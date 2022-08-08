Read full article on original website
Texas Fugitive Arrested in Palm Coast
PALM COAST, Fla. - A man with an arrest warrant in Texas was arrested in Flagler County on Tuesday after being reported by a resident of Palm Coast’s R Section. Khristopher Kiwanuka was going to door-to-door in the R Section attempting to sell home security systems to residents. He was reportedly acting somewhat aggressively during his efforts, and so one resident called in a suspicious person complaint to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
Vivint Security Salesman Arrested In Florida On Texas Fugitive Warrant
A citizen’s suspicions about an aggressive “security system salesman” ends with that salesman in handcuffs and awaiting extradition to Texas. 39-year-old Khristopher S. Kiwanuka – a resident of Van Nuys, California – was booked into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility at 1:54 p.m.
Florida parents charged with killing son for drinking out of the toilet
ORLANDO - A Florida couple has been charged with murder in connection with the death of their 6-year-old son. They've also been charged with severely abusing their five other children. On Wednesday, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez detailed the events that led to the death of that child and the arrests of his parents, Jonathan Rhodes and Bianca Blaise. "Through our investigation, it was learned the child was drinking from the toilet, but that had nothing to do with why he wasn't breathing," said Lopez. The sheriff's office said on July 5th, deputies were sent to the Knights Inn Hotel in...
Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.
Jurors split on death penalty, life in prison for man convicted of killing deputy
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Opening statements are underway for the man convicted in a Lake County deputy’s shooting death. A jury handed down a death penalty recommendation for Jason Wheeler back in 2006, a year after he killed deputy Wayne Koester. However, two jurors decided that Wheeler should...
Man Arrested at Daytona Hotel for Fatal Stabbing
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - 38 year-old Durian Atwaters was arrested by the Daytona Beach Police Department on Tuesday and charged with 2nd degree murder for the killing of 34 year-old Rickey Shelhorse. The DBPD received 911 calls early Tuesday morning from passers-by who saw Shelhorse's body lying on the ground...
3 dead after shooting at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida
Three people died in a shooting at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Florida, police said.
Man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach
SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — One man is dead and another in jail after a fight in Daytona Beach early Tuesday morning. Police said it happened at South Ridgewood Avenue and Shady Place. Thirty-eight-year-old Durian Atwaters is behind bars at the Volusia County Jail charged with second-degree murder for killing...
Florida cold case solved: Suspect's family comes forward to help solve 30-year-old murder
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The family members of Robert Cates, a man accused of killing his friend in Orlando in 1992, came forward to law enforcement to help solve the Orange County cold case, investigators announced during a news conference held Wednesday – exactly 30 years to the date of the crime.
Man who pleaded guilty to killing Walmart diaper thief sentenced to 10 years in prison
ORLANDO, Fla. — Update:. A man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter for killing a 19-year-old man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Tuesday afternoon. An Orange County judge sentenced Lonnie Leonard for the 2017 shooting of Arthur Adams. Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates. An Orange...
Florida man steals car from mother loading up her kids for first day of school
TITUSVILLE, FL– A 43-year-old Florida man has been arrested after he stole a car from a mother who was loading her kids into the vehicle for their first day of school. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Santiago Junior Pena of Daytona Beach, jumped off of his bicycle and got into the woman’s car before driving off. Video of the incident shows the mother screaming before going back into the home to call the police. Authorities quickly located her Kia Soul and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Cheney Highway and Barna Avenue. Pena, however, sped off and crashed the vehicle into another car. He then attempted to run from the scene but was captured by police in a wooded area. Pena is now facing charges of grand theft, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash with damage, driving with a suspended license with knowledge, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia. “This crime against a mother and her children will not be tolerated in our city,” said Criminal Investigations Sergeant Timothy Werring. “Our vigilant officers worked skillfully and urgently to take this criminal into custody.”
VIDEO: Florida mom's Kia stolen from driveway as she gets ready to take kids to school
TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man is in the Brevard County Jail on charges of stealing a woman's car. Titusville Police say 43-year-old Santiago Pena took off in the woman's Kia Soul as she was getting ready to take her kids to school. It happened around 7:30 a.m....
1 dead, 2 injured in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was killed and a woman and teenager were injured in a shooting in Orange County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies around 11 a.m. Tuesday responded to Holly Creek Road around in Zellwood for a shooting. A man in his 20s who...
Deadly shooting under investigation in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot dead in Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday responded to the 1800 block of Baywood Avenue in Orlando for reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived, they...
Man convicted of first-degree murder of 16-year-old, tampering with evidence
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, a man was found guilty of murdering a 16-year-old girl. According to the State Attorney's Office, the teenager, Justis Garrett, was the daughter of suspect Robert Kern's ex-girlfriend. Kern was supposed to take Garrett to a Lake County high school on Apr. 13,...
Deputies: 2 brothers killed in Orange County shooting identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting scene in Orlando resulted in the death of two brothers. One was shot and killed by an Orange County Sheriff's deputy at a hotel on Orange Blossom Trail, and much of it was captured on cellphone video. When it was over, three people...
Homeless man in Lexus arrested at Rogers Park in Leesburg
A homeless man in a Lexus was arrested in the wee hours Thursday morning at Rogers Park in Leesburg. Andre Ricardo Topey, 34, was sitting behind the wheel of the Lexus with the driver’s side door open as a Leesburg police officer was patrolling the park, which had closed at 10 p.m. As the officer approached Topey, he slammed the door and refused to open it.
Police ID 3 dead after hostage situation at Narcotics Anonymous meeting in Edgewater
EDGEWATER, Fla. — Police in Edgewater said three people are dead after a hostage standoff at a Narcotics Anonymous meeting. Edgewater police have identified the three people who died, including the gunman, during a Narcotics Anonymous meeting. Officers said Erica Hoffman, 33, and Ian Greenfield, 59, were shot and...
Titusville woman killed in fatal Brevard County crash, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman from Titusville was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred along U.S. Highway 1 and Wiley Avenue when a 2013 Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150 crashed into each other, troopers said.
