Public Occurrences 08.12.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 12:56 p.m. Wednesday - Jamison Alvin Ashby, 32, of 5548 N. CR 1100N, Etna Green, arrested for misdemeanor failure to appear. No bond set. • 7:02 p.m. Wednesday - Jack Reice Byrer, 31, of 1177 S....
Physical Evidence Presented To Jury In Murder Case
The state of Indiana called eight additional witnesses in the second day of a jury trial regarding a murder in Warsaw. In this case, Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, of 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both Level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
Dillinger Raid IV Set For Sept. 10
He was here in 1934; now he’s back. On Sept. 10, the Kosciusko County Historical Society will commemorate the 88th anniversary of John Dillinger’s infamous visit to the Lake City with the Dillinger Raid IV. The event will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Old Jail Museum, 121 N. Indiana St., Warsaw. This year’s raid will feature a museum open house, craft vendors, food trucks, historic walking tours and a large collection of historic prewar automobiles. WIOE will also be on site doing remote broadcasts throughout the day.
James Daniel Ramsey
James Daniel Ramsey, 77, Warsaw, died at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, at Peabody Retirement Community, North Manchester. James was born March 7, 1945, in Peru, Ind., to Roscoe and Clarrissia Gertrude Hand Ramsey. James enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1963, serving for three years. He was honorably...
Boyd A. Blue
MENTONE – Boyd A. Blue, 87, of Mentone, and also Muncie, passed at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at Parkview Regional Medical Center of Fort Wayne. Boyd was born on Dec. 31, 1934, in Mentone, to the late Ralph and Bessie Hook Blue. He was a 1953 graduate of Mentone High School. He was a salesman for 33 years at Lake City Wholesale Company of Warsaw. Since moving back to the area, Boyd had attended the Cornerstone Community Church of Mentone. Boyd led a busy retirement life. He always cared about others more than he cared for himself.
Martha Jane Scantlen
Martha Jane Scantlen, a resident of Peabody Retirement Community in North Manchester, passed away at 3 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2022, at her residence at the age of 93. She was born Nov. 22, 1928, in Elkhart, to John and Isabel Hardy Chester. Martha was a graduate of the class...
Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office To Get Autism Communication Boards
Tools to help the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office communicate with certain groups in the community was a topic of discussion during the Merit Board meeting Wednesday. Capt. Travis Marsh said KCSO received a call from the Autism Society of Indiana and the sheriff’s office is going to get some autism communication boards. It will help officers communicate with nonverbal autistic children.
Day 1 Of Murder Trial Includes Six Witnesses
Thirteen jury members were selected and six witnesses testified during the first day of a four-day jury trial regarding a murder in Warsaw. Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, of 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both Level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
City Deals With 2 Dilapidated Buildings Owned By Same Person
Those were the first words from a woman last week when she was approached and asked about the dilapidated four-unit apartment building at 500 Chinworth Drive in Warsaw. The neighbor said the building near her residence has gone downhill in the past year with police calls, drug use and a continuous flow of new people in and out of the building.
John Lawrence Gullett
NORTH WEBSTER – John Lawrence Gullett, 79, of North Webster, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022. He was born on July 30, 1943, in Warsaw, to James Russell and Frances Imogene Richwine Gullett. He was a lifetime area resident and resided in North Webster most of his life....
Silver Lake To Plan Sewer Improvements
SILVER LAKE - At Wednesday night's meeting, the Silver Lake Town Council voted to begin planning storm sewer replacement work along Sycamore Street through an agreement with USI Consultants Inc. of Indianapolis. USI representatives Mitch Hansel and Beth Johnson addressed the Council regarding the state of the clay sewers and...
Mayor States U.S. 30 Project Years Away From The Design Phase
It’ll be years before the U.S. 30 freeway - or limited access highway - through Kosciusko County gets to an engineering design phase, but that hasn’t stopped the rumors from saying it’s already done. Warsaw Mayor Joe Thallemer addressed those rumors Thursday afternoon after getting several inquiries...
Dorothy Mae Brown
Dorothy Mae Brown, 95, of Pierceton, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Paddock Springs Senior Living in Warsaw. Dorothy was born in Rensselaer on Sept. 15, 1926, the daughter of the late George and Bertha Pollex Fleck. She graduated from Laketon High School with the Class of ’44 and on Oct. 4, 1946, Dorothy married Alton Brown in Wabash; he preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 1989, after 42 years of marriage.
Man Finds Home On Fire After Getting Home From Work
The renter of a mobile home got home from work Wednesday night only to find heavy smoke in the house. Atwood Fire Chief Chad Heckaman said his department received the call for the fire at 3529 W. CR 100S, lot 7, Warsaw, at 8:04 p.m. “The occupant got home from...
JoLynn Smith
JoLynn Smith, 67, of Warsaw, passed away at 10:13 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Kosciusko Community Hospital, Warsaw. JoLynn was born Aug. 30, 1954, in Warsaw, the daughter of the late Willard Gale and Betty Jane Zimmerman Smith. Her lifetime career was in working as a bookkeeper and...
Jury Finds Wooldridge Guilty On All Five Charges, Including Murder
After about 2-1/2 hours of deliberation, a 12-person jury found Vickie L. Wooldridge guilty of murdering Matthew A. Lucas. Wooldridge, 45, of 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, was charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both Level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
Conrad C. Forks
Conrad C. Forks, 88, of Warsaw, died Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, at Warsaw Meadows Care Center. Conrad was born in Fort Wayne on July 8, 1934, the son of the late Elmer and Ardice Anglin Forks. After high school, Conrad embarked on a military career that would last the next 20 years, serving his country proudly in the U.S. Navy.
County OKs Money For Housing TIF Research Near Syracuse
Kosciusko County Council approved Thursday for the Redevelopment Commission to spend a maximum of $25,000 initially to look into the formation of a housing tax increment finance district near Syracuse. Council Vice President Joni Truex, who also is the Redevelopment Commission president, said the Commission met and approved to seek...
Demolished Property Topic At Milford Council
MILFORD - The property at 410 W. Catherine St. that was destroyed by fire several months ago came up more than once at Monday’s meeting of the Milford Town Council. Town attorney Jay Rigdon discussed the lien process with the Council. The town ended up having to demolish the burnt-out home because it was unsafe. Rigdon told them if the owner doesn’t pay the town back, the property goes up for tax sale.
Wawasee School Officials Says School Safety A Priority
SYRACUSE - Wawasee Community Schools began its 2022-23 school year on Wednesday. The night before, the Wawasee School Board heard a safety report from Superintendent Dr. Steve Troyer, Wawasee High School Assistant Principal Steve Perek and Syracuse Police Department officer Joe Leach. “One of the things that’s been a hot...
