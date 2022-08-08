ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

Man, 37, Dies in 'Tragic Accident' After Sand Dune Collapses on Him at Beach: 'Still in Disbelief'

Family and friends are mourning the death of a man whose body was discovered beneath a collapsed sand dune in Florida on Sunday morning. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a Hutchinson Island beach visitor spotted a body underneath the sand and called emergency services. The victim, later identified by loved ones as Sean Nagel, likely died hours before he was found.
cw34.com

Bomb threat shuts down Palm Beach International Airport

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man threatened to harm himself at Palm Beach International Airport on Wednesday morning, even telling the crowded airport he had a device in his luggage. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call regarding a man threatening to harm...
Click10.com

Florida man dies after sand dune collapses

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – Florida deputies believe the death of a 35-year-old man whose body was found near Hutchinson Island, was likely an accident. A beachgoer noticed a portion of the victim’s body in the sand south of House of Refuge and called for help. According to Martin...
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian woman found sleeping on person's front lawn

The Sebastian Police Department responded to a call on Monday morning about a woman sleeping on someone’s front lawn. When officers woke up the woman, they could smell a slight odor of alcohol. The woman told the police that she does not drink alcohol or use drugs but does not know how she ended up on someone’s front lawn.
veronews.com

3 displaced after house fire in Vero Beach

VERO BEACH — Two men, a woman and two cats were displaced after a fire ignited Tuesday at a residence, according to fire rescue crews. No injuries were reported, Indian River County Fire Rescue Bureau Chief Richard Marini said. Police and fire rescue crews were dispatched to the blaze...
wild941.com

Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach

A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
cw34.com

Person threatens to 'shoot the crowd up', shot and killed by a bystander

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The tables turned on a gunman when they were shot and killed, after they said they planned to "shoot up the crowd" on Sunday night. The West Palm Beach Police were dispatched to a family gathering on Division Ave and 4th Street after reports of gunshots were heard at 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 7.

