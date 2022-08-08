With Sanibel’s popular Island Cow restaurant still in shambles after a fire on Saturday, its owners have started a fundraiser to help the out-of-work employees. Brian and Elke Podlasek, the restaurant’s owners, say their biggest challenge is helping their staff of over 50 people. All are currently facing unemployment while the restaurant awaits repairs that may take until the end of 2023 to be completed. According to a Facebook post, they have set up a fundraiser for Island Cow employees through the local nonprofit Put It On Pete’s Tab, Inc., which was made to support people struggling in the hospitality industry.

