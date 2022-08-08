ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WINKNEWS.com

Bubble curtain defending against blue-green algae in Cape Coral

Divers are installing a defense system against blue-green algae Thursday in Lee County to prevent another serious outbreak like in 2018. The blue-green algae threat in Cape Coral is being defended by a bubble curtain in the Plato Canal. The barrier created by the bubble curtain will deflect any blue-green algae from entering the canals.
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier County orders cleanup of pre-development eyesore in East Naples

A resolution is in sight for a highly visible rock-crushing operation that has been the subject of many code enforcement complaints on the southeast corner of Santa Barbara and Davis boulevards in East Naples. Construction and demolition debris dumped on the property adjacent to the Boys & Girls Club of...
WINKNEWS.com

Water treatment construction project dragging on in SWFL

Residents are living in construction zones as crews work to connect water treatment plants from Fort Myers to Cape Coral. The goal of the project is to make sure people in Cape Coral have plenty of water during the dry season. Residents would like to see the progress get accelerated...
WINKNEWS.com

Coast Guard finds missing Naples doctor’s boat empty off Sanibel coast

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a missing Naples doctor. His boat has been found, but with no sign of him. The sheriff’s office says Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen leaving the Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday on his boat, ‘Vitamin Sea.’ Deputies say his family became concerned when he didn’t return home.
WINKNEWS.com

Owners of fire-damaged Island Cow start fundraiser to help employees

With Sanibel’s popular Island Cow restaurant still in shambles after a fire on Saturday, its owners have started a fundraiser to help the out-of-work employees. Brian and Elke Podlasek, the restaurant’s owners, say their biggest challenge is helping their staff of over 50 people. All are currently facing unemployment while the restaurant awaits repairs that may take until the end of 2023 to be completed. According to a Facebook post, they have set up a fundraiser for Island Cow employees through the local nonprofit Put It On Pete’s Tab, Inc., which was made to support people struggling in the hospitality industry.
Marconews.com

‘We are astonished, ecstatic’ – Southwest Florida's best turtle nesting season on record

This is the best turtle nesting season on record for Bonita Beach, Vanderbilt Beach, Naples, Marco and Keewaydin Islands. “We are astonished, ecstatic,” exclaimed Eve Haverfield, president and founder of Turtle Time, a volunteer group that monitors sea turtles in South Lee County. “It is just incredible. We are just so, so thrilled.”
gulfshorebusiness.com

Projects in place for future of transportation in Lee County

A variety of short- and long-range transportation plans and projects to improve mobility in Lee County are underway. Don Scott, executive director of Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization, is responsible for managing and overseeing the projects, utilizing his 32 years of transportation planning experience in the public and private sectors.
gulfshorebusiness.com

Fort Myers Yacht Basin residents get answers from developer

For nearly four months, residents of the Fort Myers Yacht Basin expressed concerns over the redevelopment of the marina. Residents nearly exhausted every form of protest against Suntex Marina, the developer in current negotiations with the city. From red signs and shirts that read “STOP SUNTEX” to waiting five hours...
WINKNEWS.com

Frustrated residents discuss 800 potential new apartments in Fort Myers

The city of Fort Myers is growing quickly, but there are new concerns that the infrastructure can’t keep up with the growth. Neighbors and Lee County Commissioner, Cecil Pendergrass, voiced their concerns Wednesday about a new proposed development at Daniels Parkway and Treeline Avenue. Dozens of frustrated neighbors spoke...
busytourist.com

26 Best & Fun Things To Do In Cape Coral (Florida)

Cape Coral is a beautiful city, the biggest metropolis between Miami and Tampa. Founded about six decades ago, this planned city’s fast growth has made it quite an interesting vacation location. It is often nicknamed Waterfront Waterland, primarily due to its 400 or so miles of gorgeous canals. This...
WINKNEWS.com

Truck hydroplanes, crashing into a Cape Coral tree

A truck crashed after hydroplaning off the road Tuesday afternoon in Cape Coral. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, a truck towing a trailer crashed into a tree at Del Prado Boulevard North and Averill Boulevard. Just before hitting the tree, the truck hydroplaned off the road. The driver...
WINKNEWS.com

Getting ready to cast your ballot in Southwest Florida

If you plan to vote by mail during this election in Lee or Collier counties, you have until Saturday, the same day early voting begins in Southwest Florida, to request a mail-in ballot. There are way more early voting sites in Southwest Florida this year, so it’s likely you’ll be...
gulfshorebusiness.com

California Closets building facility at Alico Trade Center

Seagate Development Group is developing and building a 40,000-square-foot warehouse and office space for California Closet at Alico Trade Center, just north of Alico Road at Interstate 75, in Fort Myers. Construction on the facility will begin in early 2023 and will take around seven months to complete. It will accommodate a nearly 36,000-square-foot warehouse/production area as well as a reception area, staff training and collaboration area, ample storage space, private offices, break room and an IT space.
coastalbreezenews.com

Little Pink Houses of Hope Comes to Marco

When Little Pink Houses of Hope CEO Jeanine Patten-Coble crossed the Marco Island bridge for the first time last Tuesday, August 2, she got a feeling of serenity. That feeling of serenity turned into a feeling of euphoria when she discovered, two days later, that Marco Islanders had pledged 15 homes to pave the way for a Little Pink Houses of Hope breast cancer retreat on the island for June 3-10, 2023.
