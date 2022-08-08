Read full article on original website
cryptopotato.com
Hotbit Freezes Withdrawals Following Subpoena of Senior Managers
A former Hotbit employee’s actions have sparked a legal investigation at the exchange, with law enforcement freezing some of the company’s assets. Hotbit – a Shanghai-based cryptocurrency exchange – has indefinitely frozen all trading, deposits, and withdrawals of its users’ crypto assets. Yet unlike other...
cryptopotato.com
MakerDAO Co-Founder Proposes Dumping $3.5 Billion USDC Reserves for ETH
While bullish for Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin called the potential conversion a “terrible idea.”. MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen recently proposed removing all USDC from the DAI stablecoin’s peg-stability module. He suggested that the USDC within, worth $3.5 billion, could be used to buy ETH instead. Yet despite what such...
cryptopotato.com
India Investigates Ten Crypto Exchanges For Laundering Over $125 Million
India’s Enforcement Directorate is conducting an investigation on ten exchanges for laundering over Rs 1,000 Crore or $125M+ in crypto. India’s Enforcement Directorate is conducting an investigation against ten cryptocurrency exchanges allegedly involved in laundering more than 1 billion rupees, equivalent to more than $125 million in digital currency.
cryptopotato.com
Shamlatech – Metaverse Dev Company Powers Nugen Universe With Exciting Metaverse Solutions
Shamla Tech as a pioneer and leading Metaverse development company offers end to end Metaverse development solutions and becomes their official partner for Nugen, a phenomenal initiative that leverages the advantages of cryptocurrencies with the potential to digitize the day-to-day transactions. NUGEN is an all-in-one platform that enhances the advantages...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin is the Best Distraction From the Current Financial Collapse, Says Franklin’s CEO
Bitcoin could distract people from the economic problems, while blockchain technology is the real “sport changer,” Jenny Johnson claimed. Jenny Johnson – President and Chief Executive Officer of Franklin Templeton – thinks the ongoing economic condition is in a very grim state, while bitcoin is “the best distraction” from that downfall. She also praised blockchain technology as a great innovation that will positively impact different industries in the near future.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto Price Analysis August-12: Ethereum, Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, and Avalanche
This week, we take a closer look at Ethereum, Binance Coin, Cardano, Solana, and Avalanche. Ethereum has reached prices not seen since May and is close to $2,000. This latest bullish momentum has pushed the price up by 18.1% in the past seven days, making this one of the best weeks for ETH.
cryptopotato.com
BTC Soars Towards $24K on CPI Numbers, Will the Resistance Fall? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
The past couple of days have been very exciting for the entire cryptocurrency industry and Bitcoin is no exception. BTC soared towards $24K today on news of slowing down inflation in the US. The question is if this will be enough for the critical resistance level to finally fall. Technical...
cryptopotato.com
Will New Tokens be Airdropped to ETH Holders After Ethereum’s Hard Fork?
The Merge is the hottest topic as of late. Now, we answer one of the most common questions – will ETH holders receive new tokens?. It’s safe to say that most of the crypto-related conversations are currently centered around the merging of Ethereum from proof-of-work (PoW) to proof-of-stake (PoS).
cryptopotato.com
Binance’s User Count Growing Due to Inflation, Says the Company’s Latin America Head
Residents of Argentina, Brazil, and Mexico make up most of Binance’s new clients due to the inflation levels in these countries, Hinz claimed. Maximiliano Hinz – top executive of Binance Latin America – argued that the spiking inflation is the main reason why the largest cryptocurrency exchange has amassed more clients in recent months. Another factor is the historically strong dollar, which has weakened other fiat currencies from emerging markets.
cryptopotato.com
Ethereum PoW Proponents Vow to Abolish EIP-1559
Billions are at stake as Ethereum readies for the much-awaited transition. But not all are happy. Proponents of the Ethereum fork are gearing up to eliminate the pivotal EIP-1559. An Ethereum miner, which gained allies from many prominent figures and firms in the industry, has now published an open letter to the community.
cryptopotato.com
ETH Eyes $2K on Further Merge Developments (Ethereum Price Analysis)
The crypto market has seen a flurry of activity over the past few days, and Ethereum was no exception; most of the conversation centered around inflation and the Merge event. At long last, it seems that calmness has prevailed on the market, and everyone is waiting for ETH to reach the crucially important level of $2000.
cryptopotato.com
BTC and ETH Spiked to New 60-Day Highs on US Inflation News (Market Watch)
The crypto market cap has gone to a multi-month high above $1.150 trillion, as BTC and ETH spiked above $24,500 and $1,900, respectively. The declining CPI numbers brought some positivity back to the crypto markets, as bitcoin spiked to almost $25,000. The altcoins followed suit, and many, such as ETH,...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Calms at $24K as Ethereum Classic (ETC) Soars 10% Daily: Market Watch
The entire market took a slight step back in the past 24 hours following a few days of notable price increases. The past 24 hours saw the cryptocurrency market calm down a bit, with no major changes happening across the top 10 coins by means of total capitalization. However, some cryptocurrencies performed better than others, so let’s dive in.
cryptopotato.com
ADA Rallied 7% on Positive Inflation Numbers, Here’s the Key Resistance (Cardano Price Analysis)
Cardano managed to rally by 7% together with the rest of the market once CPI figures showed inflation slowed in the US. US inflation decreased in July to 8.5% compared to 9.1% in June. The market quickly rebounded as soon as these figures were published today. ADA’s price was also quick to react with a 7% rally on the daily chart. Now, the price is again approaching the key resistance at $0.55, and support still holds at $0.50.
cryptopotato.com
ETH Merge Coming Sooner, BlackRock With First Direct BTC Investment Product: This Week’s Crypto Recap
From the Merge being scheduled for earlier than expected to BlackRock announcing its first direct BTC investment product, this is the last week’s recap. The past week was particularly eventful, and that’s reflected in the overall performance. The total cryptocurrency market capitalization is up almost $100 million as most of the coins are well in the green. Let’s unpack.
cryptopotato.com
BlackRock’s Bitcoin Trust Will Create a Demand Shock: Anthony Scaramucci
Scaramucci believes BlackRock’s involvement can only mean that there is noticeable institutional interest in Bitcoin. Anthony Scaramucci – founder and managing partner of Skybridge Capital – believes BlackRock’s Bitcoin trust, among other developments, will contribute to a demand shock for Bitcoin that will send its price soaring.
cryptopotato.com
ETH Soars Above $2,000 to Multi-Month High: Weekend Watch
Ethereum continues its impressive performance by surging to and beyond $2,000 for the first time in two months. Unlike the previous weekend, this one starts with impressive gains from BTC and most altcoins. Bitcoin, for one, jumped to just under $25,000. With the hype surrounding the upcoming Merge, ETH soared...
