Joey Votto is one of baseball’s best ambassadors. On the field, on the mic, and on TikTok, he’s an utterly wonderful, joyful being. He’s also been in the majors for 16 seasons, and at 38 years old, he’s at the age when people start to wonder how much is left in the tank. His drop in power and comments about retirement had fans worrying that this would be his final season.

DYERSVILLE, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO