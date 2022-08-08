Read full article on original website
The Beach Boys featuring John Stamos bring “Good Vibrations” to Ventura County Fair
VENTURA, Calif.-The Beach Boys featuring Mike Love and John Stamos attracted the largest crowd so far this summer to The Ventura County Fairgrounds. Fans of all ages arrived early and waited for the grandstand to open on Monday. Love opened the show by saying, "Thank you for coming out, Ventura County Fair, oh yes, what The post The Beach Boys featuring John Stamos bring “Good Vibrations” to Ventura County Fair appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Buy a Piece of Montecito’s Magic Castle Cabaret
After providing a space full of glamor and entertainment to the people of Santa Barbara since 2019, the Magic Castle Cabaret is saying goodbye with a big closing sale to commemorate its permanent closure in Montecito. Owners Milt and Arlene Larsen hope to clear out a number of strange, interesting, and exciting items, including furniture, vintage tools, costumes, holiday decorations, toys, and dishes.
Johnny Cash’s former home in Ventura County hills up for sale
Late country music icon Johnny Cash's former home in the Ventura County hills overlooking the small town of Casitas Springs is up for sale. News Channel 3 got a tour of the iconic home on Wednesday. The post Johnny Cash’s former home in Ventura County hills up for sale appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cottage Hospital Sounds Alarm as Santa Barbara County Sees Spike in Fentanyl-Fueled Overdoses
Cottage Hospital is joining Santa Barbara’s chorus of high-octane concern over the accidental and inadvertent consumption of fentanyl and how it’s leading to drug overdoses and death, especially by young people just starting to experiment with drug use. At the current rate of opioid overdose deaths, Santa Barbara...
Coastal View
Not too far gone
Buying a house in Ventura felt like a definitive break from Carpinteria, but now that I’m commuting most days to shape at 500 Maple Ave., right in the heart of town, I realize I may have been a bit hasty in giving up the column. (Naturally, after commuting to Ventura for the last couple of years, once I landed a spot to shape in Carpinteria, it was time to move to Ventura!)
Santa Barbara Edhat
Emergency Responders Deliver Baby in Cuyama Valley
County emergency responders had the honor of delivering a baby in the Cuyama Valley while transporting the laboring mother to a local hospital. On Wednesday afternoon, Santa Barbara County Firefighter Paramedics Rescue 27 and the CalStar 7 helicopter responded to a medical emergency call. Upon arrival they discovered a mother...
visitcamarillo.com
Ventura County Coast Cocktail Collection: Camarillo Fair
In partnership with Ventura County Coast, Visit Camarillo is excited to introduce the official Camarillo beverage of the summer: Camarillo Fair. The new Ventura County Coast cocktail collection features signature drinks from five amazing mixologists and our equally amazing destinations. This curated cocktail menu was designed to represent our cool California Vibe, each diverse destination and is inspired by the unique things that each city has to offer.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Cause of Five Acre Brush Fire Revealed
The cause of the five-acre blaze that sparked in Santa Ynez last week, named the Fletcher Fire, has been released. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department reported the fire was started by a ride-on lawn mower in dry vegetation. Hand crews and air support responded to the scene in the...
Another Pride flag stolen in Santa Ynez Valley
Another Pride flag has been reported stolen in the Santa Ynez Valley – the second time the flag has been reported stolen in the area in recent weeks. The post Another Pride flag stolen in Santa Ynez Valley appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
The Leta Hotel in Santa Barbara Becomes Tapestry Collection by Hilton
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. SANTA BARBARA, Calif., August 10, 2022 — The charming beach chic Leta Hotel in Santa Barbara is now a Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel. Earlier this year, AWH Partners purchased the property with Spire Hospitality as the new management company. This elevated historic hotel rooted in the California vibe and beach culture of Santa Barbara underwent significant investment to refresh the guest experience, creating a perfect escape for work and play.
Central Coast dog burned in fiery fight that led to owner’s death. He needs a new home
Charlie the chatty terrier is recovering from injuries he suffered in a domestic dispute that landed his owner’s son in jail.
Day of Hope: Renowned doctor returning to Mission Hope Cancer Center
Just days before its Day of Hope fundraiser, Dignity Health announces Dr. April Kennedy, who previously worked at Mission Hope Cancer Center for several years, has re-joined the staff. The post Day of Hope: Renowned doctor returning to Mission Hope Cancer Center appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Ventura Firefighters Rescue Dog In Distress
Ventura City firefighters rescued a dog in distress Wednesday evening near the County Government Center. They responded to the area of Victoria Avenue and Thille Street shortly after 7 PM and found the dog tangled in its leash in brush and trapped in a storm drain. Firefighters were able to...
NBC Los Angeles
Two Southern California Locals Are Lucky Lottery Winners
Have you ever tried your luck on a lottery scratcher?. Two Southern California residents struck some luck and they are now $1 million richer. Jason Brody and Wilbur Staton Jr. are the lucky winners that spent $10 on a lottery scratcher and are happy they did. Brody bought his Lucky...
Stone will step down as Santa Barbara Dons head football coach following the season as family relocates to NC
J.T. Stone says the 2022 high school football season is his final one as head coach at Santa Barbara as family is moving out of state. The post Stone will step down as Santa Barbara Dons head football coach following the season as family relocates to NC appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Southern Minnesota News
Vin Scully Honored In Private Funeral Mass
(Westlake Village, CA) — The Hall of Fame voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers is being honored with a private funeral mass. The service for Vin Scully was held at Saint Jude the Apostle Catholic Church in Westlake Village, California. That’s where the legendary broadcaster regularly attended church on Sundays. Friends, family, former colleagues, and former Dodgers like Steve Garvey and Nomar Garciaparra were in attendance. Scully died last week at the age of 94. He called thousands of Dodger games, as well as other sports, from 1949 until his retirement in 2016.
Santa Barbara Independent
Tiny Houses Open Doors to Santa Barbara Homeless Guests
After hosting three gala ribbon-cutting events since last November, DignityMoves finally began admitting the first homeless clients into its groundbreaking new tiny-home village located at 1016 Santa Barbara Street early this Monday, August 8. As openings go, this one was softer than cats’ paws. As of day one, six...
$1 million scratcher prize won at Chumash Gas Station
A $10 scratcher turned a big profit at the Chumash Gas Station in Santa Ynez, a casino spokesperson announced Thursday.
venturabreeze.com
After twenty years in education it was time to hit the beach
There are many seniors among us who have lived and continue to live lives that can be considered “success stories”…. Let’s meet Royce Hill , a retired teacher from LAUSD and see how she sees it. After twenty years with the Los Angeles Unified School District,...
Ventura County Reporter
DEVELOPERS SUBMIT PROPOSALS FOR CI HARBOR | Aquarium, restaurants, retail spaces under consideration for Whale’s Tail, Fisherman’s Wharf
PICTURED: Whale’s Tail Restaurant, now closed, at Channel Islands Harbor in 2022. Photo by Jed Chernabaeff/County of Ventura – Harbor Department. Plans to redevelop two areas of the Channel Islands Harbor that have fallen into disrepair in recent years are coming into greater focus. Officials with the county-owned...
