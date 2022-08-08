Read full article on original website
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy Stengel
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy Stengel
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Attend the Justice For Dee Rally to Show Your SupportTracy StengelAdrian, MI
wrif.com
Dave and Chuck the Freak Taste Test Vernors Black Cherry
Vernors, one of the country’s oldest ginger ales and a Michigan staple, has released their first new flavor variation in over 50 years! Vernors Black Cherry Ginger Ale. The black cherry variation hit store shelves last week in Michigan and the Toledo, OH area. Watch as Dave, Chuck, and...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Bombay Kitchen
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The flavors of India come to life on Monroe Street with a Toledo twist. It’s Indian Street Food at Bombay Kitchen. “Well, I have wanted to open a restaurant. That was my dream since I was young,” said owner Rita Jassal, who moved to Toledo from New York City about five years ago.
Cedar Point announces new Wild Mouse roller coaster, beachfront Grand Pavilion for 2023; no word on Top Thrill Dragster
SANDUSKY, Ohio – Cedar Point will debut a new roller coaster, Wild Mouse, at the park in 2023, part of a major retheming of the midway area near the beach that will be called The Boardwalk. The Boardwalk will also include the Grand Pavilion, a beachfront, two-story complex that...
Beacon
What a shock! Jewelry wins Best of Show
The Port Clinton Artists’ Club has enjoyed a lot of first-time exhibitors in recent years to buoy its large Arts in the Park show at Port Clinton’s spacious Lakeview Park on the Lake Erie shoreline, so it wasn’t much of a surprise when Ashley Smith and her unique jewelry making a debut here was judged Best of Show on Saturday afternoon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: How do you like Vernors’ new black cherry flavor?
This summer’s highly anticipated new Vernors flavor has finally hit the shelves throughout Michigan and part of Ohio. Vernors’ Black Cherry Ginger Soda launched exclusively in Michigan and near Toledo last week, and many are getting their first taste of the limited-time flavor. It is reportedly the ginger ale’s first flavor variation in decades.
nbc24.com
Boats and Battlefields on deck for this weekend!
WGO fan favorite John Thompson is back, and here to tell us about two upcoming events here in Toledo!. The Sixty Years' War for Ohio: American Revolution is taking place at Fort Meigs August 13-14. This is the commemoration of those actions that took place in Ohio during the American Revolution and will be an entire weekend of demonstrations, lectures, battle re-enactments, encampments and general blast of amazing visual history they like to host at the Fort.
WTOL-TV
Duck, duck, Jeep: Rubber ducks brighten Jeep owners' days
TOLEDO, Ohio — People who drive Jeeps get more than just the vehicle; they get to join a global group of fanatics celebrating their love for the brand through inside traditions like the "Jeep wave," the Toledo Jeep Fest and, uniquely, rubber ducks. Allison Parliament was visiting family in...
toledoparent.com
Salute Pizzeria Delivers: South Toledo Spot Offers Traditional, Gluten-Free, Vegan, and Keto Options
Pizza is the quintessential quick and easy family takeout food — a crowd pleaser for all ages that doesn’t break the budget. Salute Pizzeria (pronounced “salu-TAY”) opened in the Southwyck area at Glendale and Reynolds last summer and the first time we tried it my daughter declared it her favorite pizza in town. Salute has since become a regular addition to my family’s pizza joint rotation and our order is often personally handed to us by the owner, Frank Williams, a 35-year veteran of the pizza industry.
Beacon
65th Halupki Festival bringing traditional Eastern European fare to Marblehead
Holy Assumption Orthodox Church in Marblehead will once again host the popular Halupki Festival on Sunday, Aug. 21. Admission is free, and the event, now in its 65th year, will feature traditional Carpatho-Russian dinners and other Eastern European options. Divine Liturgy begins at 9:30 a.m., dinners are available beginning at...
Buffalo Wild Wings opening Perrysburg location
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Perrysburg will once again be home to a Buffalo Wild Wings. The restaurant chain will be going into the newly redeveloped French Quarter Square. The franchise closed a location on Dixie Highway in 2017. There is no word yet on an opening date. The area's first...
Toledo Zoo welcomes baby flamingo chicks
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo announced Monday that it is caring for eight new flamingo chicks. The babies are fed six times a day with a diet of fish, shrimp, egg yolks, rice cereal and water until they're fully weaned. That process takes about two months. The chicks...
sent-trib.com
If you’re from Pemberville, you know about snipple beans
LEMOYNE – Purchasing her own snippler made making Snipple Bean Soup a year-round option for Linda Dunmyer. The idea of a snipple beans came from Germany as a method of storage through the winter. Dunmyer is third-generation German but had never heard of snipple beans. “I was in a...
Congratulations to the winner of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home!
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Today is the day you've all been waiting for: it's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Day!. If you reserved a ticket, you could be the winner of a new $550,000 dream home in Sylvania Township, plus other prizes!. PRIZES & WINNERS. $10,000 La-Z-Boy gift card -...
thevillagereporter.com
Stryker Rotary Learns About Hill’s Performance
Jeff Hill, owner of Hill’s Performance, reviewed his business with the Stryker Rotary Club at their regular meeting on Tuesday. Hill’s Performance builds, modifies, and repairs motorcycles. Customers can see a sample of their capability viewing a bike build from the ground up in their showroom. Jeff estimated...
thevillagereporter.com
Swanton Corn Festival Scheduled For Friday & Saturday
August 10, 2022 | Gemma Thompson (2019-2022) August 10, 2022 | Swanton Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) August 9, 2022 | Hilltop Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) August 9, 2022 | Edgerton Fall Sports Media Day (Photo Album) August 9, 2022 | John Opdycke (1951-2022) The annual Swanton...
Beacon
Vintage airplanes, cool cars featured at special show Aug. 20 in Port Clinton
The public is invited to attend the Erie-Ottawa International Airport Vintage Airplane & Car Show in Port Clinton on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will feature a number of classic and unique cars and planes. “The cars don’t have to be classics. There will...
13abc.com
Toledo to replace all customer-owned lead lines
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is going to utilize $10 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funding to replace all customer-owned lead lines in the city. According to the Division of Water Distribution, there are estimated to be about 3,000 lines still in use. In order...
toledocitypaper.com
Oliver Hazard Day Music Festival returning to Waterville
Oliver Hazard Day Music Festival will be returning this year in downtown Waterville and will feature a plethora of live music, food trucks and craft beer for festivalgoers. The festival is set to run from 4-11pm on Saturday, Aug. 13, on N. Third Street in Waterville. Street parking will be available for attendees and single day passes will be $20 for purchase in advance online.
thesuntimesnews.com
Where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to most
Stacker compiled a list of where people in the Ann Arbor area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from Ann Arbor between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
toledocitypaper.com
POLL: Should Toledo change its flag?
Toledo graphic designer Jacob Parr has proposed a new design for the City of Toledo’s official flag. Parr worked on the design for five years before pitching the idea to City Council, who will vote on whether or not to adopt the new flag on Tuesday, August 16. Before...
