ETOnline.com
Anne Heche's 'Dancing With the Stars' Partner Keo Motsepe Speaks Out: 'My Heart Breaks for Her' (Exclusive)
Anne Heche is getting well-wishes from her former Dancing with the Stars partner, Keo Motsepe, following the car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. In an exclusive statement to ET, the 32-year-old dancing pro sent prayers for the actress. "Anne was my partner on DWTS...
ETOnline.com
Rosario Dawson Says 'I Love You' to Nnamdi Okafor Following Corey Booker Split
Rosario Dawson has a new love in her life. The Mandolorian actress has seemingly confirmed a romance with Nigerian poet Nnamdi Okafor via a sweet new video in which the pair exchange "I Love Yous" with each other. Dawson shared the clip to Instagram on Tuesday. In the brief snippet,...
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Candidly Addresses Her Sons Stopping Their Visits With Her
Britney Spears is sharing some insight on the reason why she thinks her two teenage sons haven't visited her in months, and it has nothing to do with her partially nude social media posts. The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared a lengthy statement, opening up about...
ETOnline.com
Demi Lovato Is Dating a Musician
Demi Lovato is in a new relationship! According to multiple reports, the "Cool for the Summer" singer is dating a fellow musician, though it has yet to be confirmed who exactly the person is. "It's a really happy and healthy relationship," a source told People, noting that Demi's partner is...
ETOnline.com
Kathy Hilton Confuses Lizzo for 'Precious' Star Gabourey Sidibe in Amazingly Awkward 'WWHL' Moment
Well that was fairly awkward. Kathy Hilton proved on Wednesday that she might not be great at recognizing famous faces when put on the spot. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star sat down with Andy Cohen on a new Watch What Happens Live, alongside fellow RHOBH co-star Crystal Kung Minkoff.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
ETOnline.com
Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Speaks out Following Her Fiery Car Crash in Los Angeles
Anne Heche's ex James Tupper is offering "thoughts and prayers" following her fiery car crash in Los Angeles that resulted in her suffering burns. Tupper took to Instagram on Friday and posted a throwback photo of Heche and their son, Atlas. In the caption the Men in Trees star wrote, "Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight anneheche 💔 we love you."
Lance Armstrong ties the knot with girlfriend Anna Hansen in France as he shares snaps from their romantic nuptials: 'Married the love of my life'
After 14 years together, Lance Armstrong and his longtime girlfriend Anna Hansen have tied the knot. The disgraced cyclist, 50, announced they said 'I do' in France in a touching post showcasing their nuptials on Tuesday. 'Best. Day. Ever. Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong. So special having our...
ETOnline.com
Chrissy Teigen Shares First Sonogram Since Announcing She's Pregnant
Chrissy Teigen shared a look at her baby on the way -- with a bonus punchline. The star, who recently announced she is pregnantnearly two years after the loss of her baby boy, took to her Instagram Story on Monday with a sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound. In the image, the growing baby has their hand by their neck, which looks as if the baby is stunned. "Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago," Teigen captioned the photo, a reference to the actual news that the F.B.I. had searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.
ETOnline.com
Fred Savage's Accusers Share the Shocking Allegations That Led to His 'Wonder Years' Firing
Fred Savage is defending himself amid allegations of inappropriate conduct on the set of ABC's The Wonder Years reboot. In a shocking exposé published by the Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, a group of unnamed women who worked on the show's crew -- on which Savage was working as an executive producer and director -- have come forth to make public their claims of his alleged misconduct towards women that ultimately led to an investigation and Savage's firing by the network earlier this year.
'AGT': Simon Cowell predicts this contestant will be a 'superstar' like Carrie Underwood
At long last, the first live "America's Got Talent" has arrived — and with it came a hefty prediction from Simon Cowell about a special contestant.
ETOnline.com
Jennette McCurdy Opens Up About Friendship With Miranda Cosgrove and Why She's Not in the 'iCarly' Reboot
Jennette McCurdy is opening up about her friendship with Miranda Cosgrove. In her new memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died, the 30-year-old former actress reveals her first impression of her iCarly co-star and shares why she didn't sign on to be a part of its recent reboot. The show ran for six seasons, which aired between 2007 and 2012.
ETOnline.com
Nolan Neal, 'America's Got Talent' Contestant,' Remembered by Simon Cowell After His Death: 'Gone Too Soon'
Following the recent death of America’s Got Talent contestant Nolan Neal, judge Simon Cowell is grieving the loss of those gone too soon. "Unfortunately, it happens too much over the years," Cowell told People. "I was thinking about this the other day. People [who] passed too soon. Every time it happens, because you've gotten to know them, it's horrible."
ETOnline.com
'The Breakfast Club' Co-Host Angela Yee Announces She's Leaving The Show
Angela Yee, co-host of the nationally syndicated The Breakfast Club, announced that she is leaving the morning show. The 46-year-old New York City radio personality is launching her own show, Way Up with Angela Yee, with iHeartRadio in the fall. “I’m overwhelmed with gratitude and excitement to have this once...
ETOnline.com
Sherri Shepherd Says Ellen DeGeneres and Oprah Are the Inspirations for Her New Show (Exclusive)
Just a month away from the premiere of her new talk show, Sheri Shepherd is looking to the legends of daytime TV for inspiration. Fresh off her move to New York City for the show's launch, Shepherd said she's hoping to incorporate Ellen Degeneres-style humor with Oprah-esque interviews when Sherri premiers on September 12 on Fox.
ETOnline.com
Ricki Lake Shares Stunning Before and After Photos Amid Hair Loss Battle
Ricki Lake is glowing and growing. The 53-year-old TV personality showed off a stunning and dramatic transformation amid her longtime battle with hair loss, sharing side-by-side photos of her shaved head next to a full, healthy-looking salt-and-pepper coif. "For those of you who don't know or don't remember my personal...
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears' Lawyer Slams Kevin Federline Over Releasing Videos of Her With Their Sons
Britney Spears' attorney has taken a stand in her defense. After since-deleted videos of the 40-year-old pop star and her sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, were posted on Instagram late Wednesday by Kevin Federline, Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, issued a statement to ET on her behalf. "Britney Spears is...
ETOnline.com
Drake Roasts His Father Dennis Graham For Getting a Massive Tattoo of His Face
Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, just etched his love for his son in ink, and the rapper isn't too thrilled with the result. Drake took to Instagram Monday to share a shot of his father's arm, tattooed with a portrait of his son's face. The tat, which appears just below Dennis' shoulder, features a younger Drizzy smirking at the camera. In the "Texts Go Green" rapper's post, he not only shared a photo of the massive tattoo but called out his dad for getting it.
ETOnline.com
Olivia Newton-John Will Have a State Funeral in Australia to Celebrate Her 'Amazing Contributions'
Olivia Newton-John will be honored by Australia following her death on Monday at age 73. The Grease star's niece, Tottie Goldsmith, recently spoke with Australia's A Current Affair news program and revealed that Newton-John's family has been formally offered a state funeral by the nation and that they plan on accepting the gracious honor.
ETOnline.com
Gwyneth Paltrow and Lookalike Daughter Apple Martin Have an Envy-Worthy 48 Hours in NYC
Gwyneth Paltrow had 48 hours in NYC with her mini-me! In a series of photos shared on her Instagram Stories, the Goop founder documented her time in the Big Apple with her and Chris Martin’s 18-year-old daughter, Apple Martin. The 49-year-old gave her followers the first glimpse of her...
