Wave 3
Pollio: JCPS needs to ‘improve efficiency’ of school buses
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first day of classes of Jefferson County Public Schools Wednesday went as smoothly as it could have, the district said. Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said although there were transportation delays, transportation times for students were almost identical to last year’s first day and even a few minutes faster.
Wave 3
Extra security at Jeffersontown High School on Friday after threat made
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Extra security will be at Jeffersontown High School Friday after a threat was made on Thursday. According to Jefferson County Public Schools, a note was sent out to families Thursday evening by Jarrad Durham, Jeffersontown High School Principal, informing students and their parents of a threat that was made Thursday afternoon.
Wave 3
Masks optional for first day for school in Bullitt County
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Kids in Bullitt County went back to school on Wednesday. The county is in the red zone for COVID-19 transmission, but the district is letting staff and families make their own decisions about masks. WAVE News caught up with two new principals: Chad Foster at...
Wave 3
Wilkerson Elementary students begin school year at Watson Lane Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was the first day of school for over 550 students at Watson Lane Elementary, and it was a warm, yet unexpected welcome. The school in the Valley Village neighborhood reopened as part of JCPS’s back up plan until the new Wilkerson Elementary passes inspection.
Wave 3
JCPS working to hire enough armed officers to comply with state law
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The new school year brings armed officers back to JCPS campuses for the first time since 2019. However, it’s not as many officers as the law requires. A new state law, House Bill 63, requires public school districts in Kentucky to have an armed officer...
Wave 3
JCPS teacher takes on second job as school bus driver
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools returned to the classroom Wednesday. For some students, they met their teacher for the first time. For others, they met their bus driver for the first time. What if their teacher was also their bus driver?. Amanda McGrath teaches fifth grade at...
Wave 3
Thousands of JCPS students returned for first day of school
Your Money: Kohl's self-pickup, Facebook & teens, Disney bundle price increase, Home energy usage. Disney announced it will jack up the price of its popular streaming services. Also, Kohl's expands self-pickup service nationwide. Jane King has the details on those stories and more in this Your Money report. Neighborhood fighting...
wdrb.com
JCPS principal has 'no concerns' about starting school year in Watson Lane Elementary building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an unexpected turn of events this summer, teachers and staff at one Louisville public school are preparing to start the new year in an older building, instead of a new one. The opening of the new multimillion-dollar Wilkerson Elementary School was delayed after the building...
wdrb.com
Some Hardin County students dismissed early on first day as bus drivers get used to routes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools let some students go home an hour early on the first day Wednesday so bus drivers could get used to their routes. Normal dismissal for all students starts Thursday. As of right now, the district has a bus driver for every route. But...
Parents express concern about Greater Clark County Schools second attempt to relocate Parkview Middle
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Greater Clark County Schools (GCCS) is trying for a second time to relocate the aging Parkview Middle School, away from its current building just east of downtown Jeffersonville. The district wants to move the school five miles northeast, where it believes the population center of the...
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: What happens when students bring a gun to JCPS schools
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been a rough couple of years for Jefferson County Public Schools, from COVID to a mass exodus of teachers and the unrelenting number of guns at schools. Through continuing coverage and investigations, WAVE News spoke to several parents who are worried sick about weapons...
WLKY.com
JCPS cuts the ribbon on $16.5M elementary school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools cut the ribbon on a new $16.5 million school Monday. Indian Trail Elementary is an 82,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility in Newburg. It stands just behind the location of the former Indian Trail Elementary, which was over 60 years old. "The facility that we...
wdrb.com
Veterinary lab officially opens Louisville location with 100 full-time jobs
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ellie Diagnostics, a Texas-based veterinary laboratory, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday at its Louisville location. Louisville will now serve as a national hub for the Dallas-based company that's expected to bring 100 full-time jobs to the area. Those jobs include licensed veterinary techs, laboratory techs and medical transcriptionists.
wdrb.com
GCCS continues effort to build new middle school in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Greater Clark County Schools is making another run at building a new middle school. The district plans to make an offer on the former Twilight Golf Course. The district's board of education voted to give administration permission to pursue the property during Tuesday night's board meeting.
Wave 3
Watson Lane Elementary prepared for re-opening as new JCPS school remains under construction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Teachers spent the past week at Watson Lane Elementary preparing their classrooms, putting finishing touches on a warm welcome that wasn’t expected. Watson Lane Elementary was previously closed at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, and students who attended the elementary school were expected to attend the new Wilkerson Elementary School this year.
Wave 3
State leaders invest $10 million West Louisville Waterfront Park expansion
JCPS working to hire enough armed officers to comply with state law. A new state law, House Bill 63, requires public school districts in Kentucky to have an armed officer patrolling every school campus. WAVE 6 p.m. Weather - Thursday, August 11, 2022. Updated: 5 hours ago. Trust the WAVE...
Wave 3
‘I can’t sit here and wait’: Some JCPS parents frustrated with day one bus delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public School students returned to the classroom Wednesday for the 2022-2023 school year amid a bus driver shortage that brought delays to both the morning and afternoon commutes. “Yes, unfortunately the students will be late,” JCPS Executive Director of Transportation Marcus Dobbs said on...
wdrb.com
Louisville private school returns to class Monday in new building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local private school welcomed students to a new home Monday. It was the first day of school for students at Coleman Preparatory Academy. Last year, the school was inside a church on East Broadway. But it recently moved to the third floor of Lyles Mall on West Broadway.
Wave 3
Louisville church offers students free haircuts ahead of first day of school
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A church in the Newburg neighborhood provided students with a free, fresh haircut to look their best ahead of their first day back to school. The Newburg Church of Christ, located on 4700 East Indian Trail, hosted their free haircutting event on Tuesday. It was the...
Wave 3
Lt. Gov. in Louisville to celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman was at Catholic Charities of Louisville’s New American Farm Market on Thursday. Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman came to celebrate National Farmer’s Market Week and to honor the innovative, one-of-a-kind outreach program in west Louisville called The New American Farm Market.
