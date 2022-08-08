Read full article on original website
Bunny Saved From Slaughter Now Acts Like a Dog
This woman adopted a bunny that was being raised for meat, and to everyone’s surprise, he acts more like a dog than a bunny!. Mikey was surrendered by someone who was raising rabbits for meat in their backyard. He was living in a hoarding situation and not getting the proper care and attention he so desperately needed. This woman had been thinking about adopting a rabbit in need, and when she came across Mikey’s story on an animal rescue Instagram page, he just spoke to her, and she knew she had to meet him!
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Man Gives Starving Dog Some Food But She Refuses To Eat- She Gave It To Her 4 Hungry Puppies
A man was enjoying his lunch on the streets of Bangkok, Thailand, when he suddenly saw a starving dog passing by. He decided to share his food with the pooch and gave her some meat on a stick. To the kind-hearted man’s surprise, the doggie didn’t eat it. She just...
Love at first stripe! Adorable rhino and zebra babies become best mates at sanctuary after they were found orphaned in the wild
Adorable pictures show the ‘live-saving’ friendship of seven-month-old rhino Daisy and zebra Modjadji who were both rescued by an orphan animal sanctuary in South Africa. Daisy and Modjadji, whose name means ‘rain queen’, were both nurtured back to health at Care For Wild animal sanctuary in the Barberton Nature Reserve near South Africa’s border with Eswatini.
Once a Victim of the Dairy Industry, This Chicken Was Rescued on The Side of The Highway
This chicken was found along the side of a highway by a volunteer at Lancaster Farm Sanctuary. After taking a look at her wounds, the sanctuary knew that she had been out there in the cold for at least a couple of days. “She was already scabby and festering. She...
3 Rottweilers Abandoned Without Food and Left to Die Find a New Loving Home
Hope For Paws received an urgent text on the emergency line about a family of dogs abandoned on a property. They headed out right away to help! For many pet owners, it’s difficult to imagine abandoning a beloved pet, but this was the sad reality for this family. Fortunately, there is a happy ending to their story.
PHOTO: Chicken Lays ‘One-in-a-Billion’ Perfectly Round Egg
An “egg-xtraordinary” discovery was made by a family in England this week. A mother in West Oxfordshire was stunned when she checked her chicken coop one morning and found a rare occurrence. A perfectly round chicken egg. Annabel Mulcahy told Oxfordshire Live that she’s kept chickens on her...
This Adorable K9 Dog Goes to Work Everyday With Her Dad As a Narcotics Detection Dog
Raider, an adorable K9 black lab, goes to work every day with her dad and policeman, Phil Ritchey, where she works as a narcotics detection dog. At home, Raider has a pup brother named Cooper, who is one of her best friends. But once the morning rolls around, Raider is off to the station to fight crime and hang out with her dad and another K9 friend, Mattis. Although most times police dogs don’t get along, Mattis and Raider seem to be the exceptions. Raider is only 40 pounds, while Mattis towers over her at 95 pounds.
Video of Rescued Mama Beagle 'Learning How to Dog' Brings Tears to Our Eyes
Too often we hear stories of dogs being rescued from unethical breeders and testing facilities. We know the poor rescue pups suffered in those conditions, and the frequency at which they must be rescued is heartbreaking. However, it's important to focus on the wonderful outcomes of these rescues, like this wonderful video of a recent rescue beagle.
Ferret Insists On Showing Her Caregiver Her Babies
This new mother ferret really wants to show her caregiver her newborn kits! In the sweet video, she insists her human come take a look at her babies in their nest/den. She jumps out of the small box where her babies are sleeping to drag the man’s hand back using her teeth!
Story of Man Instantly Becoming a 'Duck Dad' Totally Melts Our Hearts
All animal lovers turn into heroes when we encounter animals in distress. Whether it is finding a lost dog, rescuing a cat from a flood, or saving an injured bird, we always spring into action when needed. This was the case for a man who found a lost duckling and instantly went into papa mode.
Man Discovered With A Kitten In The Subway Restores People’s Faith In Humanity
People have begun to have newfound trust in mankind because to a man who was spotted riding the metro with a little cat. A man in the same vehicle drew the attention of Gillian Rogers as she was riding the New York City subway home. This individual wasn’t alone; a...
Family Rescues Baby Goose While Kayaking and People Are So Here For It
It was no ordinary kayaking day for this family. But that doesn't mean it was a bad thing. In fact, we look at it as a pleasant surprise. While out on the water, this family noticed a baby goose alone. Or as they put it, the baby goose found them and after that, well, it was a match made in heaven!
Cute Piglet Finds a Best Friend After Going Through Brain Surgery
Meet Mikey! The poor piglet was attacked by a dog and was not doing well when Arthur’s Acres Sanctuary found him. Despite the vet visits and steep bills that would be required, the sanctuary just could not give up on him and let him be euthanized. Source: GeoBeats Animals/Youtube.
Iranian Authorities Slaughter Over 1700 Dogs in Shelter Amid Ban on Pet Ownership
According to reports from Iranian media, municipality authorities have slaughtered over 1700 dogs in a dog shelter near Tehran, the capital of Iran. According to reports, the agents shot and killed the dog, most of which were neutered. The agents temporarily imprisoned the shelter manager in a room. Next, the agents killed and buried all the shelter’s dogs, with only 10 to 20 surviving.
Meet Nova The German Shepherd And Pacco The Ferret, That Are The Unlikeliest Of Best Buds
Unusual animal friendships are perfect proof that love knows no boundaries. And these two know it. Nova the German Shepherd and Pacco the ferret have been crazy about each other since day one. Their owner, Diana Grib, said they’re living together as if they don’t know they’re different.
Pit Bull Rescued From Dog Fighting Ring Now Spends His Days Cuddling Kittens
What does a pit bull and a well-known flavor of ice cream have in common? Well, they’re both called Cherry Garcia and they’re both super sweet. Just look at him cuddling these kittens!. Despite his loving nature however, Cherry hasn’t always been allowed to express it, because he...
Heartwarming Video Captures A Cow Asking A Man To Rescue Her Calf
A few years back, a man by the name of Dave was enjoying snapping photos while strolling around the fields in Millbrook, Ontario, USA, when he observed something odd going on with one of the cows that was grazing there. A video of the scene was captured in motion. The...
