Utah State

One Green Planet

Bunny Saved From Slaughter Now Acts Like a Dog

This woman adopted a bunny that was being raised for meat, and to everyone’s surprise, he acts more like a dog than a bunny!. Mikey was surrendered by someone who was raising rabbits for meat in their backyard. He was living in a hoarding situation and not getting the proper care and attention he so desperately needed. This woman had been thinking about adopting a rabbit in need, and when she came across Mikey’s story on an animal rescue Instagram page, he just spoke to her, and she knew she had to meet him!
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Daily Mail

Love at first stripe! Adorable rhino and zebra babies become best mates at sanctuary after they were found orphaned in the wild

Adorable pictures show the ‘live-saving’ friendship of seven-month-old rhino Daisy and zebra Modjadji who were both rescued by an orphan animal sanctuary in South Africa. Daisy and Modjadji, whose name means ‘rain queen’, were both nurtured back to health at Care For Wild animal sanctuary in the Barberton Nature Reserve near South Africa’s border with Eswatini.
One Green Planet

3 Rottweilers Abandoned Without Food and Left to Die Find a New Loving Home

Hope For Paws received an urgent text on the emergency line about a family of dogs abandoned on a property. They headed out right away to help! For many pet owners, it’s difficult to imagine abandoning a beloved pet, but this was the sad reality for this family. Fortunately, there is a happy ending to their story.
One Green Planet

This Adorable K9 Dog Goes to Work Everyday With Her Dad As a Narcotics Detection Dog

Raider, an adorable K9 black lab, goes to work every day with her dad and policeman, Phil Ritchey, where she works as a narcotics detection dog. At home, Raider has a pup brother named Cooper, who is one of her best friends. But once the morning rolls around, Raider is off to the station to fight crime and hang out with her dad and another K9 friend, Mattis. Although most times police dogs don’t get along, Mattis and Raider seem to be the exceptions. Raider is only 40 pounds, while Mattis towers over her at 95 pounds.
pethelpful.com

Video of Rescued Mama Beagle 'Learning How to Dog' Brings Tears to Our Eyes

Too often we hear stories of dogs being rescued from unethical breeders and testing facilities. We know the poor rescue pups suffered in those conditions, and the frequency at which they must be rescued is heartbreaking. However, it's important to focus on the wonderful outcomes of these rescues, like this wonderful video of a recent rescue beagle.
dailyphew.com

Ferret Insists On Showing Her Caregiver Her Babies

This new mother ferret really wants to show her caregiver her newborn kits! In the sweet video, she insists her human come take a look at her babies in their nest/den. She jumps out of the small box where her babies are sleeping to drag the man’s hand back using her teeth!
pethelpful.com

Story of Man Instantly Becoming a 'Duck Dad' Totally Melts Our Hearts

All animal lovers turn into heroes when we encounter animals in distress. Whether it is finding a lost dog, rescuing a cat from a flood, or saving an injured bird, we always spring into action when needed. This was the case for a man who found a lost duckling and instantly went into papa mode.
pethelpful.com

Family Rescues Baby Goose While Kayaking and People Are So Here For It

It was no ordinary kayaking day for this family. But that doesn't mean it was a bad thing. In fact, we look at it as a pleasant surprise. While out on the water, this family noticed a baby goose alone. Or as they put it, the baby goose found them and after that, well, it was a match made in heaven!
One Green Planet

Cute Piglet Finds a Best Friend After Going Through Brain Surgery

Meet Mikey! The poor piglet was attacked by a dog and was not doing well when Arthur’s Acres Sanctuary found him. Despite the vet visits and steep bills that would be required, the sanctuary just could not give up on him and let him be euthanized. Source: GeoBeats Animals/Youtube.
One Green Planet

Iranian Authorities Slaughter Over 1700 Dogs in Shelter Amid Ban on Pet Ownership

According to reports from Iranian media, municipality authorities have slaughtered over 1700 dogs in a dog shelter near Tehran, the capital of Iran. According to reports, the agents shot and killed the dog, most of which were neutered. The agents temporarily imprisoned the shelter manager in a room. Next, the agents killed and buried all the shelter’s dogs, with only 10 to 20 surviving.
dailyphew.com

Heartwarming Video Captures A Cow Asking A Man To Rescue Her Calf

A few years back, a man by the name of Dave was enjoying snapping photos while strolling around the fields in Millbrook, Ontario, USA, when he observed something odd going on with one of the cows that was grazing there. A video of the scene was captured in motion. The...
ANIMALS

