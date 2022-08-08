ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Remembering Olivia Newton-John

iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jdU9S_0h9XO9MH00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lb8QN_0h9XO9MH00
Photo: Getty Images

Music and movie fans were saddened to hear about the passing of Olivia Newton-John on Monday, August 8th . The singer/actress was just 73 when her husband John Easterling announced that she died peacefully at her Southern California ranch surrounded by friends and family. Although she will be forever immortalized on screen for her role as Sandra Dee "Sandy" Olsson in the blockbuster 1978 film adaptation of the musical Grease , she had a storied career as both an actress and a pop singer. Even before starring opposite John Travolta in the career-defining musical, Newton-John found early success in 1971 with her first solo album If Not For You , with the titular track being written by Bob Dylan . Her second single "Bank of the Ohio" was a top 10 hit in the UK and Australia.

She even represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974 and finished fourth behind ABBA's winning Swedish entry "Waterloo." In the following years, Newton-John went on to win 4 Grammy awards and 12 nominations for her signature hits like "Let Me Be There," "I Honestly Love You," "Have You Never Been Mellow," "Hopelessly Devoted To You," "Magic," and "Physical." After Grease she went on to star in films like Xanadu (1980) and Two of a Kind (1983) where she reunited with Travolta.

In 1992 she was diagnosed with breast cancer and inspired fans with her courageous fight. After recovering she went on to become an advocate for breast cancer research and other health issues, however in 2019, she revealed that her cancer returned for a third time. Upon announcing her death, Newton-John's family requested that in lieu of sending flowers they donate to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund , which sponsoring global research into plant medicine for cancer.

Celebrities and fans took to social media to mourn the loss of the pop icon . To celebrate her extraordinary seven decades on earth, here is a look at Olivia-Newton John through the years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05oVW8_0h9XO9MH00
Pat Carroll and Olivia Newton-John, aka Pat and Olivia, on the River Thames in London, UK, 1st June 1966. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cWCXU_0h9XO9MH00
Musical group 'Toomorrow' at an airport, UK, 31st July 1970; (L-R) Benny Thomas, Olivia Newton-John, Karl Chambers, Vic Cooper. T Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=234zoG_0h9XO9MH00
Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dFwk6_0h9XO9MH00
Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hDEjw_0h9XO9MH00
Olivia Newton-John performs on 'Top of The Pops' in 1970. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EqtPd_0h9XO9MH00
Olivia Newton John performing in 1970. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QlD5D_0h9XO9MH00
Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dsTOO_0h9XO9MH00
July 1977: American actor John Travolta smiles as he poses with Australian singer and actor Olivia Newton-John at a party for director Randal Kleiser's film, 'Grease,' in which they both starred, California. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3utwQ0_0h9XO9MH00
Actress and singer Olivia Newton-John in May 1977. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PDg1n_0h9XO9MH00
At the 'Grease' premiere in 1970. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQlVy_0h9XO9MH00
With American actor John Travolta as they appear in the Paramount film 'Grease', 1978. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S5vMr_0h9XO9MH00
Singers Olivia Newton-John and Glen Campbell (1936 - 2017) with their awards at the American Music Awards in 1976. Newton-John won two awards for Best Pop/Rock Album ('Have You Never Been Mellow') and Favorite Pop/Rock Female Artist. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n5bf0_0h9XO9MH00
Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Yufqt_0h9XO9MH00
Posing with policemen in Brighton, where she rehearsed for the 'Eurovision' Song Contest in 1974. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JvZmZ_0h9XO9MH00
1975: (L-R) Connie Stevens, Olivia Newton-John, Ray Stevens at the American Music Awards. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aSDhA_0h9XO9MH00
Olivia Newton-John visits Atlanta Braves pitcher Phil Niekro in 1982. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Sc0J5_0h9XO9MH00
In her music video for "Physical". Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vrTBm_0h9XO9MH00
Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GR2q1_0h9XO9MH00
During an interview with host Johnny Carson on March 14, 1975. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ztI67_0h9XO9MH00
Princess Diana talking to (L to R) Kylie Minogue, Olivia Newton John at the Entertainment center in 1988. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UL5Y0_0h9XO9MH00
Rehearsal for the NSW Royal Bi Centennial Concert in 1988. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tze23_0h9XO9MH00
(L-R) Musicians Cliff Richard, Olivia Newton-John, Andy Gibb and Elton John perform on the "Hollywood Nights" TV special in March 1980. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PX2l1_0h9XO9MH00
Olivia Newton-John & Patty Loveless during The 32nd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1hEh_0h9XO9MH00
Olivia Newton John and daughter Chloe Lattanzi during 2nd Annual "Eyes on the Environment - 25 Woman Leaders in Actions" at UN Secretariat Lounge in New York City. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VAkrB_0h9XO9MH00
Kenny Ortega and Olivia Newton John during "Xanadu" Wrap Party in 1980. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EhLFL_0h9XO9MH00
At the 2000 Olympics with tennis star, Patrick Rafter. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nTwsK_0h9XO9MH00
Olivia Newton-John at her home in Malibu, California in 2002. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05PrKp_0h9XO9MH00
Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UNRfs_0h9XO9MH00
Attending the National Tree Day 10th Anniversary Launch at Sydney Park in 2005. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gkyqy_0h9XO9MH00
Olivia speaks onstage during the 2013 G'Day USA Los Angeles Black Tie Gala in 2013. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gAJsA_0h9XO9MH00
Olivia in 2005. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qHQzm_0h9XO9MH00
Keith Urban and Olivia Newton-John during The 39th Annual CMA Awards. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yvPfW_0h9XO9MH00
Olivia is greeted by Las Vegas entertainers from the shows 'Jubilee' and 'Chippendales' during her welcome event to celebrate her Vegas residency in 2014. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h30ZZ_0h9XO9MH00
Olivia Newton-John and John Easterling Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l53Uv_0h9XO9MH00
Actor John Travolta and actress Olivia Newton-John attend the Qantas Airways Spirit of Australia Party in 2012. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iIdbh_0h9XO9MH00
With John Travolta at the 'Grease' 40th anniversary screening in 2018. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BUO7Q_0h9XO9MH00
Chloe Lattanzi, John Easterling and Olivia in 2019. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JyTIj_0h9XO9MH00
Daughter Chloe Lattanzi and Olivia Newton John attends the Olivia Newton-John Wellness Walk and Research Run in 2019 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rkB01_0h9XO9MH00
Supporting the Cancer & Wellness Centre by leading the way on this charitable walk in 2014. Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Djmcr_0h9XO9MH00
Olivia appears on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.' Photo: Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MRFzh_0h9XO9MH00
Olivia Newton-John performs during Fire Fight Australia on February 16, 2020. Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Kaley Cuoco says she started therapy to deal with her divorce: ‘It was a dark time’

Kaley Cuoco has said she started therapy after going through her divorce from Karl Cook.The actor, who was married to Cook from 2018 to 2021, began to seek professional help when her character on The Flight Attendant also hit rock bottom during season two.“Going through my divorce, it was really a super dark time,” the 36-year-old told Variety.“I just didn’t know how to deal with it. I was throwing myself into work to deny my depression, and how upset I was. Unfortunately, the character was so depressed that it wasn’t helping me! I was really, really, really struggling. A...
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

172K+
Followers
19K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy