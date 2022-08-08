(Omaha, NE) -- Three people are displaced and two dogs killed in a Tuesday morning house fire in the Field Club neighborhood. The Omaha Fire Department says just after 9:00 Tuesday morning, crews were called to a home near 35th and Poppleton for a fire at a two-story home. Crews reported seeing a small amount of light smoke coming from the house on arrival. The fire was brought under control in about 30 minutes.

