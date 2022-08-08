ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Asensus Surgical: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) _ Asensus Surgical, Inc. (ASXC) on Monday reported a loss of $19.6 million in its second quarter.

The Durham, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 7 cents per share.

The maker of surgical robots and medical instruments posted revenue of $994,000 in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit 56 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.42.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASXC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASXC

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

SK Telecom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) _ SK Telecom Co. (SKM) on Tuesday reported profit of $201.6 million in its second quarter. The Seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. The telecommunications company posted revenue of $3.41 billion in the period. _____. This...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Associated Press

PAR Technology Acquires Digital Ordering Company MENU Technologies to Expand its Unified Commerce Offerings

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 9, 2022-- ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and provider of unified commerce for enterprise restaurants, today announced the acquisition of MENU Technologies AG (MENU), a fast growing, omnichannel ordering solution for international restaurant brands. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005354/en/ The MENU acquisition adds a robust online ordering component to PAR’s suite of unified commerce solutions that maximize business performance for PAR customers, better positioning the organization as one of the first unified commerce solutions for enterprise restaurants.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
497K+
Post
485M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy