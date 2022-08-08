Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Bham Now
Now the Weekend: Mason Music Fest, Woodlawn Street Market + more
Happy (almost) weekend, Birmingham! As always, we have a fun-filled weekend ahead in the Magic City. Tag along for four events you don’t want to miss. Get your karaoke on at the Full Moon Reverse Happy Hour this Friday at The Lumbar. Then, keep the fun going on Saturday at Avondale Brewing while you jam out to awesome tunes at Mason Music Fest.
Bham Now
5 places we’re sad to say goodbye to in the Greater Birmingham Area
Saying goodbye is never easy, but sometimes the best is yet to come. Join us in waving so long to these five local businesses that have announced they’ll be closing their doors in the Greater Birmingham Area. 1. Ash Neighborhood Bar & Grill | Homewood. Open for just a...
styleblueprint.com
Birmingham’s Newest Event Venue: Avenue D
When real estate investors Laura Turner and Chuck Riley first saw the building located at 3008 4th Avenue South, they knew they had to have it. “The space inspired me,” Laura said. “I saw the space, location, and view, and I thought, This doesn’t need to be a warehouse. This needs to be an event space.”
UPDATE: The Blue Plate Restaurant In Northport
We love our local businesses, especially our local eateries. Recently, I wrote a story on local restaurants (as well as others across Alabama) and the latest scores from the Health Department. Many restaurants were mentioned, but The Blue Plate in Northport got the most attention. It's a great restaurant!. The...
Bham Now
7 Birmingham places to kick off your tailgate for Friday night lights season
Birmingham, are you ready to kick off football season? Before we head out to the football field on Friday nights, check out these seven local restaurants to fill all of your tailgating needs. 1. Saw’s Juke Joint. This Birmingham barbeque restaurant is a classic and has all of your...
Shelby Reporter
Refined To Go moves to new location
HELENA – Fans of Helena’s Refined To Go will be thrilled to know there is now more space to enjoy the recipes of owner and chef James Washington. The business recently moved locations to the former Beignets & Lattes spot located almost next door to Refined’s old location.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
Who doesn't love a good burger from time to time? If it comes with some nice fries or some onion rings on the side, even better! No matter how you prefer your burger, nowadays you can find lots of places that prepare it just the way you like it. And if you live in Alabama and you are looking for new burger spots to try, then you have come to the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Alabama that you should definitely visit in case you haven’t already. All of these burger places are known to serve high-quality food made with fresh ingredients. And while a burger might not be the healthiest thing to have, it's perfectly alright to have one from time to time. It's all about balance after all.
gooddaylivingal.com
‘We love you Birmingham and always will!’: Dreamcakes is closing
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - After 13 years of sweet success in the Birmingham Metro area, Dreamcakes Bakery is closing. According to the bakery’s Facebook page, the owners were unable to reach an agreement with their landlord to renew the upcoming lease in Homewood. Dreamcakes’ owners said in the post,...
birminghamtimes.com
Meet The Hollywood Actress in Support of Birmingham’s Maranathan Academy
Not many local fashion shows can draw the likes of LisaRaye McCoy, actress, entrepreneur, and humanitarian from Chicago, Illinois. Then again, not many people can draw a crowd like Donna Dukes, founder and executive director of Maranathan Academy. Last month, nearly 100 city officials and citizens from Birmingham and the...
City Walk BHAM is open and continuing to grow
BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham is seeing City Walk BHAM in full effect after many received a sneak peek at The World games. Chairman of economic development and tourism, Hunter Williams, says the park provides a quality space for enjoying the outdoors while giving an economic boost to the city. After the world games, various […]
Popular Tuscaloosa BBQ Restaurant Closes It’s Doors
There is another Tuscaloosa business that has announced its closing. Tuscaloosa has plenty of great bbq restaurants that residents hold close to their hearts. Full moon bbq is a t town favorite. There is no way you can mention bbq in Alabama and not speak about Dreamland Bbq. The place...
wvtm13.com
Dreamcakes Bakery closing locations in Homewood, Hoover after 13 years
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — After 13 years in business, Dreamcakes Bakery is permanently closing its doors on Saturday after failing to reach an agreement on rent with the landlord of the bakery's Homewood location. The bakery announced the closure on its Facebook page on Tuesday, racking up hundreds of sad...
Bham Now
10 amazing places to learn horseback riding in the Greater Birmingham Area
It’s an incredible experience to be on a horse and learn how to ride. There are so many places around Birmingham to learn how and we’ve already found the best 10 places to ride horses for you. Keep reading to learn all the details. What are the different...
birminghamtimes.com
Birmingham’s Adolphus Jackson: First Black President of Alabama Dental Association
Looking back, Adolphus Jackson, D.M.D., first decided he was going to be a dentist while an elementary school student in Birmingham’s Rising-West Princeton community. Now, he’s president of the Alabama Dental Association (ALDA)—the first Black person to assume the post. “Alabama has realized [that] it doesn’t matter...
wbrc.com
The Eagles are coming to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news rock fans! The Eagles are bringing their Hotel California tour to Legacy Arena this fall!. They will be performing November 21. The concert will feature the “Hotel California” album in its entirety, with an accompanying orchestra & choir, plus a full set of their greatest hits.
Shelby Reporter
Two by Two Animal Rescue in need of fosters, donations with rise in intake
Shelby County’s local nonprofit Two by Two Animal Rescue has been busier than usual the past several months. The foster-based organization, which started in Helena, currently has more than 400 animals, dogs and cats, that are being cared for by fosters across the state. Two by Two’s Executive Director...
Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen: Photos of every winner since 2003
Hailey Adams of Birmingham is in Texas this week, competing for the title of Miss America’s Outstanding Teen 2023. Adams, who was crowned Miss Alabama’s Outstanding Teen 2022 in March, is one of 51 young women competing for the national crown. The title comes with scholarship money, as well as a yearlong reign.
wvtm13.com
Women Breaking Barriers: Dulce and Isabel Rivera
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A mother-daughter duo in Shelby County is working hard to connect their heritage to their hometown. By owning the Mi Pueblo Supermarket chain and the radio stations El Jefe and La Jefa, the Rivera family's impact on the Hispanic community in central Alabama has been immense over the years, and it's still growing!
Former Shelby County educator named principal at Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A new principal has been selected at the Magic City Acceptance Academy in Birmingham. On Tuesday, the school announced that Patton Furman had been principal of the new school. She will officially start Aug. 22. Michael Wilson, the school’s founding principal, will subsequently assume the role as superintendent of the school. […]
wbrc.com
BFRS: Crews working water rescue in West Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue officials say they are working a water rescue in West Birmingham. Chief Jackie Hicks said crews worked to recue two children who are stuck in Village Creek in the 4800 block of Avenue W. Chief Hicks said they were removed safely from the creek.
