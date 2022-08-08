ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IBTimes

Brazil Pro-democracy Manifestos Aim To Curb Bolsonaro's Election Threats

Brazilian business leaders, intellectuals and artists gathered on Thursday to read manifestos defending democratic institutions after attacks by President Jair Bolsonaro that have raised fears he could reject the results of October's presidential election. The far-right leader and former army captain has questioned Brazil's electronic voting system and attacked Supreme...
TheDailyBeast

Russia Vows Revenge at the Latest Country to Cross Putin

Latvia’s parliament has moved to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine—and the Kremlin does not appear to be taking it well. Russia is committing a “genocide against the Ukrainian people,” Latvian MPs said in a statement Thursday,...
