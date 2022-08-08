Read full article on original website
AMERISAFE (AMSF) Stock Down Slightly Despite Q2 Earnings Beat
AMSF - Free Report) have dipped 0.3% since second-quarter 2022 results were reported on Jul 28. The quarterly results suffered due to lower net investment income, an elevated expense level and softer underwriting results. Nevertheless, the downside was partly offset by higher net premiums earned and a significant increase in fee and other income.
Halozyme (HALO) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat, Ups '22 Outlook
HALO - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share (excluding stock-based compensation expense), which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents. The company’s earnings were 66 cents per share in the year-ago period. Total revenues increased 11.7% year over year to $152.4 million,...
Strength Seen in Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH): Can Its 4.8% Jump Turn into More Strength?
CELH - Free Report) shares rallied 4.8% in the last trading session to close at $103.61. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 49.9% gain over the past four weeks. Continued...
Is a Surprise Coming for Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) This Earnings Season?
PRLD - Free Report) may be one such company. The firm has earnings coming up pretty soon, and events are shaping up quite nicely for their report. That is because for Prelude Therapeutics is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity as of late, which is generally a precursor to an earnings beat. After all, analysts raising estimates right before earnings — with the most up-to-date information possible — is a pretty good indicator of some favorable trends underneath the surface for PRLD in this report.
Signet's (SIG) Shares Decline Above 11% on FY23 View Cut
SIG - Free Report) have plunged more than 11% during the trading hours on Aug 9, following its trimmed outlook for fiscal 2023. SIG revised guidance due to the increased pressure on consumers' discretionary spending and a challenging macroeconomic landscape. Management highlighted that it witnessed soft sales in July owing to customers being heavily impacted by inflation.
RWEOY vs. WEC: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?
RWEOY - Free Report) and WEC Energy Group (. WEC - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes...
Red Rock Resorts (RRR) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates
RRR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Earnings beat the consensus mark for the ninth straight quarter. The top line fell year over year, but the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The company reported a rise in visitation and strong spending per visit across its portfolio.
Hain Celestial (HAIN) Issues Soft Preliminary Results for Q4
HAIN - Free Report) recently announced the preliminary results for fourth-quarter fiscal 2022, and outlook for the next fiscal year. Management highlighted that results were hurt by the volatile backdrop in Europe and its decision to eliminate the unprofitable SKUs to solidify HAIN’s position. In addition, currency acted as a deterrent.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
WAB - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.22 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.82%. A...
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Tecnoglass (TGLS) Now
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a growth stock that can live up to its true potential can be a tough task. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
VSTA vs. PLTR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
VSTA - Free Report) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (. PLTR - Free Report) . But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a...
Nordson (NDSN) Inks Deal to Acquire CyberOptics for $380M
NDSN - Free Report) has signed a definitive agreement to acquire CyberOptics Corporation, a developer and manufacturer of high-precision 3D optical sensing technology solutions. CyberOptics generates annual revenues of approximately $100 million. The all-cash transaction is valued at around $380 million (or $54 per share). The deal value represents a...
Here's Why Investors Should Retain Dover (DOV) Stock For Now
DOV - Free Report) is gaining from forecast-beating earnings in second-quarter 2022. Solid end-market demand across all segments, bookings rates and robust order backlog are aiding growth. Benefits from cost-reduction actions, productivity gains, focus on investments and acquisitions and efforts to reduce debt levels will continue to drive results. Earnings...
Robust Loan Originations Aid Hercules Capital (HTGC) Top Line
Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC - Free Report) is expected to keep witnessing a rise in revenues on expectations of growing demand for customized financing. Moreover, backed by solid balance sheet and liquidity positions, the company’s capital deployment activities seem sustainable. Analysts have maintained a neutral stance toward the stock....
Invesco (IVZ) Records a Rise in July AUM on Favorable Markets
IVZ - Free Report) announced preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) for July 2022. The company’s month-end AUM of $1,449 billion represented a 4.2% rise from the prior month's end. Invesco recorded net long-term outflows of $5.2 billion. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $1.4 billion and money market...
Asian stocks fall on nagging Fed rate hike worries
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Asian stocks tracked Wall Street losses and the yen fell on Friday as investors remained filled with uncertainty over how aggressively the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates to tackle inflation despite softer numbers earlier this week.
Jack Henry's (JKHY) Payrailz Buyout to Boost Payment Portfolio
JKHY - Free Report) has signed an agreement to take over the digital payments company Payrailz. Payrailz offers cloud-native, and AI-based consumer and commercial digital payment solutions to banks and credit unions. It also offers advanced capabilities like consumer and commercial bill pay, plus real-time person-to-person, account-to-account, business-to-customer payments. The...
