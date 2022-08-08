Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Police officer arrested for assault, vandalism
A Bakersfield Police officer was arrested on charges stemming from an incident in which the off-duty officer assaulted a man and damaged his vehicle.
Central Bakersfield slaying an apparent gang hit over drug theft: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-vehicle convoy made its way north on Oak Street, a U-Haul carrying hundreds of pounds of marijuana followed by a blue sedan. They were approaching Palm Street when a car pulled in front of the U-Haul and stopped at an angle, blocking the roadway. A pickup stopped alongside the sedan […]
BPD offers $1K reward for information on 2021 murder of Tyis Rush
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department Secret Witness Program is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in a 2021 homicide. On Aug. 14, 2021, BPD officers responded to reports of a shooting at 701 Planz Road around 6 p.m. When they arrived, they […]
Man charged with murder in woman’s 2020 slaying
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A charge of first-degree murder was filed this week against a man accused of killing a 68-year-old woman two years ago. James Lee Glass is not currently listed in custody in connection with the death of Henryetta Snowden, found dead July 8, 2020, with injuries consistent with an assault at a […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
BPD: Four arrests made in Central Bakersfield shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department said four people were arrested after a shooting Tuesday in Central Bakersfield.
GV Wire
11 Years Later, Porterville Man Convicted for Shootout With Deputies
After nearly 11 years of delays by his defense lawyers, a Porterville man faces life in prison for the attempted murder of law enforcement officers on the Tule River Reservation. A Tulare County jury returned guilty verdicts on Monday against Marwin McDarment, 44, on multiple felony charges stemming from his...
BPD searches for 2 theft suspects
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for two suspects allegedly involved in a theft in July. BPD said the suspects also used one of the victim’s credit cards. The incident happened July 23 on the 5700 block of Stockdale Highway, according to BPD. The first suspect is described as a Black […]
Escaped inmate an alleged gunman in 2021 shooting near restaurant: report
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who escaped from a sheriff’s deputy Tuesday had been in custody on charges including attempted murder in a shooting that happened near a restaurant last year, according to a Kern County Sheriff’s Office report. Marcos Rosales, 34, is one of two men charged in connection with a March 31, […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Now
4 gang members arrested in shooting of juvenile, woman on 34th Street: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Four gang members were arrested Tuesday for their suspected involvement in shooting a juvenile and a woman on 34th Street, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Just after 4 p.m. officers responded to the area of 34th Street and Panama Street regarding a report of...
Loma Bakers gang member sentenced to prison
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Loma Bakers gang member was sentenced to prison on Monday for possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, according to the Department of Justice. Louis Torres “Youngster,” 37, was driving in Bakersfield and stopped by officers for traffic violations on July 23, 2021, according to the department. Torres then […]
Father, son arrested in 2020 Rosamond shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A father and son accused of shooting at a couple in Rosamond in 2020 have been arrested. Davon Mijuan Jackson, 43, and son Davion Kevon Jackson, 20, are charged with two counts of attempted murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and assault with a gun in a shooting that occurred the […]
Man gets nearly 20 years in deadly shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in a shooting that occurred last year has been sentenced to 19 years and eight months in prison, according to court records. James Randle, 19, was sentenced Monday after pleading no contest last month to manslaughter and charges of attempted murder and […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakersfield Californian
CHP conducting checkpoint in unincorporated Kern County starting Saturday
The California Highway Patrol is conducting a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on starting at 7 p.m. Saturday in an unincorporated area of Bakersfield. The checkpoint is scheduled to continue until 2 a.m. Sunday.
Man found guilty for attempted murder of officers on Tule River Reservation
A man has been found guilty of attempted murder of multiple law enforcement officers on the Tule River Reservation back in 2011.
Attempted murder suspect escapes police custody in Bakersfield
An attempted murder suspect is being sought after he escaped from police custody by attacking a deputy and then carjacking a woman in Bakersfield.
Teen and bystander shot in Downtown Bakersfield, 4 arrested
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a shooting on 34th Street just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday that involved a teen and a bystander being shot, according to the department. The department said the 16-year-old boy had multiple gunshot wounds and he is currently at a local hospital in stable condition. […]
Inmate escaped custody by ‘discharging’ powdery substance into deputy’s eyes: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Inmate Marcos Rosales escaped custody after “discharging” a powdery substance into a deputy’s face while being taken to a medical appointment Tuesday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Around 10:45 a.m. Rosales, 34, was being taken to a medical appointment on F Street near 30th Street in Downtown Bakersfield, […]
Ralph Bailey assailant sentenced to 2 years
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who punched radio host Ralph Bailey, shattering his jaw, was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison, according to court records. Alexander Vera, 36, pleaded no contest in May to battery with serious bodily injury for assaulting Bailey at KC Steakhouse, repeatedly hitting him and knocking him on his […]
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Man shoots at person after argument, arrested
LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 73-year-old man was arrested Monday night in Lake Isabella following an investigation which revealed that he shot at another person after an argument, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. Around 7 p.m. deputies responded to the 3100 block of Erskine Creek Road...
Man critical after Planz Park stabbing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was severely wounded and listed as critical Wednesday night following a stabbing at Planz Park, according to Bakersfield police. The department said officers were called to the park at South H Street and Planz Road for a report of a stabbing just before 7 p.m. According to police, witnesses […]
Comments / 0