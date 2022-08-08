ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

Pleasanton domestic dispute leads to shooting near Highway 680/580 exchange

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rnMbk_0h9XONdC00

PIX Now 08:05

PLEASANTON --- Police in Pleasanton are asking the public for any information about a shooting that resulted from a domestic dispute Monday.

In a tweet at 1:15 p.m. Monday, Pleasanton police said the shooting happened in the area of the 7000 block of Johnson Drive. The area is adjacent to the Interstate Highway 580/680 exchange.

In a subsequent tweet at 3:14 p.m, police said Johnson Drive was now open to the public and there was no threat to the community.

Shots were fired at an unoccupied vehicle, police said. There was no suspect information provided and the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not available.

No injuries were reported. Pleasanton police urged anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department at (925) 931-5100.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead, 3 wounded in shooting at 24-Hour Fitness: Brentwood police

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - Brentwood police said one man is dead and three people were wounded after a shooting at 24-Hour Fitness. The alleged shooting happened around 2 a.m. Thursday at the fitness center located on Lone Tree Way. Authorities said a fight broke out in the basketball court and then...
BRENTWOOD, CA
ABC10

Man killed in shooting near Sherwood Mall in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in Stockton are searching for a gunman after a deadly shooting near a bank at Stockton's Sherwood Mall. The shooting was first reported around 11 a.m. Thursday near the Golden 1 Credit Union in the 5300 block of Pacific Avenue, within the parking lot of the Sherwood Mall, the Stockton Police Department said in a Facebook post.
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

CHP reports fatal hit-and-run on I-880

FREMONT, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol reports a fatal hit and run early Thursday in Fremont on northbound Interstate Highway 880 just south of the off-ramp at Fremont Boulevard. Officers responded to a 1:50 a.m. report of a female body on the right-hand side of the highway and the...
FREMONT, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pleasanton, CA
Pleasanton, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
crimevoice.com

Man and Two Teens Arrested after Robbery Witness Reportedly Shot At

UNION CITY — A man and two juveniles were arrested for allegedly robbing a woman and then shooting at a witness who followed them. The robbery and shooting occurred in Union City and the suspects were apprehended 15 miles away in East Oakland. UCPD officers were dispatched on August...
UNION CITY, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Leandro police pursuit leads to weapons charge arrest; gun and marijuana seized

SAN LEANDRO -- Police in San Leandro arrested a suspect on a gun charge after he led officers on a chase and threw a handgun out of his vehicle window during the pursuit.Police said on Wednesday night at about 10:14 p.m., officers patrolling the area of Hesperian Boulevard and Olive Street saw a dark-colored SUV commit a traffic violation. Officers tried to pull the car over and the suspect vehicle failed to yield, leading the patrol car on a pursuit. The suspect fled from police on I-238 and west on I-580 until the suspect vehicle ran out of gas, according to authorities. The suspect, a 36-year-old San Lorenzo resident , was arrested without further incident. During a vehicle search, officers found two pounds of marijuana. They also located a loaded firearm the suspect discarded on the highway.  Police said the suspect was arrested for being a prohibited person from carrying a firearm. Police did not mention any additional charges he faced in connection with the marijuana that was found or leading police on a pursuit.Police noted the department recovered 11 firearms in July of this year, with five of the 11 guns being "ghost guns."
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pedestrian on Interstate 880 offramp in Fremont killed in hit-and-run collision

FREMONT -- A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run collision early Thursday morning in south Fremont, California Highway Patrol officials said.Officers were dispatched at 1:47 a.m. after someone reported a person on the ground on the off-ramp to Fremont Boulevard from northbound Interstate Highway 880. Officers arrived and located a female pedestrian on the right shoulder of the off-ramp, CHP Officer Kylie Musselman said by email. The name of the victim was not immediately available Thursday morning from the Alameda County coroner's bureau. Musselman said officers believe the pedestrian was hit by a big-rig or car hauler and the driver may be unaware the collision occurred. CHP officials are asking people who were driving in the area at that hour to check if their truck sustained any damage. Anyone with information about the collision can call the Hayward CHP office at (510) 489-1500.  
FREMONT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
KRON4 News

