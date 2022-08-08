ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Parents protesting possible rezoning of Carolina Park Elementary

By Katie Augustine
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=379HHb_0h9XPuvO00

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Proposed changes to the zoning for Carolina Park Elementary School in north Mount Pleasant have some parents fighting back.

Jonathan Mars is one of the nearly 1,100 parents who have signed a petition asking CCSD leaders to not rezone the school.

“There’s a failure of the district to address overcrowding in our school. So because of that, they’re really creating options that are going to penalize a lot of kids in different parts of north Mt. Pleasant, notably here in Carolina Park,” explained Mars, a father of two children who attend Carolina Park Elementary.

The problem he, and other parents, want to draw attention to is that children who live closest to the school may not be able to attend depending on which, if any, rezoning option is chosen.

Mars says many kids walk or ride their bikes to Carolina Park Elementary and changing that would mean more traffic on other roadways like Park West Boulevard and Highway 17 which are already heavily congested with school traffic during certain hours of the day.

“Don’t take kids away from the school that they live closest to. In Carolina Park right now there are people who don’t live here who will be able to send their kids here but people that live closest to it can’t,” said Mars. “So we think geography should play a role. Don’t make parents drive by their school every day, take their kids off their bikes, and bring them to a school that they don’t need to go to because there’s one right here.”

The Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) Department of Planning and Real Estate provided board members with three options for the proposed rezoning at a meeting on May 18. They are below:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EOvMT_0h9XPuvO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n9pV3_0h9XPuvO00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LmpNn_0h9XPuvO00

The district said with residential growth in north Mount Pleasant, they’re expecting the population at Carolina Park Elementary to reach its peak during the fiscal year 2025. Projections from the district show the peak at 1,051 students before slowly falling back down in the following years. Carolina Park Elementary’s capacity is 968 students.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TT3Z8_0h9XPuvO00

“So, there’s an overcrowding issue but then if you look at their forecast, I’m also wondering, and other parents are wondering, why we can’t use portable classrooms to kind of fix that two-year delta where the population starts to decline,” said Mars.

If rezoning should occur, students impacted would be transferred to Laurel Hill Primary School or Charles Pinckney Elementary School which are both located in Park West.

Below are attendance predictions for both schools:

Another question parents are asking is why Carolina Park Elementary can’t be expanded to accommodate a growing population.

According to the website for the Carolina Park neighborhood, the school is “expandable to 1,200.”

During the 2020 general election, Charleston County voters chose to implement a 1% sales and use tax to fund education projects. In a long list of projects included on the ballot, number 3 on the list was “Design, construct and equip an expansion at Carolina Park Elementary School.”

“If you want to feed kids that don’t live in Carolina Park, or don’t even live in Mt. Pleasant, into this school, then you need to expand it,” said Mars. “And there was a one percent tax in 2020 where this was one of the things that when they funded education that was going to be taken care of.”

If pushed forward, this would be the second rezoning in the school’s five years of operation. A rezoning plan was adopted in 2020 and put into effect for the 2021-2022 school year because of the same reasons.

News 2 reached out to CCSD for an interview, but the district was unavailable.

CCSD is looking for public input on this proposal at their next regularly scheduled board meeting which will be held on August 23rd at 6 p.m.

After that, the board will take comments into consideration and is expected to make a final decision later in the fall.

Carolina Park Elementary opened in 2017 and is rated “Excellent” by the state Department of Education. The land for the school was donated to the town by Carolina Park.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Carolina Park Elementary re-zone plans concern parents

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - As Mount Pleasant continues to grow, the Charleston County School District is figuring out how to assign each neighborhood’s population to a nearby school. A re-zone plan currently in the works has some Carolina Park parents pushing back. The Charleston County Constituent District 2...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

35 teaching positions open in Charleston County

CHARLESTON COUNTY- S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County School District (CCSD) is chipping away at its teacher vacancies as the first day of school is five days away. On Thursday August 11, the district had two vacancies filled in the morning bringing the number down to 35. “Our recruitment team has been working hard with principals […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Don Kennedy ready for new school year as CCSD’s leader

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s second-largest school district will welcome 49,000 students back to the classroom next week. But the return comes after big changes within the Charleston County School District’s (CCSD) leadership team. Don Kennedy, who previously served as Chief Financial Officer, was named the district’s interim superintendent earlier this year. It’s […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

BCSD officials share updates on staffing, safety, transportation

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Berkeley County School District (BCSD) officials provided updates on progress made over the summer regarding teacher staffing, school security and bus driver vacancies. BCSD students are headed back to school Monday, and the district expects to see between 37,000 and 38,000 students enrolled in their schools this year. “We’re growing […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
Mount Pleasant, SC
Education
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Charleston County, SC
Government
Mount Pleasant, SC
Government
Charleston County, SC
Education
Charleston City Paper

Thousands of students return to Lowcountry classrooms

Look for area roads to get a little busier in the next two weeks as tens of thousands of Lowcountry students and teachers return to local classrooms. As they get back to hit the books, they’ll find old challenges that continue to impact learning, such as some classrooms with more students than usual as school districts don’t have the number of teachers they need. And still hovering in the air is the infectious Covid virus that continues to make people sick.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary School#Use Tax#Geography#Ccsd
WCBD Count on 2

CCSD finalizes bus routes, prepares for delays

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Charleston County School District (CCSD) officials are finalizing bus routes and addressing concerns about delays in preparation for the first day of school. CCSD officials predict over 360 of their buses will take between 16,000 and 18,000 students to 78 different schools each day, making over 5,000 stops along the […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CofC leaders talk COVID-19 protocols, housing, & enrollment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Next Friday marks the start of move-in at the College of Charleston, and college leaders are providing insight as to what the upcoming fall semester will look like. “I’m excited, I’m looking forward to what’s going to be different and similar. I just feel like I’m more acclimated this year,” said […]
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WCBD Count on 2

Mt. Pleasant noise ordinance pushed forward

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A proposed noise ordinance in the Town of Mt. Pleasant passed the first town council vote 6-2 on Tuesday. Now that the 90-day noise ordinance pilot program has come to an end, council members must decide whether or not to make the ordinance permanent. According to data obtained by News […]
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston leaders coming up with new Peninsula Plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are looking to replace their current Downtown Plan with what they are calling the Peninsula Plan. Back in 1999, the city adopted the Downtown Plan which officials said mainly focused on the middle and lower parts of the peninsula. The plan addressed growth and development while striving to maintain […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

School board attempts, fails to reinstate fired employee

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Former Charleston County School District’s chief of staff will not be getting reinstated after a school board vote Monday. The CCSD Board of Trustees voted against a motion to reinstate Erica Taylor after an hours-long discussion behind closed doors during a special called meeting Monday afternoon. Taylor’s position was eliminated and she was terminated last week in a surprise move. The vote was 4-5. Eric Mack, Courtney Waters, Erica Cokley and Joyce Green all voted to reinstate Taylor. Cindy Bohn Coats, Kate Darby, Helen Frazier, Kristen French, and Lauren Herterich all voted no.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Shem Creek restaurants say they will follow noise ordinance

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The Mount Pleasant Police Department says their noise data shows restaurants in Shem Creek receive the most amount of noise complaints. Restaurants like The Shelter, Saltwater Cowboys and Red’s were on the list of noise complaints from the department. Meanwhile, the city’s council approved...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy