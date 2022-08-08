ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear holds Team Kentucky update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Thursday, Governor Andy Beshear held his weekly Team Kentucky update. He spoke about the response to the flooding in Eastern Kentucky and other developments in the Commonwealth. The Governor said more than 1,300 rescues have been completed in response to the catastrophic flooding. You can...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Team Rubicon partners with ToolBank to help EKY cleanup efforts

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Since the region was hit with devastating flooding, organizations have been answering the call for help in Eastern Kentucky. On Wednesday, Team Rubicon was in Letcher County to help locals clean up. Team Rubicon is a veteran-led humanitarian organization dedicated to helping people clean up after...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear updates EKY flooding death toll

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday afternoon, Governor Andy Beshear announced the Eastern Kentucky flooding death toll is officially 39. He said an additional death is now being counted in Breathitt County. “I ask the commonwealth to join me in praying for our fellow Kentuckians during this difficult time,” said the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Appalachian Regional Healthcare needs more donations for flood victims

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Donations are still needed for flood victims. Appalachian Regional Healthcare says they’re running out. They specifically need cleaning supplies. At ARH headquarters in Lexington, workers have set up a large tent to keep more supplies outside as they come through. The needs of people in Eastern Kentucky keep changing by the day and ARH hopes to keep meeting those needs.
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky advocate celebrates signing of PACT Act

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Veterans exposed to burn pits while serving overseas will have an easier time getting medical care. For many years, veterans’ service organizations have been working towards the change, saying younger veterans were dying due to exposure to toxic fumes, and said they’ve had to fight the VA to access care.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear: FEMA has to ‘get it right’ in response to flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he’ll be relentless in pushing for federal assistance in flood-ravaged eastern parts of the state. He said the Federal Emergency Management Agency has “to get it right” by broadly supporting residents trying to rebuild their lives. Beshear’s comments...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Flood Relief

Officials with Alice Lloyd announced Tuesday they would be replacing diplomas for people who may have lost theirs in the flash flooding. Health group and business donate supplies to shelter in Letcher County. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. By Ethan Sirles and Jordan Mullins. Several organizations in Somerset recently came...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Two men from New Jersey help with Eastern Kentucky flood relief

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - While people from all over the state and the region have come to Eastern Kentucky to help after deadly flooding late last month, the call for help has reached as far away as the Garden State. Zechariah Buck and his father drove from Wildwood, New...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

‘We are a region’: Reflections in the floodwaters

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - For many, the flood waters have receded, but it has left behind devastating destruction. Over the course of the last two weeks, we have covered stories of destruction and death. But more often than not, the stories we have heard recount the hope and perseverance of the region.
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Health experts stress importance of mental health after EKY flooding

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Thursday marked two weeks since historic and deadly flooding swept through Eastern Kentucky. Homes are no longer standing, many were washed away by flood waters or carried away by creeks and streams. ”We’re seeing lots of tragedy, lots of folks have experienced trauma,” said Brian Myers,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wymt.com

Crews making repairs after heavy rainfall damages Kentucky roads

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Some southern Kentucky road crews are busy making repairs after Wednesday night’s rainfall. Several roads in Lincoln and Pulaski counties are closed after bridges and parts of roads were washed out. Most of the damage was in the Eubank and Waynesburg areas. Clear Fork...
LINCOLN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
KNOX COUNTY, KY

