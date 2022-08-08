Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Semi-trailer tips causing hog spill in early morning hours
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Norfolk Police Division responded to a semi-trailer tip early Thursday morning. NPD officers responded to a semi accident in the 37th St. and Norfolk Ave. roundabout around 5:30 a.m. NPD Captain Chad Reiman said the semi was heading eastbound on Hwy 275 with 130 hogs in the...
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicle collides with train in Columbus, no injuries
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- A stranded car was destroyed after being hit by a train east of Columbus on Wednesday. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said they dispatched officers to a railroad crossing at E 29th Avenue for a reported car-train accident at 10:46 p.m. Officers said they determined that the...
thebestmix1055.com
Authorities investigate accidental drowning
Authorities are investigating an accidental drowning Friday at Victory Lake. At about 6:05 p.m., the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission responded to the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area, located just west of Fremont to a report of a male party who had been pulled from the water and was not breathing.
KETV.com
71-year-old man dies in house fire in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A 71-year-old man died in a house fire in Omaha, according to authorities. First responders rushed James Campbell to a local hospital while performing CPR after a house fire near 55th Street and Bedford Avenue on Aug. 6. Officials said Campbell was declared dead at the...
iowa.media
TRUCK BURNS IN LAUREL NEBRASKA AT SCENE OF ELM STREET TRAGEDY
THE SUSPECT ACCUSED IN THE DEATHS OF FOUR PEOPLE IN LAUREL, NEBRASKA LAST WEEK REMAINS HOSPITALIZED WITH SEVERE BURNS IN A LINCOLN MEDICAL CENTER. THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL SAYS THERE ARE NO UPDATES IN THE CONDITION OF 42-YEAR-OLD JASON JONES. JONES IS FACING SEVERAL CHARGES INCLUDING FOUR COUNTS OF FIRST-DEGREE...
klkntv.com
Two men found with meth while trespassing at historic school in rural Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Two men were found with meth while trespassing at a historic school in rural Nebraska, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office said. Around 7:05 a.m. on Thursday, deputies were sent to the historic Bega school, which is east of Norfolk, after a caller reported a suspicious pickup parked outside.
klin.com
Robbery Investigation Underway At Oak Lake
A report of a possible drowning at Oak Lake sent LFR and Lincoln Police to the area at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9th. A 26 year old man told officers that he jumped into the lake to get away from a man who had threatened him with a knife.
KETV.com
Motorcyclist critically hurt in crash on Blair High Road
A motorcyclist was critically injured in a crash late Wednesday night. Omaha police were called to Blair High Road near Interstate 680 to investigate around 10:45 p.m. Paramedics transported one person to an area hospital. The crash remained under investigation.
KETV.com
Omaha police unaware of connection between 2 decomposed bodies found this week
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said they're not aware of any connection between two badly decomposed bodies found less than four miles from each other this week. On Sunday morning, Douglas County deputies were called to the area of 75th Street and Rainwood Road for a body found on the side of a roadway.
WOWT
Omaha man charged with arson after occupants locked inside home set on fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A day after he was arrested at a Council Bluffs casino, an Omaha man was formally charged with arson after police said he tried to trap people in a home before setting it on fire. Jacob Hansen, 42, appeared in a Douglas County courtroom Wednesday morning...
Kearney Hub
Cleanup underway after oil covers west Omaha lake and waterfowl
OMAHA — Nebraska Wildlife Rehab staff and volunteers now know exactly what it means to go on a wild goose chase. They have been trying to corral several ducks and geese covered in oil after a crash near 171st Street and West Center Road last week caused mineral oil to flow into nearby Lakeside Lake.
klin.com
Loaded Box Truck Taken From Lincoln Appliance Store
Schaefer’s Appliance at 601 N 66th called Lincoln Police around 9:15 Tuesday morning to report a burglary. An employee reported that box truck loaded with appliances was missing. Police learned the vehicle had been locked and the keys were inside the business. At 2 p.m. Tuesday, Police were called...
1011now.com
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office identifies body found near Omaha intersection
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of body found Sunday in a north Omaha neighborhood. Officials identified the person found Sunday near 72nd Street and Rainwood Road as Lamar A. Nedd, who was also known in the community as “Freddy Dead.”. Nedd’s...
thebestmix1055.com
Sheriff’s office announces arrests during grant period
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Department has been awarded grant funds for a speed enforcement from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety from July 20 to Aug. 14. Along with traffic stops for speeding, deputies have been working hard to get illegal narcotics off the streets. The following are significant arrests since the start of the grant time.
Kearney Hub
Lincoln police uncover 1.2 pounds of meth in sting operation, authorities say
Narcotics investigators arrested a Lincoln woman at a local hotel Wednesday night after they found more than a pound of methamphetamine while carrying out a sting operation, according to police. The investigators, who work on the Lincoln-Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force, met with 30-year-old Dacia Leytham at 10 p.m. Wednesday...
iheart.com
Three people displaced in Field Club neighborhood house fire
(Omaha, NE) -- Three people are displaced and two dogs killed in a Tuesday morning house fire in the Field Club neighborhood. The Omaha Fire Department says just after 9:00 Tuesday morning, crews were called to a home near 35th and Poppleton for a fire at a two-story home. Crews reported seeing a small amount of light smoke coming from the house on arrival. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.
UPDATE: OPD names suspect following attempted bank robbery and K-9 pursuit
An apparent attempted bank robbery in Omaha on Wednesday resulted in a shot being fired and ended in a K-9 chase.
WOWT
Omaha man suspected of arson tracked down at Council Bluffs casino
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man is in jail Tuesday facing a felony charge. Jacob Hansen, 42, is accused of trying to trap the occupants of a southwest Omaha home in their bedrooms before setting the house on fire. Court documents reveal Hansen had been angry with the occupants...
WOWT
West Nile Virus found in mosquitos in Fremont
FREMONT, Neb. (WOWT) - A mosquito pool in Dodge County has tested positive for West Nile Virus. According to the Three Rivers Public Health Department, the first positive West Nile Virus mosquito pool for the district was reported in Fremont. The health department says West Nile Virus is transmitted when...
Authorities investigating pair of shootings in Carson and Treynor
Small towns in the area are known for being safe but shock rippled through Carson and Treynor early Saturday morning after shots were fired at local homes.
