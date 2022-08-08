ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Demi Lovato Is Dating a Musician

Demi Lovato is in a new relationship! According to multiple reports, the "Cool for the Summer" singer is dating a fellow musician, though it has yet to be confirmed who exactly the person is. "It's a really happy and healthy relationship," a source told People, noting that Demi's partner is...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Speaks out Following Her Fiery Car Crash in Los Angeles

Anne Heche's ex James Tupper is offering "thoughts and prayers" following her fiery car crash in Los Angeles that resulted in her suffering burns. Tupper took to Instagram on Friday and posted a throwback photo of Heche and their son, Atlas. In the caption the Men in Trees star wrote, "Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress and mother tonight anneheche 💔 we love you."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Lance Armstrong ties the knot with girlfriend Anna Hansen in France as he shares snaps from their romantic nuptials: 'Married the love of my life'

After 14 years together, Lance Armstrong and his longtime girlfriend Anna Hansen have tied the knot. The disgraced cyclist, 50, announced they said 'I do' in France in a touching post showcasing their nuptials on Tuesday. 'Best. Day. Ever. Married the love of my life @annahansenarmstrong. So special having our...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Higgins
Person
Nick Viall
ETOnline.com

Chrissy Teigen Shares First Sonogram Since Announcing She's Pregnant

Chrissy Teigen shared a look at her baby on the way -- with a bonus punchline. The star, who recently announced she is pregnantnearly two years after the loss of her baby boy, took to her Instagram Story on Monday with a sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound. In the image, the growing baby has their hand by their neck, which looks as if the baby is stunned. "Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago," Teigen captioned the photo, a reference to the actual news that the F.B.I. had searched Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago property in Florida.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Fred Savage's Accusers Share the Shocking Allegations That Led to His 'Wonder Years' Firing

Fred Savage is defending himself amid allegations of inappropriate conduct on the set of ABC's The Wonder Years reboot. In a shocking exposé published by the Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday, a group of unnamed women who worked on the show's crew -- on which Savage was working as an executive producer and director -- have come forth to make public their claims of his alleged misconduct towards women that ultimately led to an investigation and Savage's firing by the network earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Domestic Violence#Project Hope#European
ETOnline.com

Nolan Neal, 'America's Got Talent' Contestant,' Remembered by Simon Cowell After His Death: 'Gone Too Soon'

Following the recent death of America’s Got Talent contestant Nolan Neal, judge Simon Cowell is grieving the loss of those gone too soon. "Unfortunately, it happens too much over the years," Cowell told People. "I was thinking about this the other day. People [who] passed too soon. Every time it happens, because you've gotten to know them, it's horrible."
NASHVILLE, TN
ETOnline.com

Ricki Lake Shares Stunning Before and After Photos Amid Hair Loss Battle

Ricki Lake is glowing and growing. The 53-year-old TV personality showed off a stunning and dramatic transformation amid her longtime battle with hair loss, sharing side-by-side photos of her shaved head next to a full, healthy-looking salt-and-pepper coif. "For those of you who don't know or don't remember my personal...
HAIR CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Drake Roasts His Father Dennis Graham For Getting a Massive Tattoo of His Face

Drake's dad, Dennis Graham, just etched his love for his son in ink, and the rapper isn't too thrilled with the result. Drake took to Instagram Monday to share a shot of his father's arm, tattooed with a portrait of his son's face. The tat, which appears just below Dennis' shoulder, features a younger Drizzy smirking at the camera. In the "Texts Go Green" rapper's post, he not only shared a photo of the massive tattoo but called out his dad for getting it.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy