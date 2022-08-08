Pleasanton domestic dispute leads to shooting near Highway 680/580 exchange

PIX Now 08:05

PLEASANTON --- Police in Pleasanton are asking the public for any information about a shooting that resulted from a domestic dispute Monday.

In a tweet at 1:15 p.m. Monday, Pleasanton police said the shooting happened in the area of the 7000 block of Johnson Drive. The area is adjacent to the Interstate Highway 580/680 exchange.

In a subsequent tweet at 3:14 p.m, police said Johnson Drive was now open to the public and there was no threat to the community.

Shots were fired at an unoccupied vehicle, police said. There was no suspect information provided and the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not available.

No injuries were reported. Pleasanton police urged anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department at (925) 931-5100.