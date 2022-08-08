Read full article on original website
Red Flag Warning issued for Central Blue Mountains, Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 10:21:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Central Blue Mountains; Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY WINDS ALONG WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING POSSIBLE TODAY AND TONIGHT FOR CENTRAL OREGON AND THE OREGON CASCADES .A weather system will bring showers and thunderstorms to the area today and tonight. Some of the storms may produce frequent lightning along with gusty winds especially over Central Oregon. The combination of gusty winds and frequent lightning will create critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES OR642 AND OR644 The National Weather Service in Pendleton has issued a Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning, which is in effect until 9 PM PDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 642 Southern Blue and Strawberry Mountains and 644 Central Blue Mountains. * IMPACTS...Lightning and high fire danger will likely result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite rainfall, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * THUNDERSTORMS...Isolated to scattered thunderstorm activity is expected today and tonight. Lightning Activity level around 3 expected. * OUTFLOW WINDS...Outflow wind gusts near thunderstorms could approach 30 to 40 mph.
Special Weather Statement issued for Central Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 19:16:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized ponding of water. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills; South Willamette Valley A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southern Clackamas, southwestern Marion and north central Linn Counties through 815 PM PDT At 750 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Lyons, or 22 miles southeast of Salem, moving northwest at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Salem, Stayton, Mill City, Lyons, Mehama, Four Corners, Silver Falls, Aumsville, Sublimity and Jordan. In Oregon this includes State Highway 22 east of Salem between mile markers 4 and 30. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Red Flag Warning issued for Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-09 21:23:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-10 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Mt. Hood National Forest - West of Cascade Crest; Willamette National Forest SCATTERED THUNDERSTORMS WITH ABUNDANT LIGHTNING EXPECTED THIS EVENING ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE CASCADES...CASCADE FOOTHILLS WILLAMETTE VALLEY AND COAST RANGE RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 607 AND 608 * AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 607 Mt. Hood National Forest West of Cascade Crest and Fire Weather Zone 608 Willamette National Forest. * THUNDERSTORMS...LAL 3 (Scattered thunderstorms). * IMPACTS...Frequent lightning and critically dry fuels may result in numerous fire starts. Thunderstorm outflow winds may result in erratic fire spread.
▶️ Chaotic storm leaves dramatic aftermath in Northern La Pine
A storm wreaked havoc in La Pine on Tuesday evening. “The sky started turning black from the East and I thought, oh something is going on,” said Dave Barrera, of La Pine. “We could hear the rain coming down,” said Dick Beeson, of La Pine. “I was hailing,...
Intense thunderstorms rake Central Oregon with 800-plus lightning strikes; crews rush to stop dozens of fires
Intense thunderstorms rumbled through Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon, hitting the region with hundreds of lightning strikes that had fire crews from numerous agencies scrambling to catch dozens of fires ignited around the area, stopping most at small sizes. The post Intense thunderstorms rake Central Oregon with 800-plus lightning strikes; crews rush to stop dozens of fires appeared first on KTVZ.
Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Intense thunderstorms hit Central Oregon Tuesday afternoon with numerous lightning strikes that had fire crews scrambling to catch fires ignited around the area as heavy rainfall also flooded two Bend underpasses for a time. The post Violent thunderstorms hit Central Oregon with numerous lightning strikes; crews scramble to douse fires appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ 100 new fire starts, mostly small, in Central Oregon lightning storms
At least 100 new fires were reported in Central Oregon Tuesday following thunderstorms that rolled through the area. More reports of fires could be coming. Central Oregon Fire Information said there were more than 1,000 lightning strikes in Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook counties Monday and Tuesday. Most of the fires...
▶️Don’t be fooled by appearances; exceptional drought is killing water supplies
As we enter the dog days of August, the ongoing heat and lack of precipitation are intensifying the drought gripping our region. People often ask, how can there be a drought? The river looks full. The water levels in the river are inflated with irrigation water being delivered to farmers...
Swimmer trapped on remote, rugged stretch of Deschutes River near La Pine prompts warning of dangers
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A rescue effort was undertaken Sunday afternoon for a man who went swimming in a remote, rugged portion of the Upper Deschutes River and became trapped by the current. He ended up getting out on his own, but still prompted a reminder of the wild and scenic river’s dangers.
Searchers find body of Prineville man who drowned while swimming in Deschutes River
An extensive search effort on Sunday found the body of a Prineville man who had disappeared in the Deschutes River while swimming with a friend in the Terrebonne area on Saturday, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Searchers find body of Prineville man who drowned while swimming in Deschutes River appeared first on KTVZ.
Profiting from cattle operation is tough as ever
Cost to raise the cattle far outpace the prices for producers across the region Eleven o'clock Monday morning at the Central Oregon Livestock Auction and to the uninitiated the auctioneer's cattle rattle sounds like a buzzing swarm of bees. "That was $2,200 he just rattled off there," said cattleman John Johnson. "When that's your money you quickly learn to understand what he's saying." Johnson and his wife, Tracy, run cattle half the year in Klamath Marsh, north of Klamath Falls, and the other six months on a ranch near Shaniko. He comes regularly to the Madras auction yard. "This is a...
Clackamas County clerk questioned after botched ballots
Months after voting ballot issues plagued Clackamas County, the clerk who faced much of the blame is under fire once again for a recent blunder as they prepare for November's election.
Opinion: How does Clerk Sherry Hall keep getting reelected?
Oregon City resident: I'm scratching my head after receiving incorrect Voters' Pamphlet in mayoral election.How many times will Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall get away with screwing up an election before voters dump her? Hall's latest instance of malfeasance came to light when I opened the official envelope, with her name prominently displayed, and pulled out the ballot for Oregon City mayor — and the Voters' Pamphlet for the Oak Lodge Water Services District board! Time after time after time I have scratched my head, wondering how Sherry Hall manages to get reelected. A search on the internet turned up a whole raft of mishaps that I either didn't know about or had forgotten. I also learned that after 20 years in office, she confounds subordinates with her lack of understanding of election procedures. She rarely admits or takes responsibility for errors, and her excuses are invariably lame. In 2012, a temporary elections worker, Deanna Swenson, got caught tampering with ballots. Could that be the secret of Hall's election success? David Hedges is an Oregon City resident. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Airshow adds even more muscle
Navy Osprey added and will bolster a show already loaded with fantastic military aircraftThe Airshow of the Cascades will bring high fliers to the Madras skies in just 16 days and promises more thrilling displays than ever. "We will have the best airshow we have ever had," promises Rick Allen, the Airshow of the Cascades board member in charge of lining up acts for the show. The Army's top airshow team, the Golden Knights, a parachute exhibition, will appear the second year in a row, along with a U.S. Army Blackhawk and two U.S. Navy Osprey, that will...
Understanding Intimacy: Frustrated in Redmond
We've been married for over 10 years and we're best friends. But these days, I can't get my partner to give me any touch at all. My relationship has been hanging by a thread for quite a while now, but these days I'm almost ready to call it quits. We've been married for over 10 years and we're best friends. In the past, we were loving and affectionate. But these days, I can't get my partner to give me any touch at all. This is hard for me because physical touch is my love language. I see people all over town who look like they're in love. In our marriage, there's no hand holding or any other kind of personal touch anymore—not when we're out for a walk, not even when we're home alone. I know we've been under a lot of stress since COVID and that a real vacation would help, but that's just not in the budget right now. What do you suggest?
