Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
Fire causes $80K in damage to Janesville home
JANESVILLE, Wis. — A fire caused an estimated $80,000 in damage to a home in Janesville Thursday afternoon, the city’s fire department said. The fire was reported just before 5 p.m. at a home in the 1400 block of Greenwich Lane, fire officials said in a news release.
Delivery truck destroys building that housed Mazomanie business
MAZOMANIE, Wis. — A delivery truck drove through a building Wednesday morning, destroying it. Dane County Sheriff’s officials said the driver failed to stop at a stop sign on Highway 78 in Mazomanie and drove through the structure, which housed a business. The incident was reported just before 7:15 a.m. Nobody was inside the building at the time of the...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Pole On Fire, Near Cherry Valley…
In the 1400 block of Illini Drive. Unknown if there are any power outages. If you like Rockford Scanner. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Or you can scan this QR code with your cell phone camera!. All parties involved are innocent, until proven guilty in a court...
Man killed in crash on Beltline ID’d
MADISON, Wis. — The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified the victim who died in a crash on the westbound Beltline early Saturday morning. Carmelo Garcia Alvarado, 40, of Nicaragua, died at the scene of the crash on the Beltline near Agriculture Drive. RELATED: One dead after Beltline crash early Saturday morning Garcia Alvarado was not in a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massive fire destroys Pecatonica barn
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO) — A massive overnight fire destroyed a barn in Pecatonica Monday. Fire crews were called to the farm on Pecatonica Road around 11 p.m. Flames tore through the structure, and rubble was still smoking Tuesday morning. It is not clear what started the blaze.
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Another Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Winnebago County
Another Pedestrian Hit By A Vehicle in Winnebago County. This one happened around 7:15 pm in the 300 block of W McNair rd. Reports of a pedestrian that was hit by a vehicle. Injuries were being reported. Avoid the area for awhile. If you like Rockford Scanner. Please take a...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Arrest A Woman For Allegedly Selling Narcotics in South Beloit
In May of 2022 the South Beloit Police Department received a complaint of a subject selling illegal narcotics in the South Beloit/Beloit area. An investigation was initiated at that time and the suspect was identified as 43 year old Nicole Musick of Beloit, Wisconsin.
Rockford Police ask for residents’ help finding window smasher
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Police Department is asking for residents’ help in finding a woman that they said broke a store window. Officers responded to Minglewood, 333 E. State St., around 12:40 p.m. Monday for reports of criminal damage to property, according to the department. Officers were advised upon arrival that the suspect […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
City of Beloit Police seek to identify individual pictured in robbery
BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Beloit Police Department is looking for help in finding a person pictured in a recent robbery. Though the agency didn’t include any more information about the incident in its Facebook post, Beloit police are asking those who think they know the individual to reach out.
Rockford nursing homes fined by the state
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford nursing homes are facing fines for physical for conditions that violate the Illinois nursing home care act. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second-quarter report on Thursday, showing P.A. Peterson, 1311 Parkview Avenue, and River Bluff Nursing Home, at 4401 N Main Street, are being fined. […]
nbc15.com
Police: ‘Pretty graphic’ fight at Darlington pool sends teen to emergency room
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a series of clashes Tuesday afternoon at the Darlington’s swimming pool and nearby basketball courts, parents of children who were there at the time may want to talk to them about what they saw, the city’s police department cautioned. “Frankly, it was pretty...
Fire at Rockford church causes $3M in damages
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire at a Rockford church Monday morning caused $3 million in damages. The Rockford Fire Department responded to St. James Rockford Church, 428 N. 2nd St., around 6:45 a.m. for reports of a commercial structure fire, according to the department. Firefighters found smoke showing from the roof of the church […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
nbc15.com
Dane County home worth $450,000 likely a total loss after fire
TOWN OF SPRINGDALE, Wis. (WMTV) - A home in Dane County worth $450,000 will likely become a total loss after a fire claimed the residence Monday evening. Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from the Mount Horeb Police Department, were called to the scene in the 2000 block of Town Hall Rd. in the Town of Springdale, along with multiple Fire and EMS units.
Deadly crash involving semi-trucks on I-90 in Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — One person is dead and two others were hurt after a fiery crash on I-90 Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police said that two semi-trucks and a minivan collided around 6:30 a.m. near Johnson Road. Video shared by Boone County Fire Protection showed a semi in flames. One person died at the […]
WIFR
Rockford realtors are actively recruiting residents to the area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - More than sixty Rockford realtors go the extra mile Thursday, and embarked on a ten stop tour to visit some of the places that make the Forest City special. Kelly Plath is the sales director for Embassy Suites by Hilton in Rockford, and she says her...
Mass resumes Saturday at Rockford’s St. James after fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire destroyed part of Rockford’s oldest Catholic church, but that will not stop worshipping from happening this weekend. St. James Catholic Church, 428 N. 2nd St., will hold a 4 p.m. mass this Saturday in the Beauvais Center behind the church. A suspected lightning strike hit the building’s roof on […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident With Injuries In Rockford
At approximately 8:00 this evening emergency personnel were called to the 7900 block of S Main Street for a auto accident. The accident is being described as a two vehicle accident with one vehicle on its side in a ditch. Injuries are being reported. Avoid the area for awhile. If...
20-year-old dies in Rockford gas station shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Zamarye Charles, 20, has died following his injuries in the shooting. Officers responded to the Marathon Gas Station, 3299 S. Alpine Rd., around 4:55 a.m. August 2 for reports of shots fired, according to the Rockford Police Department. Charles was found suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound in the front […]
1 dead in Lee County accident
One person is dead after a single vehicle accident in Lee County, Illinois yesterday. According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, a White 2017 Nissan Frontier was traveling on Interstate 88 westbound near milepost 63.25 at approximately 4:09 a.m. on August 9. The truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and drove […]
1011now.com
Wisconsin men arrested near Giltner with huge load of marijuana
GILTNER, Neb. (KSNB) - Two Wisconsinites are in the Hamilton County Jail in Aurora after they were caught with more than 100 lbs. of marijuana Wednesday. The Nebraska State Patrol said a trooper stopped a Nissan Maxima around 1 p.m. for failing to signal on Interstate 80 near Giltner. During the traffic stop a state patrol drug dog detected a controlled substance.
Comments / 0