Kansas State

Greeley man convicted of defrauding VA for disability benefits

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - A federal jury on Thursday, Aug. 11, convicted a Kansas veteran for defrauding the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) out of disability benefits. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the jury convicted 53-year-old Bruce Hay, of Greeley, of wire fraud and theft of government funds in charges related to the scheme.
KANSAS STATE
South Carolina couple charged in 2010 cold case

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people, arrested in connection with the 2010 murder of a 19-year-old man found dead in Butler County, made their first appearance Thursday in Sedgwick County District Court. Kristopher Valadez faces a second-degree murder charge. His wife, Candace Valadez is charged with aiding a felon. In...
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
State
Kansas State
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Missing Wichita girl was homicide victim in New Mexico

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A homicide victim found 37 years ago in New Mexico has been identified as a missing Wichita teenager. On Tuesday, authorities with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office said the victim is 16-year-old Dorothy Harrison. It took DNA to finally make the connection. Now that they know her name and have […]
WICHITA, KS
Treasurer race, abortion question draw recount requests

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Secretary of State’s Office received recount requests for two items from the Aug. 2 primary election. One is for the “Value Them Both” constitutional amendment question, while the other is in the Republican race for State Treasurer. Citizen Missy Leavitt is...
KANSAS STATE
49 Kansas counties at high risk of coronavirus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — On the same day the nation’s top public health agency relaxed its COVID-19 guidelines, it also updated its community-level risk map. The updated map shows that 49 Kansas counties are at high risk of coronavirus transmission. That is eight more counties than last week. Saline County joined Sedgwick County in the […]
KANSAS STATE
Nebraska man arrested after police chase through Kansas

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Nebraska man was arrested in Jackson County late Monday night after led deputies on a chase on U.S. Highway 75. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:30 p.m. Monday night, deputies attempted to pull over Terrance R. Dowd, 39, of Fremont, Nebraska for a traffic infraction near K-9 Highway and U.S. Highway 75.
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
#Violent Crime#Mental Health Counseling
Agencies promote safety, issue reminders as Kansas students go back to school

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - With students across Kansas heading back to school this week and next, the Kansas Department of Education and the Kansas Highway Patrol partnered to promote safety, especially when it comes to getting onto or off the bus, walking to or from school or being picked up or dropped off in the school parking lot.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Highway Patrol competing for America’s Best Looking Cruiser

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) is competing in the 9th annual America’s Best Looking Cruiser calendar contest. This year’s photo that was entered into the contest was taken by Dusty Dean, a media technician with the KHP’s Public and Governmental Affairs Unit. To vote for the KHP, follow this link, scroll […]
Kansas sports betting regulations unanimously approved

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Racing and Gaming Commission took a step on Friday to legalize sports gambling in the state. The commission unanimously approved regulations for sports betting during its meeting Friday in Topeka. Sports betting radio show host Alex Gold says today is a promising step in...
KANSAS STATE
Public Safety
2-year-old child dies in hot car in Kansas; 13th so far this year

Aug. 4 -- A 2-year-old child was pronounced dead in Kansas earlier this week after being found unresponsive inside a vehicle, a fatality that brings the number of hot car deaths in the United States this year to 13. According to The Topeka Capital-Journal, law enforcement officers and emergency responders...
Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle

TOPEKA — The Kansas Republican Party instructed voters via text message Thursday to remove their names from the signatures gathered by state Sen. Dennis Pyle in his independent campaign for governor. Pyle, who thinks Republican nominee Derek Schmidt isn’t conservative enough, denounced the “evil path” taken by “left-wing” Republicans to keep Pyle off the November […] The post Kansas GOP sends text message asking voters to withdraw support for Dennis Pyle appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
