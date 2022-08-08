ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcmechen, WV

WDTV

Crews dispatched to two water rescues in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple crews responded to two water rescues in Harrison County Wednesday night. The first rescue happened around 7:20 p.m. on Beech Hollow Rd. just outside of Bridgeport, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Responding crews included Taylor County EMS and Boothsville and Grafton Fire Departments.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Firetruck nearly falls through floor in Belmont County

BROOKSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Brookside Fire Department was already planning to replace their 1934 firehouse. But now it’s urgent. Assistant Fire Chief Allan Ketzell II was backing the fire truck into the garage Wednesday evening when he heard a noise. Thinking he must have hit something, he pulled back out and looked into the […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

McMechen police chief DeWitt surprised with honor

McMECHEN, W.Va. — McMechen Police Chief Don DeWitt was recognized Wednesday for his hard work in the community. Friends, family, and colleagues gathered to surprise DeWitt over lunch for a legislative citation and was given an award for his service. DeWitt started as an officer in Moundsville, then was...
MCMECHEN, WV
Marshall County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Mcmechen, WV
County
Marshall County, WV
WTOV 9

Eight streets receive new pavement in Moundsville

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The city of Moundsville’s eight street paving project is on its final stretch. After 3 weeks of construction, work is being wrapped up on the $600,000 venture. Each year, the city takes paving requests from homeowners, city council members, and the street commissioner. "We...
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
Your Radio Place

Man arrested in Noble County for assaut of a child following an burn incident in July at a now condemned residence

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – On July 8, the Noble County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call from a resident on Outpost Road requesting an ambulance due to a toddler receiving burns. United Ambulance Service and Belle Valley First Responders were dispatched to the residence. The child was then transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital due to the severity of the burn injuries.
NOBLE COUNTY, OH
#Mcmechen Police
WTOV 9

Mingo Junction drug investigation nets arrest

MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio — Mingo Junction Police made an arrest following a drug investigation. The search warrant was served Sunday night on Lockhurt Avenue around 9 p.m. Mingo Junction Police Chief Willie McKenzie confirmed Britney Alvis has been arrested and faces charges of child endangerment. Eight children were found...
MINGO JUNCTION, OH
WTOV 9

OSHP to hold OVI checkpoint in Jefferson County on Friday evening

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Jefferson County on Friday evening. The location will be announced Friday morning. The checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Based on provisional data,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Youngster honored by Weirton Council for spearheading man's rescue

WEIRTON, W.Va. — A 14-year-old boy was thanked and honored at Monday’s Weirton City Council meeting for actions he took earlier this summer. Around 12:30 a.m. on June 20, the Weirton Fire Department received a call about a man yelling for help in the woods behind Barone Drive, where they were warned about numerous waterfalls.
WEIRTON, WV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WTOV 9

Harrison County's new jail project sees progress

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Harrison County's new jail project is seeing some more progress. According to county commissioners, they are working with the Drug Enforcement Administration to secure the last bit of funding that has tentatively been approved for construction of the new jail. The current jail only holds...
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Slight uptick in Covid cases in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Covid cases are on the rise in the Ohio Valley. Hopedale Fire and EMS along with the Jefferson County Health Department say they have seen a slight increase in cases especially in the last two weeks. The Health Department shows the stats on social media once a week. Showing the number […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling police arrest man wanted for murder

Acting on a tip, Wheeling Police say they located a subject wanted for murder in Cherokee County, South Carolina. Around 4:00 pm, Tuesday, Wheeling Police say they received a call from a detective in South Carolina. The detective provided information that a murder suspect may be in the East Wheeling area and provided the nickname […]
WHEELING, WV

