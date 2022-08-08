Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission. With school coming back sooner rather than later, it is time to start looking into some of the major essentials you’ll need before the first day—whether you’re headed back to class or back to the office for the first time in a couple of years. Just in time for the new season, Herschel recently dropped a brand new line of backpacks called the Pro Series Collection. The Pro Series collection is designed to not only live up to the high style standards that Herschel has become known for but also to provide next-level durability that can stand up to weather, drops, tears and even being used for hiking. Each backpack in the collection is made of 100% recycled fabric to ensure a more sustainable product.

