Remembering Olivia Newton-John

Music and movie fans were saddened to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John on Monday, August 8th . The singer/actress was just 73 when her husband John Easterling announced that she died peacefully at her Southern California ranch surrounded by friends and family. Although she will be forever immortalized on screen for her role as Sandra Dee "Sandy" Olsson in the blockbuster 1978 film adaptation of the musical Grease , she had a storied career as both an actress and a pop singer. Even before starring opposite John Travolta in the career-defining musical, Newton-John found early success in 1971 with her first solo album If Not For You , with the titular track being written by Bob Dylan . Her second single "Bank of the Ohio" was a top 10 hit in the UK and Australia.

She even represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 and finished fourth behind ABBA's winning Swedish entry "Waterloo." In the following years, Newton-John went on to win 4 Grammy awards and 12 nominations for her signature hits like "Let Me Be There," "I Honestly Love You," "Have You Never Been Mellow," "Hopelessly Devoted To You," "Magic," and "Physical." After Grease she went on to star in films like Xanadu (1980) and Two of a Kind (1983) where she reunited with Travolta.

In 1992 she was diagnosed with breast cancer and inspired fans with her courageous fight. After recovering she went on to become an advocate for breast cancer research and other health issues, however in 2019, she revealed that her cancer returned for a third time. Upon announcing her death, Newton-John's family requested that in lieu of sending flowers they donate to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund , which sponsoring global research into plant medicine for cancer.

Celebrities and fans took to social media to mourn the loss of the pop icon . To celebrate her extraordinary seven decades on earth, here is a look at Olivia-Newton John through the years.

Pat Carroll and Olivia Newton-John, aka Pat and Olivia, on the River Thames in London, UK, 1st June 1966. Photo: Getty Images

Musical group 'Toomorrow' at an airport, UK, 31st July 1970; (L-R) Benny Thomas, Olivia Newton-John, Karl Chambers, Vic Cooper. T Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Newton-John performs on 'Top of The Pops' in 1970. Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Newton John performing in 1970. Photo: Getty Images

July 1977: American actor John Travolta smiles as he poses with Australian singer and actor Olivia Newton-John at a party for director Randal Kleiser's film, 'Grease,' in which they both starred, California. Photo: Getty Images

Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John in May 1977. Photo: Getty Images

At the 'Grease' premiere in 1970. Photo: Getty Images

With American actor John Travolta as they appear in the Paramount film 'Grease', 1978. Photo: Getty Images

Singers Olivia Newton-John and Glen Campbell (1936 - 2017) with their awards at the American Music Awards in 1976. Newton-John won two awards for Best Pop/Rock Album ('Have You Never Been Mellow') and Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist. Photo: Getty Images

Posing with policemen in Brighton, where she rehearsed for the 'Eurovision' Song Contest in 1974. Photo: Getty Images

1975: (L-R) Connie Stevens, Olivia Newton-John, Ray Stevens at the American Music Awards. Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Newton-John visits Atlanta Braves pitcher Phil Niekro in 1982. Photo: Getty Images

In her music video for "Physical". Photo: Getty Images

During an interview with host Johnny Carson on March 14, 1975. Photo: Getty Images

Princess Diana talking to (L to R) Kylie Minogue, Olivia Newton John at the Entertainment center in 1988. Photo: Getty Images

Rehearsal for the NSW Royal Bi Centennial Concert in 1988. Photo: Getty Images

(L-R) Musicians Cliff Richard, Olivia Newton-John, Andy Gibb and Elton John perform on the "Hollywood Nights" TV special in March 1980. Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Newton-John & Patty Loveless during The 32nd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Newton John and daughter Chloe Lattanzi during 2nd Annual "Eyes on the Environment - 25 Woman Leaders in Actions" at UN Secretariat Lounge in New York City. Photo: Getty Images

Kenny Ortega and Olivia Newton John during "Xanadu" Wrap Party in 1980. Photo: Getty Images

At the 2000 Olympics with tennis star, Patrick Rafter. Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Newton-John at her home in Malibu, California in 2002. Photo: Getty Images

Attending the National Tree Day 10th Anniversary Launch at Sydney Park in 2005. Photo: Getty Images

Olivia speaks onstage during the 2013 G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala in 2013. Photo: Getty Images

Olivia in 2005. Photo: Getty Images

Keith Urban and Olivia Newton-John during The 39th Annual CMA Awards. Photo: Getty Images

Olivia is greeted by Las Vegas entertainers from the shows 'Jubilee' and 'Chippendales' during her welcome event to celebrate her Vegas residency in 2014. Photo: Getty Images

Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling Photo: Getty Images

Actor John Travolta and actress Olivia Newton-John attend the Qantas Airways Spirit of Australia Party in 2012. Photo: Getty Images

With John Travolta at the 'Grease' 40th anniversary screening in 2018. Photo: Getty Images

Chloe Lattanzi, John Easterling and Olivia in 2019. Photo: Getty Images

Daughter Chloe Lattanzi and Olivia Newton John attends the Olivia Newton-John Wellness Walk and Research Run in 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Getty Images

Supporting the Cancer & Wellness Centre by leading the way on this charitable walk in 2014. Photo: Getty Images

Olivia appears on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.' Photo: Getty Images