Solano County Sheriff’s to resume recovery of drowned Oakland man

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KTXL) — Law enforcement will restart the search for a potentially drowned man on Thursday after their search was unsuccessful near Sandy Beach Boat Launch on Wednesday, according to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office. At 4 p.m. on Wednesday the sheriff’s office said they received a report of a potential drowning of […]
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Update: Arson Arrest Made in Antioch Fire on Deer Valley Road

On Monday, the Antioch Police Department located a suspect related to an arson that occurred Monday in the City of Antioch. The fire occurred just before 8:00 pm Monday in the area of Deer Valley Road and Prewett Ranch which threatened multiple homes and caused a 2-alarm fire response by Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and shut down the roadway for several hours.
ANTIOCH, CA
FOX40

Fatal Shooting outside businesses near Delta College

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — The Stockton Police Department said that they responded to a fatal shooting at 11 a.m. near Delta College and some area shopping malls on Thursday. Police said that the male was found with a gunshot wound and medics pronounced him dead at the scene. San Joaquin Delta College notified their students […]
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

Victim in Oakland shooting succumbs to injuries at hospital

OAKLAND - The victim of a shooting on the 1400 block of Webster Street in Oakland succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital Wednesday morning.The shooting occurred Saturday the 6th, just before 12:15 AM. OPD Officers were in the area when they heard gunfire. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived on scene, who then transported the victim to a local hospital.The victim's identity is being withheld, pending notification to next of kin. The Oakland Police Department (OPD) continue to seek assistance from the community to identify the individual(s) responsible. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact OPD's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950. This homicide marks Oakland's 74th this year. At this time in 2021, there were 78. The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Callers can remain anonymous. The Tip Line is (510) 777-8572.
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

Walnut Creek PD arrests man on suspicion of annoying or molesting

Originally published as a Walnut Creek Police Department Facebook post:. “Today, Walnut Creek police detectives presented an investigation to the District Attorney’s Office following the arrest of a Concord man in July. 37-year-old Miguel Schiappapietra is in custody with bail set at $1,370,000. On July 3, 2022, two middle school-aged girls were approached by a man while they were standing in the Target parking lot at North Main Street and Ygnacio Valley Blvd. The suspect drove a silver Mazda four-door car to their location and attempted to coerce the girls to get into his car with him. The man claimed he needed their help looking for his lost dog.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KRON4 News

Truck driver who crashed into Berkeley freeway overpass may face charges

BERKELEY (BCN) — A South San Francisco truck driver may face misdemeanor hit-and-run charges following a crash last month into a freeway overpass in Berkeley that caused an estimated $2.1 million in damage, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol officials said Tuesday. Willard Osibin, 63, was allegedly driving a flatbed big-rig loaded with a John Deere […]
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Fremont police seek missing at-risk man

(BCN) — Fremont police are seeking an at-risk man Jorge Linares, 49, who was last seen Tuesday afternoon in Fremont. In a 3:19 a.m. news release Wednesday, police describe Linares as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing about 235 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, gray […]
FREMONT, CA
CBS San Francisco

French Bulldogs pups stolen from same Mountain View home in separate instances

MOUNTAIN VIEW -- Police in Mountain View on Thursday asked for the public's help in locating three French Bulldog puppies who were all stolen from the same home in recent weeks.The Mountain View Police Department Twitter account posted about the investigation into the theft of the three dogs late Thursday morning.According to police, the thefts have happened over the past several weeks. Despite the department's best efforts following multiple leads, investigators have not been able to locate the puppies, leading police to request help from the public. The three dogs were taken from a Mountain View home on the 800 block...
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
67K+
Followers
24K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy