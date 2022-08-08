Pizza is the quintessential quick and easy family takeout food — a crowd pleaser for all ages that doesn’t break the budget. Salute Pizzeria (pronounced “salu-TAY”) opened in the Southwyck area at Glendale and Reynolds last summer and the first time we tried it my daughter declared it her favorite pizza in town. Salute has since become a regular addition to my family’s pizza joint rotation and our order is often personally handed to us by the owner, Frank Williams, a 35-year veteran of the pizza industry.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO