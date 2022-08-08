Read full article on original website
toledocitypaper.com
Meet Toledo’s new Director of Diversity and Inclusion
In April, Toledo welcomed Lacy DeBerry as the newest Director of Diversity and Inclusion. Prior to coming to Toledo, DeBerry worked for 12 years in Greensboro, NC as a Human Resources Consultant where he was responsible for responding to complaints, conducting investigations, as well as training and development of City of Greensboro staff.
toledocitypaper.com
Toledo’s Cherry Street Mission provides training, education
SMC: Cherry Street Mission Ministries partners with local educators and employers for providing training and education in the trade workforce. (Left to Right) Derrick Parker, Derrion Boyd, Kiara Houston, Michael Bartley, Jaquan Overbey, Chris Braswell. Six graduates of the Workforce Development Program, receiving certificates through the Automotive Oil Change Association. Image courtesy of Tami Norris.
13abc.com
TPS hosting Back-to-School events, offering supplies and resources
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Public Schools is holding a few Back-to-School events that’ll offer supplies and resources that’ll help students prepare for the upcoming school year. The first event will be the TPS Back-to-School Bash. It will take place on Aug. 10 from 4 p.m. to 7...
toledo.com
A Festive August Awaits in Toledo, Ohio
Toledoans take summer seriously, and we’ll usher along the final month before school is back in session with a major festival every single weekend! During August, enjoy Great Lakes Fest, Jeep Fest, PRIDE, and the German American Festival. Should you cross all of those off your list and still be wanting more, every weekend boasts dozens of other opportunities for fun - see some of our favorites within each week’s ‘More to Enjoy’ listing, or visit the event calendar for a full lineup.
farmersadvance.com
Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project
COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
City employees to evaluate residential lead water lines in two Toledo neighborhoods
TOLEDO, Ohio — Employees from Toledo's Division of Water Distribution will be in the city's Old West End and Junction neighborhoods on Saturday, Aug. 13 and Saturday, Aug. 20 to determine the locations of some of the city's 3,000 remaining lead water lines. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m....
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Bombay Kitchen
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The flavors of India come to life on Monroe Street with a Toledo twist. It’s Indian Street Food at Bombay Kitchen. “Well, I have wanted to open a restaurant. That was my dream since I was young,” said owner Rita Jassal, who moved to Toledo from New York City about five years ago.
Toledo could soon have a new city flag
TOLEDO, Ohio — Sitting in front of Toledo's city council chambers Tuesday, Jacob Parr has been working for six years for this moment. "It's all leading up to this, I'm confident in the work that I've done, I stand behind it," Parr said. "From there it's just a matter of whether city council agrees with me."
13abc.com
Toledo to replace all customer-owned lead lines
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is going to utilize $10 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funding to replace all customer-owned lead lines in the city. According to the Division of Water Distribution, there are estimated to be about 3,000 lines still in use. In order...
sent-trib.com
Owens offers ASL classes to Perrysburg students; high school teacher was under investigation
PERRYSBURG — A new collaboration with Owens Community College has resulted in a solution to provide the canceled fourth-year American Sign Language class at Perrysburg High School. Superintendent Tom Hosler said Owens and Perrysburg have collaborated in the past. “We’ve worked with Owens in the past with College Credit...
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces plans to lift water shutoff moratorium
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The city of Toledo Department of Public Utilities announces plans to lift its moratorium on water shut-offs Tuesday. According to the department, the city will resume its regular operations beginning September 1, making Toledo the last water utility in the state to end its shutoff moratorium. Toledo...
Now hiring: USPS Toledo looking to fill immediate openings, holding job application workshop Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The United States Postal Service is looking to fill immediate openings for several job positions in Toledo. USPS will be hosting a job application workshop at its 435 South St. Clair St. location in downtown Toledo from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
toledoparent.com
Salute Pizzeria Delivers: South Toledo Spot Offers Traditional, Gluten-Free, Vegan, and Keto Options
Pizza is the quintessential quick and easy family takeout food — a crowd pleaser for all ages that doesn’t break the budget. Salute Pizzeria (pronounced “salu-TAY”) opened in the Southwyck area at Glendale and Reynolds last summer and the first time we tried it my daughter declared it her favorite pizza in town. Salute has since become a regular addition to my family’s pizza joint rotation and our order is often personally handed to us by the owner, Frank Williams, a 35-year veteran of the pizza industry.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: How do you like Vernors’ new black cherry flavor?
This summer’s highly anticipated new Vernors flavor has finally hit the shelves throughout Michigan and part of Ohio. Vernors’ Black Cherry Ginger Soda launched exclusively in Michigan and near Toledo last week, and many are getting their first taste of the limited-time flavor. It is reportedly the ginger ale’s first flavor variation in decades.
13abc.com
Law Enforcement cautions parents to be vigilant when posting back-to-school photos
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Lucas County Sheriff’s Office urges parents to think twice before sharing any back-to-school pictures on social media. As a new academic year approaches, back-to-school photos are already flooding social media platforms. Yet, local authorities are warning parents not to share the name of children’s schools,...
sent-trib.com
Lake Erie continues to be used as a toilet
Experts were predicting the algal bloom in western Lake Erie would be less severe than last summer, but they just made an upward adjustment. Plus they are warning there’s lots of intense green water and pea-green scum on the surface. Unfortunately, there’s been relatively little progress in cleaning up...
City of Toledo ending water shutoff moratorium; local programs offer help paying water bills
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo will soon end its COVID-19 water shutoff moratorium and resume regular operations. Citing the "diminished" threat of COVID, the Toledo Department of Public Utilities will enforce shutoffs for unpaid bills starting Sept. 1. Toledo will be the last water utility in Ohio to end its water shutoff moratorium.
2022 Jeep Fest guide and event schedule
TOLEDO, Ohio — Jeeps never look better than on the streets of Toledo and Jeep enthusiasts are headed back to town Aug. 12-14 for the fifth Jeep Fest. Festivities begin Friday night and continue through Sunday afternoon and include the popular Jeep parade, off-road course and live music. Jeep...
nbc24.com
Artist Mercé Culp talks new exhibit at the Franklin Park Mall
Have you seen What's Going On at the Franklin Park Mall?. Artist Mercé Culp, 4-dimensional artist and designer has a new window display. We caught up with the artist on What's Going on to talk her project, but also the work she does for kids. To get more info...
13abc.com
U.S. Postal Service hiring in Toledo Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The United States Postal Service is hiring for multiple positions ranging from carrier assistants to tractor trailer operators. The Toledo Post office is hosting a job application workshop on Wednesday for applicants. The workshop will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Toledo Post...
