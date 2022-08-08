Read full article on original website
Silver Alert canceled for 78-year-old in Gilbert after being found
PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Monday after a 78-year-old woman with dementia was found after going missing in Gilbert. Ina Jenkins was last seen at the memory care facility she resides at near Baseline and Recker roads at about 4:30 a.m. The alert for Jenkins was issued...
12news.com
Police asking for public's help in finding a sedan. It may have been involved in a street race that left 4 dead
PHOENIX — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a sedan that may have been involved in a street race that led to a multi-fatal crash. A stolen car was speeding down a Phoenix roadway on July 22 when it crashed into a Lyft, the city's police department said.
L.A. Weekly
Sara Anne Loustaunau, Terry Hill, British Conception Peña, and Galexy Saunders Killed in Fiery Crash near 43rd Avenue [Phoenix, AZ]
Four Killed, Six Injured in Traffic Accident near Thunderbird Road. The incident happened on July 22nd at around 1:50 a.m., involving a stolen vehicle occupied by a group of teenagers. According to police, the stolen vehicle crashed into Hill, as he was driving for a ride-sharing service, near 43rd Avenue...
AZFamily
Woman arrested after Mesa hit-and-run left 4-year-old girl seriously hurt
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a woman is facing charges after leaving the scene of an accident that left a 4-year-old girl in the hospital with serious injuries. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday near Main Street and LeSuer. Bea, her mom, and her siblings were crossing the street after a trip to the Mesa Arizona Temple’s Visitors Center. Bea got ahead of the group and was reportedly hit by 48-year-old Veronica Laprada. “What kind of humanity is that? Knowing you did something and not stopping at the very least to see if you can help in any way,” said Bea’s uncle, Christopher Stapley.
Teen hospitalized, dog dead after drive-by shooting in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A teenage boy was injured and hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said in an email the teen, who was shot around 3:30 a.m. near 48th Street and Broadway Road, suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Multiple gunshots...
L.A. Weekly
Three Injured in Rollover Accident on State Route 51 [Phoenix, AZ]
PHOENIX, AZ (August 11, 2022) – Police responded to a rollover accident on State Route 51 that left three people with injuries Saturday noon. The incident happened on August 6th involving a truck and at least one other unidentified vehicle, according to initial reports. Officers responded to the crash...
Valley police investigating woman's death after she allegedly walked out of memory care facility
GILBERT, Ariz. — A 79-year-old woman was found deceased Monday afternoon after she allegedly walked out of a memory care facility in the East Valley. Ina Jenkins was last seen Monday morning at about 6 a.m. at the Silver Creek Inn Memory Care Center, which specializes in treating residents living with dementia.
Phoenix woman dies after being hit by truck during crash
PHOENIX — A pedestrian is dead after being involved in a crash with a truck Wednesday in Phoenix. Phoenix police responded to the area near 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard for a crash involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian on the morning of Aug. 10. Officers found the...
Joshua Telmo Pronounced Dead after Motorcycle Crash near Osborn Road [Phoenix, AZ]
22-Year-Old Motorcyclist Fatally Struck in Deadly Crash near 27th Avenue. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m., near the intersection of 27th Avenue and Osborn Road on August 9th. Upon arrival, Phoenix authorities located one motorcyclist suffering from serious injuries in the roadway. However, the factors leading up to the accident...
AZFamily
4-year-old girl hospitalized after hit-and-run near Mesa park, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a young girl is in the hospital after being hit by a car near a Mesa park late Sunday afternoon. According to Sgt. Chuck Trapani, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Lesueur, near the southside of Pioneer Park around 4 p.m. When police showed up, they learned that a four-year-old girl ran into the road and was hit by a silver or gray sedan. Investigators say the car slowed down near the scene of the accident before taking off, heading eastbound on Main Street.
AZFamily
Family says girl still in hospital after hit-and-run crash in Mesa
Arizona politicians reacted to the news the FBI raided Trump's Mar-A-Lago home. The owners of Elmer’s Tacos in Chandler are reeling after someone broke into their business Monday night, ransacking the place and stealing sentimental items. Glendale man loses legs after suspected drunk driver crashes into his car. Updated:...
Teen hurt in drive-by shooting near 48th Street and Broadway Road
A 13-year-old boy is hurt after he was shot in a drive-by shooting early Wednesday morning in south Phoenix.
Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt
Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Maricopa County says...
AZFamily
Police recover stolen SUV in carjacking turned shooting outside Peoria shopping center
If you are having issues with one of your neighbors, the city of Scottsdale has a program that can help its residents. Video from the scene showed shattered glass through the front and side doors as the vehicle remained parked inside of the restaurant. GRAPHIC VIDEO: Prescott Valley Wendy's employee...
fox10phoenix.com
Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down Phoenix intersection
PHOENIX - A Phoenix intersection was shut down Wednesday morning after a woman was struck and killed by a truck. The collision happened at around 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 10 near 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The pedestrian, identified as 30-year-old Alberta Cons, died from her injures. Police say a...
Valley woman scuba dives to find items lost in the Salt River, reunites them with owners
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Walking down to Sheep Crossing on the Salt River, Connie Wickstrom and her crew are carrying a lot. Between the kayaks, paddleboards, coolers, and scuba gear, it's easy to tell they're in for quite the trip. Wickstrom and Sea 2 Sea divemaster Joe Sheehan, gear...
Deputies search for man last seen swimming in Lake Pleasant
PHOENIX — Authorities are searching for a man who went underwater swimming in the Humbug Cove area of Lake Pleasant and did not resurface, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office. According to a release, an adult man entered the water at around 2:00 p.m. and was not...
ABC 15 News
4-year-old in critical condition after Mesa hit-and-run
MESA — A 4-year-old is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Mesa Sunday afternoon. Officials say the girl and one of her parents were walking near Mesa Drive and Main Street when a vehicle struck the child. The vehicle is said to have driven onto the light...
Arizona Woman Rescued After Driving Into Canal
The woman's car was nearly submerged in the water.
fox10phoenix.com
Glendale woman stabs and kills her boyfriend after apparent argument, police say
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A woman stabbed and killed her boyfriend after an apparent argument broke out inside her Glendale apartment on Aug. 8, police say. Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call of a person saying her neighbor just admitted to stabbing her boyfriend in the area of 51st and Northern avenues.
KTAR News
