newsdaytonabeach.com

Texas Fugitive Arrested in Palm Coast

PALM COAST, Fla. - A man with an arrest warrant in Texas was arrested in Flagler County on Tuesday after being reported by a resident of Palm Coast’s R Section. Khristopher Kiwanuka was going to door-to-door in the R Section attempting to sell home security systems to residents. He was reportedly acting somewhat aggressively during his efforts, and so one resident called in a suspicious person complaint to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.
PALM COAST, FL
CBS Miami

Florida parents charged with killing son for drinking out of the toilet

ORLANDO - A Florida couple has been charged with murder in connection with the death of their 6-year-old son. They've also been charged with severely abusing their five other children. On Wednesday, Osceola Sheriff Marcos Lopez detailed the events that led to the death of that child and the arrests of his parents, Jonathan Rhodes and Bianca Blaise. "Through our investigation, it was learned the child was drinking from the toilet, but that had nothing to do with why he wasn't breathing," said Lopez. The sheriff's office said on July 5th, deputies were sent to the Knights Inn Hotel in...
KISSIMMEE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Shootout breaks out at Daytona Beach intersection, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Police are working to learn what led to a shooting at a Daytona Beach intersection that left one person hurt early Wednesday. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, shortly before 6 a.m., people riding in two separate cars at Derbyshire Road and 5th Street reportedly began shooting at one another.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Gunshot fired from car injures 1 in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A person was hospitalized Wednesday after being hurt in a shooting earlier that morning in a Daytona Beach residential area, police said. According to the Daytona Beach Police Department, the shooting, which “appears to have involved one car shooting at another,” occurred at around 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Derbyshire Road and 5th Street.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Man Arrested at Daytona Hotel for Fatal Stabbing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - 38 year-old Durian Atwaters was arrested by the Daytona Beach Police Department on Tuesday and charged with 2nd degree murder for the killing of 34 year-old Rickey Shelhorse. The DBPD received 911 calls early Tuesday morning from passers-by who saw Shelhorse's body lying on the ground...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. — One man is dead and another in jail after a fight in Daytona Beach early Tuesday morning. Police said it happened at South Ridgewood Avenue and Shady Place. Thirty-eight-year-old Durian Atwaters is behind bars at the Volusia County Jail charged with second-degree murder for killing...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
850wftl.com

Florida man steals car from mother loading up her kids for first day of school

TITUSVILLE, FL– A 43-year-old Florida man has been arrested after he stole a car from a mother who was loading her kids into the vehicle for their first day of school. The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Santiago Junior Pena of Daytona Beach, jumped off of his bicycle and got into the woman’s car before driving off. Video of the incident shows the mother screaming before going back into the home to call the police. Authorities quickly located her Kia Soul and conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Cheney Highway and Barna Avenue. Pena, however, sped off and crashed the vehicle into another car. He then attempted to run from the scene but was captured by police in a wooded area. Pena is now facing charges of grand theft, fleeing and eluding law enforcement, leaving the scene of a crash with damage, driving with a suspended license with knowledge, reckless driving, and possession of drug paraphernalia. “This crime against a mother and her children will not be tolerated in our city,” said Criminal Investigations Sergeant Timothy Werring. “Our vigilant officers worked skillfully and urgently to take this criminal into custody.”
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
leesburg-news.com

Homeless man in Lexus arrested at Rogers Park in Leesburg

A homeless man in a Lexus was arrested in the wee hours Thursday morning at Rogers Park in Leesburg. Andre Ricardo Topey, 34, was sitting behind the wheel of the Lexus with the driver’s side door open as a Leesburg police officer was patrolling the park, which had closed at 10 p.m. As the officer approached Topey, he slammed the door and refused to open it.
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Titusville woman killed in fatal Brevard County crash, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old woman from Titusville was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Mims, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The wreck occurred along U.S. Highway 1 and Wiley Avenue when a 2013 Chevy Malibu and a Ford F-150 crashed into each other, troopers said.
TITUSVILLE, FL

