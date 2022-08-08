Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Popular supermarket chain announces grand opening date for new Florida location this monthKristen WaltersCape Coral, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceJoshua ShefferBonita Springs, FL
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of Peace - 2022 “Pursue Peace” Convention Unites 239 Countries in More Than 500 LanguagesMattia GiaccioNaples, FL
Bubble curtain defending against blue-green algae in Cape Coral
Divers are installing a defense system against blue-green algae Thursday in Lee County to prevent another serious outbreak like in 2018. The blue-green algae threat in Cape Coral is being defended by a bubble curtain in the Plato Canal. The barrier created by the bubble curtain will deflect any blue-green algae from entering the canals.
Collier County orders cleanup of pre-development eyesore in East Naples
A resolution is in sight for a highly visible rock-crushing operation that has been the subject of many code enforcement complaints on the southeast corner of Santa Barbara and Davis boulevards in East Naples. Construction and demolition debris dumped on the property adjacent to the Boys & Girls Club of...
Study shows septic systems could lead to waste found in area waterways
Lee County entered an agreement with researchers to find out if the process meant to rid your home of waste is negatively impacting your local waterways.
Water treatment construction project dragging on in SWFL
Residents are living in construction zones as crews work to connect water treatment plants from Fort Myers to Cape Coral. The goal of the project is to make sure people in Cape Coral have plenty of water during the dry season. Residents would like to see the progress get accelerated...
Coast Guard finds missing Naples doctor’s boat empty off Sanibel coast
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard are searching for a missing Naples doctor. His boat has been found, but with no sign of him. The sheriff’s office says Chaundre Cross, 49, was last seen leaving the Naples Bay Marina around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday on his boat, ‘Vitamin Sea.’ Deputies say his family became concerned when he didn’t return home.
Owners of fire-damaged Island Cow start fundraiser to help employees
With Sanibel’s popular Island Cow restaurant still in shambles after a fire on Saturday, its owners have started a fundraiser to help the out-of-work employees. Brian and Elke Podlasek, the restaurant’s owners, say their biggest challenge is helping their staff of over 50 people. All are currently facing unemployment while the restaurant awaits repairs that may take until the end of 2023 to be completed. According to a Facebook post, they have set up a fundraiser for Island Cow employees through the local nonprofit Put It On Pete’s Tab, Inc., which was made to support people struggling in the hospitality industry.
‘We are astonished, ecstatic’ – Southwest Florida's best turtle nesting season on record
This is the best turtle nesting season on record for Bonita Beach, Vanderbilt Beach, Naples, Marco and Keewaydin Islands. “We are astonished, ecstatic,” exclaimed Eve Haverfield, president and founder of Turtle Time, a volunteer group that monitors sea turtles in South Lee County. “It is just incredible. We are just so, so thrilled.”
Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealerships selling again in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte
What for almost a decade had been Billy Fuccillo and Kia’s best-selling dealership in the world, off Pine Island Road in Cape Coral, is being sold for the second time in two years. The late Billy Fuccillo’s company sold his dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte for a...
FGCU Water School studying toxicity of airborne blue-green algae
Blue-green algae is a toxic issue no one wants to see in Southwest Florida waters. Now, FGCU is receiving thousands to help study the airborne toxins released by the algae. Its toxins pose a risk to sea life and to people around it. The school spent $83,000 to buy a...
Projects in place for future of transportation in Lee County
A variety of short- and long-range transportation plans and projects to improve mobility in Lee County are underway. Don Scott, executive director of Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization, is responsible for managing and overseeing the projects, utilizing his 32 years of transportation planning experience in the public and private sectors.
This Florida City has been Called the Safest City in the Nation, and it is Part of the Blue Zone Project
Many people consider safety a factor when choosing a location to call home. And having plenty of green spaces and the ability to participate in healthy, outdoor activities may also be a plus. There's a city in Florida that may just check both those boxes.
Fort Myers Yacht Basin residents get answers from developer
For nearly four months, residents of the Fort Myers Yacht Basin expressed concerns over the redevelopment of the marina. Residents nearly exhausted every form of protest against Suntex Marina, the developer in current negotiations with the city. From red signs and shirts that read “STOP SUNTEX” to waiting five hours...
STUDY: Cape Coral #3 in nation to face housing downturn in a recession
According to a study by Redfin, Cape Coral is third in the nation to have a housing downtown if our nation reaches a recession.
Frustrated residents discuss 800 potential new apartments in Fort Myers
The city of Fort Myers is growing quickly, but there are new concerns that the infrastructure can’t keep up with the growth. Neighbors and Lee County Commissioner, Cecil Pendergrass, voiced their concerns Wednesday about a new proposed development at Daniels Parkway and Treeline Avenue. Dozens of frustrated neighbors spoke...
26 Best & Fun Things To Do In Cape Coral (Florida)
Cape Coral is a beautiful city, the biggest metropolis between Miami and Tampa. Founded about six decades ago, this planned city’s fast growth has made it quite an interesting vacation location. It is often nicknamed Waterfront Waterland, primarily due to its 400 or so miles of gorgeous canals. This...
Truck hydroplanes, crashing into a Cape Coral tree
A truck crashed after hydroplaning off the road Tuesday afternoon in Cape Coral. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, a truck towing a trailer crashed into a tree at Del Prado Boulevard North and Averill Boulevard. Just before hitting the tree, the truck hydroplaned off the road. The driver...
Getting ready to cast your ballot in Southwest Florida
If you plan to vote by mail during this election in Lee or Collier counties, you have until Saturday, the same day early voting begins in Southwest Florida, to request a mail-in ballot. There are way more early voting sites in Southwest Florida this year, so it’s likely you’ll be...
California Closets building facility at Alico Trade Center
Seagate Development Group is developing and building a 40,000-square-foot warehouse and office space for California Closet at Alico Trade Center, just north of Alico Road at Interstate 75, in Fort Myers. Construction on the facility will begin in early 2023 and will take around seven months to complete. It will accommodate a nearly 36,000-square-foot warehouse/production area as well as a reception area, staff training and collaboration area, ample storage space, private offices, break room and an IT space.
Little Pink Houses of Hope Comes to Marco
When Little Pink Houses of Hope CEO Jeanine Patten-Coble crossed the Marco Island bridge for the first time last Tuesday, August 2, she got a feeling of serenity. That feeling of serenity turned into a feeling of euphoria when she discovered, two days later, that Marco Islanders had pledged 15 homes to pave the way for a Little Pink Houses of Hope breast cancer retreat on the island for June 3-10, 2023.
Help still needed after 65 dogs are rescued from Hendry County home
Nine dogs remain at a shelter needing a forever home after 65 dogs were rescued from horrific conditions in Hendry County. Thirty-six of those dogs ended up at the Clewiston Animal Shelter, which did not have enough room for all of them. There is still one dog roaming the house...
