MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a woman is facing charges after leaving the scene of an accident that left a 4-year-old girl in the hospital with serious injuries. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday near Main Street and LeSuer. Bea, her mom, and her siblings were crossing the street after a trip to the Mesa Arizona Temple’s Visitors Center. Bea got ahead of the group and was reportedly hit by 48-year-old Veronica Laprada. “What kind of humanity is that? Knowing you did something and not stopping at the very least to see if you can help in any way,” said Bea’s uncle, Christopher Stapley.

MESA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO