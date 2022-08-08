Read full article on original website
Related
wymt.com
Organization using the power of music to raise flood relief money for EKY
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two weeks ago, water started rising in eastern Kentucky and destroyed many communities. Since then, relief, donations and other help has poured into the area. One way people are stepping up is with the power of music. Austin Shuck and the Appalachian Pioneer Program are leading...
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update. He spoke about the response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky and other developments in the Commonwealth. The Governor said more than 1,300 rescues have been completed in response to the catastrophic flooding. You can...
wymt.com
Team Rubicon partners with ToolBank to help EKY cleanup efforts
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Since the region was hit with devastating flooding, organizations have been answering the call for help in Eastern Kentucky. On Wednesday, Team Rubicon was in Letcher County to help locals clean up. Team Rubicon is a veteran-led humanitarian organization dedicated to helping people clean up after...
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear updates EKY flooding death toll
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear announced the Eastern Kentucky flooding death toll is officially 39. He said an additional death is now being counted in Breathitt County. “I ask the commonwealth to join me in praying for our fellow Kentuckians during this difficult time,” said the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Appalachian Regional Healthcare needs more donations for flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Donations are still needed for flood victims. Appalachian Regional Healthcare says they’re running out. They specifically need cleaning supplies. At ARH headquarters in Lexington, workers have set up a large tent to keep more supplies outside as they come through. The needs of people in Eastern Kentucky keep changing by the day and ARH hopes to keep meeting those needs.
wymt.com
Ky. school districts still struggling with SRO requirement as school year begins
MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Students in central Kentucky are back in school and safety is a top priority. In April, the legislature passed House Bill 63 requiring all school campuses to have school resource officers. We know many districts did not meet the August 1 deadline. Some districts don’t...
wymt.com
Kentucky advocate celebrates signing of PACT Act
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Veterans exposed to burn pits while serving overseas will have an easier time getting medical care. For many years, veterans’ service organizations have been working towards the change, saying younger veterans were dying due to exposure to toxic fumes, and said they’ve had to fight the VA to access care.
wymt.com
Gov. Andy Beshear: FEMA has to ‘get it right’ in response to flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he’ll be relentless in pushing for federal assistance in flood-ravaged eastern parts of the state. He said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has “to get it right” by broadly supporting residents trying to rebuild their lives. Beshear’s comments...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
Flood Relief
Officials with Alice Lloyd announced Tuesday they would be replacing diplomas for people who may have lost theirs in the flash flooding. Health group and business donate supplies to shelter in Letcher County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. By Ethan Sirles and Jordan Mullins. Several organizations in Somerset recently came...
wymt.com
‘We’re not going anywhere’: Gov. Andy Beshear visits Letcher County, updates flooding death toll
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear confirmed the death toll from the flooding in Eastern Kentucky is officially 38 as of Wednesday. The Governor said the 38th victim was the high school football player who died while helping cleanup efforts. ”Sadly, our death count went up. Officially we are...
wymt.com
Two men from New Jersey help with Eastern Kentucky flood relief
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While people from all over the state and the region have come to Eastern Kentucky to help after deadly flooding late last month, the call for help has reached as far away as the Garden State. Zechariah Buck and his father drove from Wildwood, New...
wymt.com
Texas Roadhouse to donate 100% of sales at some locations Tuesday to EKY flood relief
(WYMT) - Texas Roadhouse locations in several states are taking part in a fundraiser to benefit Eastern Kentucky flood victims. On Tuesday, August 9th, the restaurants listed below will donate 100% of the profits of the day to the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. Ashland. Bowling Green. Elizabethtown. Florence.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
‘We are a region’: Reflections in the floodwaters
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - For many, the flood waters have receded, but it has left behind devastating destruction. Over the course of the last two weeks, we have covered stories of destruction and death. But more often than not, the stories we have heard recount the hope and perseverance of the region.
wymt.com
Four-year-old’s ‘lucky penny’ inspiring positivity after devastating Eastern Kentucky flooding
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Sometimes all that is needed to see the silver lining in a tough situation is childlike positivity. One family is doing just that after witnessing their daughter’s positivity while cleaning up the remains of their home after it was destroyed by flooding. Ada Miller is...
wymt.com
Poll: More than 50% of Kentuckians believe COVID pandemic is over in their lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While COVID cases continue to climb across the commonwealth, many adults living in the Kentucky area believe the pandemic is over for their day-to-day lives. The results come from a poll created by the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, stating while only one-third of Kentuckians believed...
wymt.com
Health experts stress importance of mental health after EKY flooding
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday marked two weeks since historic and deadly flooding swept through Eastern Kentucky. Homes are no longer standing, many were washed away by flood waters or carried away by creeks and streams. ”We’re seeing lots of tragedy, lots of folks have experienced trauma,” said Brian Myers,...
wymt.com
State leaders call out FEMA after ‘steady stream’ of aid denials
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - State leaders are calling out FEMA after they say a “steady stream of reports” from eastern Kentuckians said they are being denied federal aid after the deadly floods. Governor Andy Beshear said the aid that is being given is not enough, and too many...
wymt.com
Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads
LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
wymt.com
Virginia Energy declares Abandoned Mine Land emergencies following heavy rainfall
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Virginia Department of Energy (Virginia Energy) declared two Abandoned Mine Land (AML) emergencies on Wednesday following recent heavy rainfall. Both emergencies were declared in the Pound community of Wise County. According to officials, an underground mine partially fell in on Sunnydale Farm...
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
Comments / 0