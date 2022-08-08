Asensus Surgical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) on Monday reported a loss of $19.6 million in its second quarter.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The maker of surgical robots and medical instruments posted revenue of $994,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit 56 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.42.

