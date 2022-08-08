Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
'Wokeness' overtakes 'three R's' in college teacher training
A national effort to elevate racial, sexual, and financial diversity in how colleges educate future teachers has taken root, leading to concerns that teachers are taking their “indoctrination” into classrooms of children as young as 5, according a search of university websites and a groundbreaking new study. A...
New efforts to combat teacher shortages don't address the real problems
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- States have recently focused their efforts to reduce the nation's teacher shortage by promoting strategies that "remove or relax barriers to entry" to quickly bring new people into the teaching profession. California, for example, allows teacher candidates to skip basic skills and subject matter tests if...
BBC
GSCE Maths and English courses made free for Isle of Man adults
Isle of Man adults who did not get GSCE English or Maths qualifications at school will now be able to take the courses for free. The change in University College Isle of Man's (UCM) fee policy has been introduced ahead of the next term. Jesamine Kelly, Principal at UCM, said...
Child prodigy is accepted to medical school programme one year after graduating high school
A thirteen-year-old child prodigy has been accepted into medical school just a year after graduating high school. Alena Analeigh became the youngest African American to be admitted into med school after she received an early acceptance letter from the University of Alabama's Heersink School of Medicine in May. Although she won’t beging classes until Fall 2024, Alena has plenty of things on her plate at the moment. She is currently enrolled in double undergraduate biological science programs at Arizona State University and Oakwood University.The teenager’s accomplishments don’t stop there. Right after graduating college last year, Alena became Nasa’s youngest...
Federal judge sides with Wisconsin middle school where teachers asked students how they would 'punish' a slave
A judge dismissed a suit over a Wisconsin middle school's assignment about how to "punish" a slave. Two parents sued the district last year, saying the assignment violated their kids' civil rights. Public outcry over the incident ultimately led three teachers to resign.
People
Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans
A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
Washington Examiner
Every high school, middle school, and elementary school should ban smartphones this school year
Every K-12 school, public or private, should ban smartphones, and probably dumb phones, too, in the school building and on school grounds — during school hours at least. This is the necessary first step in fighting the mental health crisis facing children. Children don’t need smartphones or social media...
White pupils are now least likely to go to university after drive to make intakes more diverse
White pupils are the ethnic group least likely to attend a top university for the first time, following a national drive to make intakes more diverse. Department for Education statistics show 10.5 per cent of white youngsters are at an elite university, the smallest proportion of any ethnic group. Historically,...
Florida Tells Schools To Ignore Federal Instruction To Include Instruction on Gender Identity in Classrooms
Will Biden revoke funding for school lunches as threatened?. On July 28, Florida's Education Commissioner - Manny Diaz Jr - issued an instruction to schools in the state that they should ignore federal government guidance to continue teaching of gender identity and related subjects in classrooms.
Schools Try Bonuses, Stipends to Attract & Keep Teachers in a Tight Labor Market
The competition for labor has never been more intense. In the private sector, the percentage of workers quitting their jobs recently hit an all-time high, as millions of employees searched for higher pay and better working conditions. The turnover rates in public education are not as high, but schools have still faced staffing challenges that […]
Viewers Disgusted By Woman's Description of Elementary School 'Slave Day'
"The fourth graders are split up into slaves and slave catchers," the woman explained.
U.S. Teacher Shortage Is So Bad Some Districts Are Trying Four-Day Weeks
America’s schools are in crisis, with some districts facing tremendous staffing shortages as the fall creeps closer. “I have never seen it this bad,” the executive director of the School Superintendents Association said. “Right now, it’s number one on the list of issues.” While it’s unclear precisely how many classrooms are without teachers, local reports indicate shortages ranging from the hundreds to the thousands. In Houston, Texas, alone, the five biggest districts are all saying that anywhere from 200 to 1,000 positions remain unfilled. The Washington Post reported that experts attribute the crisis to a number of factors, including pandemic burnout, low pay, and a newly virulent school culture war that has left many educators feeling unappreciated. Districts are employing a number of band-aid fixes, from higher wages to ballooning class sizes. And some areas are getting creative, ranging from a four-day school week to having veterans with zero teaching experience lead classrooms.Read it at The Washington Post
Upworthy
Gay high school senior delivers banned graduation speech at Education Department in Washington, DC
A student who was banned from making any references to LGBTQI+ activism in his valedictorian speech at his school in Florida has been given a bigger platform to deliver his speech by the U.S. government. Zander Moricz, an openly gay student, got to deliver his banned valedictorian speech in Washington, D.C., after being invited by the U.S. Secretary of Education. “Zander Moricz wasn’t allowed to deliver the original valedictorian speech he wrote for his Florida high school graduation because it included references to his LGBTQI+ activism,” said Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, reported LGBTQ Nation. “So, I invited him to deliver it at the U.S. Dept. of Education. When students speak, we must listen.” Moricz has been at the forefront of the student movement against the "Don't Say Gay" law, signed by Florida governor Ron DeSantis.
Florida school district responds to transgender law with new reporting system for LGBTQ students
A Florida school district is responding to a law signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, allowing students who want to be identified by their preferred pronouns and names to fill out a Gender Support Plan that will require notification of the student's parent or guardian. "If a student does complete...
Private school says kindergartner can’t attend because of same-sex parents
A Louisiana private school won’t allow a student to attend this year after learning her parents are in a same-sex marriage.
Christian school suing Biden administration for threatening to pull school lunches from low-income students
A Christian grade school in Tampa, Florida is suing the Biden administration and Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for threatening to pull school lunches for low-income students because of its religious affiliation, which does not agree with changes the administration made to Title IX. All 56 students enrolled in Grant...
Washington Examiner
Biden's Title IX guidance would force schools to choose between indoctrinating or feeding students
The Biden administration’s new Title IX guidance, released last month, is a radical and almost certainly unconstitutional distortion of the original statute — one that threatens free speech, due process, women’s rights, and even parental rights. It even threatens schools’ ability to provide for and feed students in need.
Lightfoot believes the 2 CPS teachers who organized student protests over General Iron could set troubling precedent
While saying she wasn’t trying to fire George Washington High School teachers Lauren Bianchi and Chuck Stark, Mayor Lightfoot expressed concerns about teachers urging students to do some things outside the classroom.
Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'
Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
