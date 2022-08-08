ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Pole On Fire, Near Cherry Valley…

In the 1400 block of Illini Drive. Unknown if there are any power outages. If you like Rockford Scanner. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Or you can scan this QR code with your cell phone camera!. All parties involved are innocent, until proven guilty in a court...
CHERRY VALLEY, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man killed in crash on Beltline ID’d

MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim who died in a crash on the westbound Beltline early Saturday morning. Carmelo Garcia Alvarado, 40, of Nicaragua, died at the scene of the crash on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive. RELATED: One dead after Beltline crash early Saturday morning Garcia Alvarado was not in a...
DANE COUNTY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Massive fire destroys Pecatonica barn

PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — A massive overnight fire destroyed a barn in Pecatonica Monday. Fire crews were called to the farm on Pecatonica Road around 11 p.m. Flames tore through the structure, and rubble was still smoking Tuesday morning. It is not clear what started the blaze.
PECATONICA, IL
nbc15.com

City of Beloit Police seek to identify individual pictured in robbery

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Beloit Police Department is looking for help in finding a person pictured in a recent robbery. Though the agency didn’t include any more information about the incident in its Facebook post, Beloit police are asking those who think they know the individual to reach out.
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford nursing homes fined by the state

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford nursing homes are facing fines for physical for conditions that violate the Illinois nursing home care act. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second-quarter report on Thursday, showing P.A. Peterson, 1311 Parkview Avenue, and River Bluff Nursing Home, at 4401 N Main Street, are being fined. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire at Rockford church causes $3M in damages

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire at a Rockford church Monday morning caused $3 million in damages. The Rockford Fire Department responded to St. James Rockford Church, 428 N. 2nd St., around 6:45 a.m. for reports of a commercial structure fire, according to the department. Firefighters found smoke showing from the roof of the church […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

Dane County home worth $450,000 likely a total loss after fire

TOWN OF SPRINGDALE, Wis. (WMTV) - A home in Dane County worth $450,000 will likely become a total loss after a fire claimed the residence Monday evening. Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from the Mount Horeb Police Department, were called to the scene in the 2000 block of Town Hall Rd. in the Town of Springdale, along with multiple Fire and EMS units.
DANE COUNTY, WI
WIFR

Rockford realtors are actively recruiting residents to the area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than sixty Rockford realtors go the extra mile Thursday, and embarked on a ten stop tour to visit some of the places that make the Forest City special. Kelly Plath is the sales director for Embassy Suites by Hilton in Rockford, and she says her...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident With Injuries In Rockford

At approximately 8:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 7900 block of S Main Street for a auto accident. The accident is being described as a two vehicle accident with one vehicle on its side in a ditch. Injuries are being reported. Avoid the area for awhile. If...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

20-year-old dies in Rockford gas station shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Zamarye Charles, 20, has died following his injuries in the shooting. Officers responded to the Marathon Gas Station, 3299 S. Alpine Rd., around 4:55 a.m. August 2 for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. Charles was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound in the front […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Local 4 WHBF

1 dead in Lee County accident

One person is dead after a single vehicle accident in Lee County, Illinois yesterday. According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, a White 2017 Nissan Frontier was traveling on Interstate 88 westbound near milepost 63.25 at approximately 4:09 a.m. on August 9. The truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and drove […]
LEE COUNTY, IL
1011now.com

Wisconsin men arrested near Giltner with huge load of marijuana

GILTNER, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Wisconsinites are in the Hamilton County Jail in Aurora after they were caught with more than 100 lbs. of marijuana Wednesday. The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper stopped a Nissan Maxima around 1 p.m. for failing to signal on Interstate 80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop a state patrol drug dog detected a controlled substance.
GILTNER, NE

