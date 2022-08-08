Read full article on original website
WTHI
Here's why the Vigo County School Corporation has been silent on Facebook as the school year starts
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - With school starting, you may have noticed that the Vigo County School corporation's Facebook page has been radio silent. The school district tells us that it currently does not have access to its Facebook page. They are currently working to resolve the issue, and it...
WTHI
Vigo County School Protection Officers get active shooter training
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The first day of school is quickly approaching for Vigo County students, and many teachers and parents are worried about kids' safety. It comes after a summer of an overwhelming onslaught of shootings across America, the most concerning for students being the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Daviess County chosen for pilot program for jail inmates
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Daviess County was one of five counties selected by the Governor’s Office for a new pilot program that helps provide resources and help for those incarcerated. Data from the state’s department of corrections said that one out of every three individuals released from jail in Indiana in 2018 were arrested again within […]
WTHI
New teachers go to orientation for the Vigo County School Corporation
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Teachers new to teaching in the Vigo County School Corporation participated in their orientation. Teachers learnt more about the schools they'll be teaching in and what to expect in their day-to-day. This year's orientation had 80 new teachers participating, some even signed their very...
WTHI
This year - you'll need to apply for free or reduced lunches at Vigo County schools
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This year, Vigo County will not offer free breakfast and lunches to all students. In the past, all students were served free meals at school - regardless of their financial situation. Now, they'll need to apply for the free and reduced lunch program. You can...
MyWabashValley.com
VCSC Officers participate in active shooter training
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Around 40 school protection officers for the Vigo County School Corporation took part in active shooter training on Tuesday and Wednesday. The training simulated responding to an active shooter and eliminating the threat. In a course they set up in Top Gun, officers went through and shot targets in what Top Gun instructor Eric Cunningham said was “as real as they could make it.”
mymixfm.com
VCSC looks to prioritize student mental health
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Vigo County School Corporation plans to prioritize the mental health of students this school year. Federal ‘Project Aware’ funds will allow VCSC to fund on-site counseling for students should they need this mental health service. This is the 5th and final year of ‘Project Aware’ for VCSC.
Is a hospital merger on the horizon in Vigo County?
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Could Vigo County healthcare be operated by one centralized system in the future? Recent legislation authored by a local lawmaker and backed by Union Health leaders sets up the ability for a hospital merger to occur in Vigo County and other applicable rural Indiana counties. Two Senate Enrolled Acts in […]
Local nursing homes fined by state
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) – Several central Illinois nursing homes are being fined by the state. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second quarterly report. Showing nursing homes violating the nursing home care act. Here’s a list of nursing homes in Central Illinois who are being fined for a Type A violation. This […]
Good Samaritan to double nurse simulation labs
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the biggest needs at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes is staffing, but REDI grant money is expected to help. According to Good Samaritan Hospital CEO Rob McLin, all types of caregivers are needed, but especially nurses. The hospital developed a plan to recruit and maintain nurses by working with […]
Crash sends one to hospital in southern Vigo County
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person was injured following a single-vehicle crash in southern Vigo County Wednesday. According to Deputy McAdams of the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, crews were dispatched to Woodsmall Drive and State Road 641 at approximately 12:47 p.m. Little information is known at this time, but the driver of the vehicle […]
WTHI
Vigo County's got talent - one elementary school custodian shocks the world with his vocals
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Mr. Richard Goodall gave a special performance at Monday's Vigo County School Corporation Board of Trustees meeting. Goodall performed "God Bless America" and Journey's hit "Don't Stop Believing." Everyone was on their feet enjoying themselves!. However, it's important to note just how much of an...
WTHI
Hoosier lawmakers respond to possible impacts of new abortion law
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana's new abortion ban will officially take effect on September 15. Governor Eric Holcomb signed the new restrictions into law Friday night. The law makes abortion illegal except in certain circumstances - rape and incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization, protection of the life and physical health of the mother, and if a fetus is diagnosed with a lethal anomaly up to 20 weeks post-fertilization.
First ever Clay City Freedom Fest coming soon
CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The first annual Clay City Freedom Fest will take place next month. VFW Post 6606 is sponsoring the September 10 event. Organizers say there will be something for the whole family. There will be food trucks, a bounce house, and a cornhole tournament, among other activities. The police and fire […]
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for August 1 thru August 5
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for August 1, 2022 thru August 5, 2022. Great Giorno, 1290 Lafayette Ave. (4 Critical, 4 Non-Critical) Found accumulated debris on soda nozzles, table mounted can opener and knives. Found several food items in coolers not marked with date of consumption. Found insects present throughout kitchen. Found fly strips hanging above prep table. Found several dirty towels in hand wash sink.
Fight in Sullivan County Jail injures 2 officers
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man previously incarcerated in the Sullivan County Jail has been hit with new charges after what the sheriff called a physical altercation with jail staff. Seth A. Vilchuck, 34, is no longer housed in the jail after being sent back to the Department of Corrections for a previous parole violation. […]
wamwamfm.com
Washington City Council Moves Forward with Housing & Solar Projects
The Washington city council approved several economic development resolutions and passed an ordinance establishing a Washington Economic Development Fund at Monday night’s meeting. This set the framework for a third housing development on Washington’s east side. The development will be on a 10-acre tract on Business 50 just west...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Clinton Central Class Of 1968 Reunion Held
Several Clinton Central “Class of 1968”dedicated classmates attended the 54th Reunion at Michigantown , IN Lions Club-Alumni Community Center. They enjoyed some great food, and conversation. Sam Fields was on hand to give a tour of the center that had a &150K face lift that was adorned with hundreds of class photos & other memorable of the township schools scattered throughout the 3 story building. Erick Dircks would like to say Thanks Sam and all those that helped preserve the memory for Scircleville, Sugar Creek, Kirklin, Forest, and of course Michigantown.
WTHI
Terre Haute's airport is one step closer to getting a new truck
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute airport is another step closer to getting new equipment" for its fire department. The airport board met on Wednesday. Airport fire chief Jeff Fisher says his department is just a few months away from receiving a new aircraft rescue and fire fighting truck.
WTHI
Cancer diagnosis forces local police K-9 into retirement
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - A cancer diagnosis has forced a local police K-9 into retirement. The Vincennes Police Department says one of its K-9 officers, Sara, was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. Sara's vet recommends she be retired from police service because of her prognosis. The K-9 officer will transition to...
