Boyd said.
TEMPLE, TX

