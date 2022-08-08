ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: Major Health Update Released

Anne Heche, who currently remains in a coma, was involved in a gruesome automobile accident on Friday. However, on Thursday, August 11th, a close friend of Heche shared details about the crash and a health update with The Daily Mail. According to the outlet, a close friend of Heche told...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Outsider.com

Rosie O’Donnell’s Comments Following Anne Heche Crash Have Twitter Sounding off

Following her retraction of a joke she made about Anne Heche’s mental health 20 years ago, social media is sounding off about Rosie O’Donnell’s new comments. As previously reported, Rosie O’Donnell shared a video on TikTok of her revealing that she regrets a joke she made about Anne Heche. This regret came just days after Heche was involved in a high-profile car crash in Los Angeles. “I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident,” O’Donnell declared in the video. The former “The View” co-host described the accident as “horrifying,” while adding that she felt “bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Surfaces Catching Loud Boom of Dangerous Wreck

After being transported to a nearby hospital for serious burns, leaving her comatose, police and residents are still trying to understand what exactly caused actress Anne Heche to recklessly drive her car not into just one house but two. On Friday, citizens of a small residential area in Los Angeles noticed a blue Mini flying down the street at an alarming speed. Not able to control the car at such speeds, the 53-year-old star ultimately crashed into a garage. While some residents tried to help Heche, she surprisingly reversed the car and continued racing down the street. The scary situation ended when Heche crashed into another house, causing the car to burst into flames. Again, while the police investigate the situation, a Ring camera caught a few seconds of Heche’s behavior.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Storage Wars’ Star Brandi Passante Reveals Tattoo That Serves as Her ‘Little Reminder’

Tattoo work can represent a person’s innermost thoughts and feelings. It’s a chance to display the inner workings of your mind in a beautiful piece of art that stays with you forever. They can remind you of those moments in life that define the person you’ve become. Brandi Passante of Storage Wars fame is an advocate of tattoo work. And she recently posted a reminder to herself of the power behind the ink.
Outsider.com

Geena Davis Speaks Out About Tom Hanks on ‘A League of Their Own’ Set

More than 30 years after the premiere of “A League of Their Own,” Geena Davis recalls how her co-star Tom Hanks acted on the film’s set. While speaking to PEOPLE this week, Davis spoke about how incredible her “A League of Their Own” co-star was. “He’s so incredible. He has the reputation of being an incredible human being anyway. But he really is. He’s just a prince.”
Outsider.com

‘Storage Wars’: Dave Hester Revealed His Thoughts on Going Through Storage Lockers

Storage Wars star Dave Hester recently elaborated on his feelings regarding going through other people’s abandoned storage units for profit. The A&E reality competition show has a pretty simple premise. It’s all about the legal right of storage facilities in California to sell their contents after renters have failed to pay for three months in total. Many bidders at these auctions are not simply amateurs, but professionals looking to make a living by purchasing and reselling possessions stored in the storage lockers.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Execs Reveal Major Change for Season 39

According to a Reddit post on a Jeopardy! thread, the show’s executives have announced another major change for Season 39. One user named u/AcrossTheNight wrote about a new strict limit on Final Jeopardy! wagers. “On the Inside Jeopardy podcast last night, Sarah said there is now a strict five...
Outsider.com

