Gilbert, AZ

KTAR.com

Silver Alert canceled for 78-year-old in Gilbert after being found

PHOENIX — A Silver Alert was canceled Monday after a 78-year-old woman with dementia was found after going missing in Gilbert. Ina Jenkins was last seen at the memory care facility she resides at near Baseline and Recker roads at about 4:30 a.m. The alert for Jenkins was issued...
GILBERT, AZ
AZFamily

Woman arrested after Mesa hit-and-run left 4-year-old girl seriously hurt

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Mesa police say a woman is facing charges after leaving the scene of an accident that left a 4-year-old girl in the hospital with serious injuries. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday near Main Street and LeSuer. Bea, her mom, and her siblings were crossing the street after a trip to the Mesa Arizona Temple’s Visitors Center. Bea got ahead of the group and was reportedly hit by 48-year-old Veronica Laprada. “What kind of humanity is that? Knowing you did something and not stopping at the very least to see if you can help in any way,” said Bea’s uncle, Christopher Stapley.
MESA, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
KTAR.com

Teen hospitalized, dog dead after drive-by shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX — A teenage boy was injured and hospitalized after a drive-by shooting in Phoenix on Wednesday, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said in an email the teen, who was shot around 3:30 a.m. near 48th Street and Broadway Road, suffered injuries that weren’t life-threatening. Multiple gunshots...
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

Three Injured in Rollover Accident on State Route 51 [Phoenix, AZ]

PHOENIX, AZ (August 11, 2022) – Police responded to a rollover accident on State Route 51 that left three people with injuries Saturday noon. The incident happened on August 6th involving a truck and at least one other unidentified vehicle, according to initial reports. Officers responded to the crash...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Phoenix woman dies after being hit by truck during crash

PHOENIX — A pedestrian is dead after being involved in a crash with a truck Wednesday in Phoenix. Phoenix police responded to the area near 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard for a crash involving a pickup truck and a pedestrian on the morning of Aug. 10. Officers found the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

4-year-old girl hospitalized after hit-and-run near Mesa park, police say

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a young girl is in the hospital after being hit by a car near a Mesa park late Sunday afternoon. According to Sgt. Chuck Trapani, officers were called to the area of Main Street and Lesueur, near the southside of Pioneer Park around 4 p.m. When police showed up, they learned that a four-year-old girl ran into the road and was hit by a silver or gray sedan. Investigators say the car slowed down near the scene of the accident before taking off, heading eastbound on Main Street.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Family says girl still in hospital after hit-and-run crash in Mesa

Arizona politicians reacted to the news the FBI raided Trump's Mar-A-Lago home. The owners of Elmer’s Tacos in Chandler are reeling after someone broke into their business Monday night, ransacking the place and stealing sentimental items. Glendale man loses legs after suspected drunk driver crashes into his car. Updated:...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Neighbors hear up to 25 gunshots in Phoenix drive-by that left teen hurt

Some Casa Grande schools moving to 4-day weeks to address teacher shortage. In addition to 30-minute longer school days for four days, there will no longer be early dismissals on Wednesdays. Maricopa County looking to hire 3,000 poll workers before general election. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Maricopa County says...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Deadly pedestrian crash shuts down Phoenix intersection

PHOENIX - A Phoenix intersection was shut down Wednesday morning after a woman was struck and killed by a truck. The collision happened at around 5:40 a.m. on Aug. 10 near 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. The pedestrian, identified as 30-year-old Alberta Cons, died from her injures. Police say a...
ABC 15 News

4-year-old in critical condition after Mesa hit-and-run

MESA — A 4-year-old is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash in Mesa Sunday afternoon. Officials say the girl and one of her parents were walking near Mesa Drive and Main Street when a vehicle struck the child. The vehicle is said to have driven onto the light...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Glendale woman stabs and kills her boyfriend after apparent argument, police say

GLENDALE, Ariz. - A woman stabbed and killed her boyfriend after an apparent argument broke out inside her Glendale apartment on Aug. 8, police say. Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call of a person saying her neighbor just admitted to stabbing her boyfriend in the area of 51st and Northern avenues.
Phoenix, AZ
