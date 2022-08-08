Read full article on original website
Complex
Tom Cruise Is Reportedly Developing a Project Centered on His ’Tropic Thunder’ Character Les Grossman
Tom Cruise and director Christopher McQuarrie are looking to revisit one of the actor’s most beloved—and strangest—characters ever. According to Deadline, the frequent collaborators have a few new projects on the go, including a standalone movie for Cruise’s Les Grossman character from Tropic Thunder. Grossman appeared...
Anne Heche Car Crash: Major Health Update Released
Anne Heche, who currently remains in a coma, was involved in a gruesome automobile accident on Friday. However, on Thursday, August 11th, a close friend of Heche shared details about the crash and a health update with The Daily Mail. According to the outlet, a close friend of Heche told...
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Rosie O’Donnell’s Comments Following Anne Heche Crash Have Twitter Sounding off
Following her retraction of a joke she made about Anne Heche’s mental health 20 years ago, social media is sounding off about Rosie O’Donnell’s new comments. As previously reported, Rosie O’Donnell shared a video on TikTok of her revealing that she regrets a joke she made about Anne Heche. This regret came just days after Heche was involved in a high-profile car crash in Los Angeles. “I can’t stop thinking about this Anne Heche accident,” O’Donnell declared in the video. The former “The View” co-host described the accident as “horrifying,” while adding that she felt “bad that I made fun of her when she was talking to Barbara Walters about having a relationship with space aliens.”
Anne Heche Car Crash: Salon Owner Recalls Encounter With Actress Moments Before Her Accident
Anne Heche, who currently remains in a coma, was involved in a gruesome automobile accident on Friday. Minutes before the accident, Heche walked into a salon and bought a red wig. The owner of the Salon recently spoke with ET about that moment before the terrible incident. Glass Hair Design...
Anne Heche Car Crash: New Video Surfaces Catching Loud Boom of Dangerous Wreck
After being transported to a nearby hospital for serious burns, leaving her comatose, police and residents are still trying to understand what exactly caused actress Anne Heche to recklessly drive her car not into just one house but two. On Friday, citizens of a small residential area in Los Angeles noticed a blue Mini flying down the street at an alarming speed. Not able to control the car at such speeds, the 53-year-old star ultimately crashed into a garage. While some residents tried to help Heche, she surprisingly reversed the car and continued racing down the street. The scary situation ended when Heche crashed into another house, causing the car to burst into flames. Again, while the police investigate the situation, a Ring camera caught a few seconds of Heche’s behavior.
Rosie O’Donnell Posts Video Saying She’s ‘Feeling Bad’ for Mocking Anne Heche Before Car Crash
Former The View moderator Rosie O’Donnell is regretting a joke she made about Anne Heche two decades ago in light of the actress’ fiery wreck late last week. Anne Heche suffered severe burns and is in a coma and on ventilator at a Los Angeles hospital. The wreck happened last Friday.
‘Storage Wars’ Star Brandi Passante Reveals Tattoo That Serves as Her ‘Little Reminder’
Tattoo work can represent a person’s innermost thoughts and feelings. It’s a chance to display the inner workings of your mind in a beautiful piece of art that stays with you forever. They can remind you of those moments in life that define the person you’ve become. Brandi Passante of Storage Wars fame is an advocate of tattoo work. And she recently posted a reminder to herself of the power behind the ink.
Jamie Lee Curtis Once Praised Arnold Schwarzenegger for Agreeing to 1 ‘True Lies’ Change
Arnold Schwarzenegger agreed to one last-minute 'True Lies' change that proved to Jamie Lee Curtis what a great guy he is.
Geena Davis Speaks Out About Tom Hanks on ‘A League of Their Own’ Set
More than 30 years after the premiere of “A League of Their Own,” Geena Davis recalls how her co-star Tom Hanks acted on the film’s set. While speaking to PEOPLE this week, Davis spoke about how incredible her “A League of Their Own” co-star was. “He’s so incredible. He has the reputation of being an incredible human being anyway. But he really is. He’s just a prince.”
‘Storage Wars’: Dave Hester Revealed His Thoughts on Going Through Storage Lockers
Storage Wars star Dave Hester recently elaborated on his feelings regarding going through other people’s abandoned storage units for profit. The A&E reality competition show has a pretty simple premise. It’s all about the legal right of storage facilities in California to sell their contents after renters have failed to pay for three months in total. Many bidders at these auctions are not simply amateurs, but professionals looking to make a living by purchasing and reselling possessions stored in the storage lockers.
‘Criminal Minds’ Star Paget Brewster Debuts New ‘Grey-Haired’ Look, And Fans Are Going Nuts
Paget Brewster has made the news recently due to her return for the “Criminal Minds” revival. She recently revealed a new look for her role as Emily Prentiss– and fans love it. Brewster shared a selfie with a new grey hue in her hair, writing: “Oh, hi...
Shania Twain Posts Pics With Avril Lavigne From Boots & Hearts Festival, Instagram Lights Up
Country music icon Shania Twain headlined the Boots & Hearts Music Festival near Toronto in… The post Shania Twain Posts Pics With Avril Lavigne From Boots & Hearts Festival, Instagram Lights Up appeared first on Outsider.
‘Jeopardy!’ Execs Reveal Major Change for Season 39
According to a Reddit post on a Jeopardy! thread, the show’s executives have announced another major change for Season 39. One user named u/AcrossTheNight wrote about a new strict limit on Final Jeopardy! wagers. “On the Inside Jeopardy podcast last night, Sarah said there is now a strict five...
Sam Elliott Turns 78: Remembering the Time He Co-Starred in a Western Series With Reba McEntire
Elliott turned 78 today, August 9th. The legendary actor played the role of Shea Brennan in the Yellowstone spinoff 1883. In that series, he starred alongside Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and LaMonica Garrett. Before his role in 1883, the actor held plenty of iconic roles that cemented him as a...
‘NCIS’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of Pauley Perrette’s New Look in ‘Rad Pic’
Pauley Perrette is living her best life since departing NCIS at the end of the TV drama’s 15th season and retiring from acting altogether. Now, she has fully immersed herself in charitable projects as a devoted activist. Amid her activism though, the NCIS alum is also showing off a brand new look and fans can’t get enough. Check it out.
‘The Andy Griffith Show’s Don Knotts Once Revealed His ‘Only Complaint’ With the Series
“The Andy Griffith Show” was a popular sitcom back in the 60s. One of the stars of the show was Don Knotts, who portrayed Griffith’s cousin Barney Fife. Knotts revealed what his one complaint while doing the show was. Barney Fife was a Deputy Sheriff in the show....
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Reveals How Howie Mandel Consoled Her After Simon Cowell’s ‘Unfair’ Rejection
Following her on-stage performance during “America’s Got Talent” Season 17’s live shows earlier this week, comedian contestant Lace Larabee recalled how Howie Mandel consoled her after Simon Cowell’s “unfair” rejection. PEOPLE reports that during Larabee’s performance, the “America’s Got Talent” judge hit his...
Anne Heche’s Best Friend Speaks Out About Podcast That Aired on Same Day as Crash
As more details continue to emerge about Anne Heche’s activities prior to her horrific car crash last week, the actress’ best friend speaks out about the podcast that aired on the same day of the accident. While speaking to Fox News, Anne Heche’s best friend Heather Duffy clarified...
