Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Pollio: JCPS needs to ‘improve efficiency’ of school buses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first day of classes of Jefferson County Public Schools Wednesday went as smoothly as it could have, the district said. Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said although there were transportation delays, transportation times for students were almost identical to last year’s first day and even a few minutes faster.
Wave 3

Extra security at Jeffersontown High School on Friday after threat made

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extra security will be at Jeffersontown High School Friday after a threat was made on Thursday. According to Jefferson County Public Schools, a note was sent out to families Thursday evening by Jarrad Durham, Jeffersontown High School Principal, informing students and their parents of a threat that was made Thursday afternoon.
Wave 3

Masks optional for first day for school in Bullitt County

BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Kids in Bullitt County went back to school on Wednesday. The county is in the red zone for COVID-19 transmission, but the district is letting staff and families make their own decisions about masks. WAVE News caught up with two new principals: Chad Foster at...
Wave 3

JCPS teacher takes on second job as school bus driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools returned to the classroom Wednesday. For some students, they met their teacher for the first time. For others, they met their bus driver for the first time. What if their teacher was also their bus driver?. Amanda McGrath teaches fifth grade at...
Wave 3

Thousands of JCPS students returned for first day of school

Your Money: Kohl's self-pickup, Facebook & teens, Disney bundle price increase, Home energy usage. Disney announced it will jack up the price of its popular streaming services. Also, Kohl's expands self-pickup service nationwide. Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report. Neighborhood fighting...
WLKY.com

JCPS cuts the ribbon on $16.5M elementary school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools cut the ribbon on a new $16.5 million school Monday. Indian Trail Elementary is an 82,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility in Newburg. It stands just behind the location of the former Indian Trail Elementary, which was over 60 years old. "The facility that we...
wdrb.com

Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
wdrb.com

GCCS continues effort to build new middle school in southern Indiana

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is making another run at building a new middle school. The district plans to make an offer on the former Twilight Golf Course. The district's board of education voted to give administration permission to pursue the property during Tuesday night's board meeting.
Wave 3

Watson Lane Elementary prepared for re-opening as new JCPS school remains under construction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Teachers spent the past week at Watson Lane Elementary preparing their classrooms, putting finishing touches on a warm welcome that wasn’t expected. Watson Lane Elementary was previously closed at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, and students who attended the elementary school were expected to attend the new Wilkerson Elementary School this year.
wdrb.com

Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
Wave 3

Lt. Gov. in Louisville to celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman was at Catholic Charities of Louisville’s New American Farm Market on Thursday. Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman came to celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week and to honor the innovative, one-of-a-kind outreach program in west Louisville called The New American Farm Market.
