ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel 3-12

The Beach Boys featuring John Stamos bring “Good Vibrations” to Ventura County Fair

VENTURA, Calif.-The Beach Boys featuring Mike Love and John Stamos attracted the largest crowd so far this summer to The Ventura County Fairgrounds. Fans of all ages arrived early and waited for the grandstand to open on Monday. Love opened the show by saying, "Thank you for coming out, Ventura County Fair, oh yes, what The post The Beach Boys featuring John Stamos bring “Good Vibrations” to Ventura County Fair appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Buy a Piece of Montecito’s Magic Castle Cabaret

After providing a space full of glamor and entertainment to the people of Santa Barbara since 2019, the Magic Castle Cabaret is saying goodbye with a big closing sale to commemorate its permanent closure in Montecito. Owners Milt and Arlene Larsen hope to clear out a number of strange, interesting, and exciting items, including furniture, vintage tools, costumes, holiday decorations, toys, and dishes.
MONTECITO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cancer Research#Singer Songwriter#Pop Music#Grammy Awards#Australian#Unity Telethon
Coastal View

Not too far gone

Buying a house in Ventura felt like a definitive break from Carpinteria, but now that I’m commuting most days to shape at 500 Maple Ave., right in the heart of town, I realize I may have been a bit hasty in giving up the column. (Naturally, after commuting to Ventura for the last couple of years, once I landed a spot to shape in Carpinteria, it was time to move to Ventura!)
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Emergency Responders Deliver Baby in Cuyama Valley

County emergency responders had the honor of delivering a baby in the Cuyama Valley while transporting the laboring mother to a local hospital. On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Firefighter Paramedics Rescue 27 and the CalStar 7 helicopter responded to a medical emergency call. Upon arrival they discovered a mother...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
visitcamarillo.com

Ventura County Coast Cocktail Collection: Camarillo Fair

In partnership with Ventura County Coast, Visit Camarillo is excited to introduce the official Camarillo beverage of the summer: Camarillo Fair. The new Ventura County Coast cocktail collection features signature drinks from five amazing mixologists and our equally amazing destinations. This curated cocktail menu was designed to represent our cool California Vibe, each diverse destination and is inspired by the unique things that each city has to offer.
Santa Barbara Edhat

Cause of Five Acre Brush Fire Revealed

The cause of the five-acre blaze that sparked in Santa Ynez last week, named the Fletcher Fire, has been released. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported the fire was started by a ride-on lawn mower in dry vegetation. Hand crews and air support responded to the scene in the...
Santa Barbara Independent

The Leta Hotel in Santa Barbara Becomes Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, Calif., August 10, 2022 — The charming beach chic Leta Hotel in Santa Barbara is now a Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel. Earlier this year, AWH Partners purchased the property with Spire Hospitality as the new management company. This elevated historic hotel rooted in the California vibe and beach culture of Santa Barbara underwent significant investment to refresh the guest experience, creating a perfect escape for work and play.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
kvta.com

Ventura Firefighters Rescue Dog In Distress

Ventura City firefighters rescued a dog in distress Wednesday evening near the County Government Center. They responded to the area of Victoria Avenue and Thille Street shortly after 7 PM and found the dog tangled in its leash in brush and trapped in a storm drain. Firefighters were able to...
VENTURA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Two Southern California Locals Are Lucky Lottery Winners

Have you ever tried your luck on a lottery scratcher?. Two Southern California residents struck some luck and they are now $1 million richer. Jason Brody and Wilbur Staton Jr. are the lucky winners that spent $10 on a lottery scratcher and are happy they did. Brody bought his Lucky...
BARSTOW, CA
Southern Minnesota News

Vin Scully Honored In Private Funeral Mass

(Westlake Village, CA) — The Hall of Fame voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers is being honored with a private funeral mass. The service for Vin Scully was held at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Westlake Village, California. That’s where the legendary broadcaster regularly attended church on Sundays. Friends, family, former colleagues, and former Dodgers like Steve Garvey and Nomar Garciaparra were in attendance. Scully died last week at the age of 94. He called thousands of Dodger games, as well as other sports, from 1949 until his retirement in 2016.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Tiny Houses Open Doors to Santa Barbara Homeless Guests

After hosting three gala ribbon-cutting events since last November, DignityMoves finally began admitting the first homeless clients into its groundbreaking new tiny-home village located at 1016 Santa Barbara Street early this Monday, August 8. As openings go, this one was softer than cats’ paws. As of day one, six...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
venturabreeze.com

After twenty years in education it was time to hit the beach

There are many seniors among us who have lived and continue to live lives that can be considered “success stories”…. Let’s meet Royce Hill , a retired teacher from LAUSD and see how she sees it. After twenty years with the Los Angeles Unified School District,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Ventura County Reporter

DEVELOPERS SUBMIT PROPOSALS FOR CI HARBOR | Aquarium, restaurants, retail spaces under consideration for Whale’s Tail, Fisherman’s Wharf

PICTURED: Whale’s Tail Restaurant, now closed, at Channel Islands Harbor in 2022. Photo by Jed Chernabaeff/County of Ventura – Harbor Department. Plans to redevelop two areas of the Channel Islands Harbor that have fallen into disrepair in recent years are coming into greater focus. Officials with the county-owned...

Comments / 0

Community Policy