ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

BPD offers $1K reward for information on 2021 murder of Tyis Rush

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department Secret Witness Program is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in a 2021 homicide. On Aug. 14, 2021, BPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at 701 Planz Road around 6 p.m. When they arrived, they […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man charged with murder in woman’s 2020 slaying

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A charge of first-degree murder was filed this week against a man accused of killing a 68-year-old woman two years ago. James Lee Glass is not currently listed in custody in connection with the death of Henryetta Snowden, found dead July 8, 2020, with injuries consistent with an assault at a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
GV Wire

11 Years Later, Porterville Man Convicted for Shootout With Deputies

After nearly 11 years of delays by his defense lawyers, a Porterville man faces life in prison for the attempted murder of law enforcement officers on the Tule River Reservation. A Tulare County jury returned guilty verdicts on Monday against Marwin McDarment, 44, on multiple felony charges stemming from his...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

BPD searches for 2 theft suspects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two suspects allegedly involved in a theft in July. BPD said the suspects also used one of the victim’s credit cards. The incident happened July 23 on the 5700 block of Stockdale Highway, according to BPD. The first suspect is described as a Black […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#U S Attorneys#The Department Of Justice#Doj
KGET

Loma Bakers gang member sentenced to prison

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Loma Bakers gang member was sentenced to prison on Monday for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to the Department of Justice. Louis Torres “Youngster,” 37, was driving in Bakersfield and stopped by officers for traffic violations on July 23, 2021, according to the department. Torres then […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Father, son arrested in 2020 Rosamond shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A father and son accused of shooting at a couple in Rosamond in 2020 have been arrested. Davon Mijuan Jackson, 43, and son Davion Kevon Jackson, 20, are charged with two counts of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and assault with a gun in a shooting that occurred the […]
ROSAMOND, CA
KGET

Man gets nearly 20 years in deadly shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in a shooting that occurred last year has been sentenced to 19 years and eight months in prison, according to court records. James Randle, 19, was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest last month to manslaughter and charges of attempted murder and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KGET

Teen and bystander shot in Downtown Bakersfield, 4 arrested

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a shooting on 34th Street just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday that involved a teen and a bystander being shot, according to the department. The department said the 16-year-old boy had multiple gunshot wounds and he is currently at a local hospital in stable condition. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Inmate escaped custody by ‘discharging’ powdery substance into deputy’s eyes: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inmate Marcos Rosales escaped custody after “discharging” a powdery substance into a deputy’s face while being taken to a medical appointment Tuesday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10:45 a.m. Rosales, 34, was being taken to a medical appointment on F Street near 30th Street in Downtown Bakersfield, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ralph Bailey assailant sentenced to 2 years

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who punched radio host Ralph Bailey, shattering his jaw, was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison, according to court records. Alexander Vera, 36, pleaded no contest in May to battery with serious bodily injury for assaulting Bailey at KC Steakhouse, repeatedly hitting him and knocking him on his […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

KCSO: Man shoots at person after argument, arrested

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 73-year-old man was arrested Monday night in Lake Isabella following an investigation which revealed that he shot at another person after an argument, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 7 p.m. deputies responded to the 3100 block of Erskine Creek Road...
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

Man critical after Planz Park stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was severely wounded and listed as critical Wednesday night following a stabbing at Planz Park, according to Bakersfield police. The department said officers were called to the park at South H Street and Planz Road for a report of a stabbing just before 7 p.m. According to police, witnesses […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy