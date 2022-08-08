Read full article on original website
How to Play Attack on Titan Fan-Made Game
Developing a game can take years of work from a lot of people. There are so many different areas you must think of especially when it comes to multiplayer games.
How to Slide Step in MLB The Show 22
Just like any other game, speed matters. In games like Call of Duty and Apex Legends, movement and being able to escape gunfire is what's important. In MLB The Show, speed on the base paths is what matters.
MLB・
Valorant Patch 5.03: Chamber Receives Notable Nerfs
Valorant Patch 5.03 notes were released Aug. 9 including multiple nerfs to one of the game's most popular and strongest Agents: Chamber.
Apex Legends Season 14 Origin Verifying Game Files Loop: How to Fix
The Apex Legends: Hunted patch just dropped and, unfortunately, it appears the Origin launcher seems to be causing issues for those on PC trying to update their games. Within moments of its release, Respawn Entertainment did tweet that it was investigating the issue, and soon followed it up by mentioning that it was starting to be resolved.
Legends Crypto and Wattson Unlikely to Receive Complete Reworks
Season 14 of Apex Legends has just arrived and we are still in the process of determining what the meta is. One of the most popular Legends, Valkyrie, just received a nerf but according to some of the game's top players she's still a viable choice. But what about other...
Is Tower of Fantasy on Xbox?
Want to play Tower of Fantasy on Xbox? Unfortunately, there's no indication of an Xbox release on the horizon.
Vampire Survivors Patch 0.10.0 Explained
Vampire Survivors has now received its 0.10.0 patch
Warzone Sniper Rifle Tier List August 2022
Our Warzone sniper rifle tier list for August 2022 is here to go over which of the guns are the best to use now that the new meta has settled down a bit once again after the launch of Raven Software's latest balancing update. Since the initial Season 4 Reloaded...
Best Hitting View in MLB The Show 22
Hitting a baseball is one of the hardest things to do in the world. Having to make contact with a ball coming in at about 90 MPH sounds impossible.
MLB・
How to Unlock Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 Skins
The Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is very well underway, inviting players to collect 10 total featured skins before it ends Aug. 30. Just as with the Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 events, Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 is part of Blizzard's plans to fill the gap of the Archives, standard Anniversary and Summer Games events not returning this year while the devs continue to work on Overwatch 2. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock all of the Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 3 skins.
How to Claim Tower of Fantasy Twitch Drops
Wanderers around the world are wondering how to claim Tower of Fantasy Twitch Drops. Here are some helpful hints on how to take advantage of them.
Diablo IV Leaks Emerge From Alpha Test
A Diablo IV alpha test reportedly took place roughly a week ago, and images from the game's early build have started to leak out.
How To Earn Kudosh in Two Point Campus
Two Point Campus players might be wondering about some of the ways they can earn Kudosh. Here are several methods that players can earn the in-game currency.
How to Unlock Sandbox Mode in Two Point Campus
Want complete freedom to design your own campus? Here's how to unlock Sandbox Mode in Two Point Campus.
How to Change Appearance in Tower of Fantasy
Want to change your character's appearance in Tower of Fantasy? Here's how.
Rainbow Six Extraction Prime Gaming Eclipse Bundle: How to Claim
Here's a breakdown of how to claim the Rainbow Six Extraction Prime Gaming Eclipse Bundle.
Weird Apex Bug is Giving Legends the Wrong Abilities
Clips have surfaced of a new Apex Legend bug where Legends have been stuck with the wrong abilites. Yesterday, Apex Legends launched its latest Season, Hunted. As with most season launches, new content has been rolled out including brand new Legend Vantage. While a season launch should be a cause for celebration, a strange new bug has been leaving players feeling confused.
How to Rename Characters and Rooms in Two Point Campus
Two Point Campus offers players a number of customization features. Here's how to rename rooms and characters.
Elden Ring Patch 1.06 Explained
Elden Ring developers FromSoftware have just released the newest patch to the hit open-world title
FIFA 23 Cross-play Explained: Matchmaking, Transfer Market, Leaderboards
FIFA 23 cross-play systems were revealed and explained in the FIFA Ultimate Team Deep Dive. Cross-platform play has become, what many consider, a necessity in modern gaming. Popular titles like Call of Duty: Warzone, Fortnite and more have modernized the feature and FUT is finally getting that treatment in FIFA 23. There are three key areas detailed in the Deep Dive: matchmaking, the Transfer Market and Leaderboards.
FIFA・
