ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flathead County, MT

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 KISS FM

Surprising Choice For Best Traditional Restaurant in Montana

When I think of a traditional restaurant, I think of classic American fare, but maybe I am wrong. Reader's Digest put together a list of the Best Traditional Restaurant in Every State, and I had to learn what they meant. What Reader's Digest means by a traditional restaurant is a restaurant that offers meals that reflect the style of the city or state. So what restaurant did they choose for Montana?
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Hate In Montana? These Past Crimes Are Brutal Beyond Words.

We have heard it more than once, "bring back the old Bozeman". And I totally get it! People want the housing market to go back to affordable, they don't want the "crazy Californians" taking over the town, and they want the sweet town they used to have. Unfortunately, those hopes and dreams may be a thing of the past.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Fire weather danger increases for Northeast Montana counties

Fire Weather Watches have been issued for dangerous conditions in several northeast Montana counties because of high temperatures and very gusty winds. Conditions are drying up again across the state and more Fire Weather Watches are being issued as the temperatures stay high, humidities stay low and the winds remain gusty. Those elements are a recipe for disaster.
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flathead County, MT
Health
State
Montana State
Flathead County, MT
Government
County
Flathead County, MT
Local
Montana Health
Local
Montana Government
96.7 KISS FM

One of the Most Fascinating Places in America is in Montana

Montana has many wondrous mountains, forests, lakes, and rivers, but what is something here that you can't see anywhere else?. House Beautiful made a list of the Truly Fascinating Places You Won't Believe Are in the United States, and one of them is in Montana. This particular spot is both incredible and dangerous.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Do You Recognize This Little Criminal? Montanans Are Fed Up!

As Bozeman grows, like any other city, the crime rate will also increase. It's just a really sad statistic that goes with population increase. Recently there has been a string of break-ins on the north side of Bozeman. This has been happening for the last month or so, and like the rest of the community, I'm over it. There are certain things in life that really tick me off, and stealing from people is one of them.
96.7 KISS FM

Alleged Montana Serial Killer Person Of Interest In Breaking Case

Trigger Warning: This article may contain material that is sensitive to some readers. There is currently a man in the Montana State Prison who is serving a 75-year sentence. That man's name is Floyd Todd Tapson. Tapson received this 75-year sentence after he was convicted of the rape and attempted murder of a Montana woman. The 22-year-old woman was diagnosed with an intellectual disability, and Tapson took full advantage of her.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Monkeypox#Diseases#General Health#Montana Confirmed#Health Department#Dphhs
96.7 KISS FM

Montana’s Drunk Tweets May Just Be the Absolute Best Ever

One can only assume drunken tweets will follow a long night of debauchery. Trust me, in my college days, I was there. So, I can say from experience that Montana's got some of the funniest and most amazing drunk tweets in the country. We like to have fun here in Big Sky Country, and I think these tweets sum up our enjoyment really well.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

What Do Montanans Wish Would Make A Comeback? Here Are The Top 5.

Not to sound like that old man who yells at the kids to get off my lawn, but it seems that with every year, I wax nostalgic for days gone by. I mean, who doesn't think back to the "good ole days" and how things used to be? Back before everyone's head was buried in a screen and people actually talked to each other instead of opting for texting the other person. I'm I the only one that misses those days?
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
96.7 KISS FM

Do You Know This Famous Montana Urban Legend?

This urban legend was told to me my whole life growing up, and it's still a huge part of local lore today. Flathead Lake, located in Northwest Montana, is the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi, and is a popular destination during the summer. It's almost 30 miles long and 16 miles wide and has several islands within the lake where people camp out and have picnics. It's one of the best tourist attractions in Montana. Many don't know this, but Flathead Lake has an urban legend that lurks below the surface, dating back over 100 years.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Love Hiking in Montana? You Should Check Out This App

If you want an easy way to find a hiking trail, this might be the app for you. Hiking in Montana is one of the most popular outdoor activities during warm months. The Gallatin Valley is covered with hiking trails near and far. Some hikes are short and easy, and some are long, arduous treks. The problem is not everyone knows where the trails are in the Gallatin Valley or Montana, but I might have found something to help.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

This Montana Airbnb Is Cute As A Button And Priced Just Right

My son wants to head to Flathead Lake one of these weekends, so I have been looking at some Airbnb's in that area to see what is out there and hopefully find something that won't cost me an arm and a leg. He is pretty laid back when it comes to travel—doesn't expect the hotel with a waterpark, valet parking, or room service for a king.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Helpful Guide to Picking Huckleberries For the First Time

Huckleberries and Montana go together like peas and carrots. If you stop into any gift shop in Montana, you're guaranteed to find a wide variety of huckleberry-themed products. Pre-made huckleberry products are great and all, but there's nothing quite like a homemade huckleberry pie made with berries you picked yourself....
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy