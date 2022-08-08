Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Stolen puppy returned to South Florida pet store, thief still on loose, sheriff says
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities say they’ve located a Pekingese-Maltese puppy stolen from a South Florida pet store last month, but they’ve yet to find the woman accused of stealing the dog. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, a woman wearing a face mask...
WESH
Sheriff: Florida man was taking video of sunrise when sand dune collapsed, killing him
Fla. — ABOVE: A look at today's other top headlines. A Florida beachgoer made a grim discovery after finding a body sticking out of the sand, according to deputies. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office tells WPBF that 37-year-old Sean Nagel was found buried in the sand south of the House of Refuge on Hutchinson Island.
Beachgoer finds body of Florida man buried alive in freak dune collapse, sheriff’s office says
A beachgoer called for help after spotting a pair of feet jutting out of the sand, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.
Dead man found buried in sand on South Florida beach
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies said that a man found dead on the beach and buried in sand was likely the victim of a tragic accident. A person walking along Rock Beach called deputies on Monday after seeing feet sticking out of the sand, WPTV reported. “It was an...
People
Man, 37, Dies in 'Tragic Accident' After Sand Dune Collapses on Him at Beach: 'Still in Disbelief'
Family and friends are mourning the death of a man whose body was discovered beneath a collapsed sand dune in Florida on Sunday morning. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a Hutchinson Island beach visitor spotted a body underneath the sand and called emergency services. The victim, later identified by loved ones as Sean Nagel, likely died hours before he was found.
Boy, 16, rear-ends Palm Beach County school bus in Lake Worth Beach
Two teens are in the hospital with serious injuries after their car rear-ended a Palm Beach County school bus Wednesday morning in Lake Worth Beach.
cw34.com
Bomb threat shuts down Palm Beach International Airport
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man threatened to harm himself at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday morning, even telling the crowded airport he had a device in his luggage. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call regarding a man threatening to harm...
Click10.com
Florida man dies after sand dune collapses
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies believe the death of a 35-year-old man whose body was found near Hutchinson Island, was likely an accident. A beachgoer noticed a portion of the victim’s body in the sand south of House of Refuge and called for help. According to Martin...
Traffic stop on Palm Beach bridge leads to arrest
A traffic stop on the Royal Poinciana Bridge in Palm Beach prompted multiple arrests Wednesday afternoon.
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian woman found sleeping on person’s front lawn
The Sebastian Police Department responded to a call on Monday morning about a woman sleeping on someone’s front lawn. When officers woke up the woman, they could smell a slight odor of alcohol. The woman told the police that she does not drink alcohol or use drugs but does not know how she ended up on someone’s front lawn.
Missing Okeechobee County man found dead in canal, deputies say
Deputies have identified the body of a man found in a canal in Okeechobee County over the weekend. Alex Garland, 27, was initially reported missing on Aug. 6.
veronews.com
3 displaced after house fire in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH — Two men, a woman and two cats were displaced after a fire ignited Tuesday at a residence, according to fire rescue crews. No injuries were reported, Indian River County Fire Rescue Bureau Chief Richard Marini said. Police and fire rescue crews were dispatched to the blaze...
wild941.com
Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach
A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
WPBF News 25
Man shot, killed after threatening to open fire at party in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — An investigation has been launched after a man was shot and killed after threatening to open fire at a party Sunday night in West Palm Beach. It happened around 10:30 p.m. at a family gathering in the 800 block of 4th Street. Police say...
cw34.com
Person threatens to 'shoot the crowd up', shot and killed by a bystander
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The tables turned on a gunman when they were shot and killed, after they said they planned to "shoot up the crowd" on Sunday night. The West Palm Beach Police were dispatched to a family gathering on Division Ave and 4th Street after reports of gunshots were heard at 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 7.
Second Fatal Crash Involving Brightline Train In PBC In One Week's Time
Police say a 67-year old man was walking around the crossing gates near MLK Jr. Boulevard around 2 p.m. Sunday when the train struck him while traveling at 65 miles per hour.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office warning residents of bail bonds scam
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is urging residents to beware of a new phone scam involving con artists posing as deputies.
cw34.com
Police share picture of 'person of interest' after armed robbery in stolen jeep
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police have a picture of a person of interest, a week after two men were robbed at gunpoint. The robbery happened last Monday, Aug. 1, in Palm Springs. Police there said two people wearing ski masks approached the victims on Ford Road, north of...
66 dogs removed from Hendry County home
Clewiston police confirmed 66 dogs were found on the property in the Montura community. As of Tuesday morning, all but one have been rounded up, with the remaining animal needing to be trapped.
