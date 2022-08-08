Read full article on original website
WDTV
Crews dispatched to two water rescues in Harrison County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple crews responded to two water rescues in Harrison County Wednesday night. The first rescue happened around 7:20 p.m. on Beech Hollow Rd. just outside of Bridgeport, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Responding crews included Taylor County EMS and Boothsville and Grafton Fire Departments.
Mingo Junction Police executes warrant for drugs; saves 8 children
MINGO JUNCTITON, Ohio (WTRF) Mingo Junction Police officers are taking a hard stance on crime. After a months long investigation, officers got criminals off the streets and made sure kids were safe. Numerous complaints from citizens came in about the concern of a house on Lockhart Ave. They said there was heavy foot traffic and […]
Firetruck nearly falls through floor in Belmont County
BROOKSIDE, Ohio (WTRF) — The Brookside Fire Department was already planning to replace their 1934 firehouse. But now it’s urgent. Assistant Fire Chief Allan Ketzell II was backing the fire truck into the garage Wednesday evening when he heard a noise. Thinking he must have hit something, he pulled back out and looked into the […]
WTOV 9
McMechen police chief DeWitt surprised with honor
McMECHEN, W.Va. — McMechen Police Chief Don DeWitt was recognized Wednesday for his hard work in the community. Friends, family, and colleagues gathered to surprise DeWitt over lunch for a legislative citation and was given an award for his service. DeWitt started as an officer in Moundsville, then was...
WTOV 9
Eight streets receive new pavement in Moundsville
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — The city of Moundsville’s eight street paving project is on its final stretch. After 3 weeks of construction, work is being wrapped up on the $600,000 venture. Each year, the city takes paving requests from homeowners, city council members, and the street commissioner. "We...
Gun found in bathroom of Clarksburg Kroger; what to do if it happens to you
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A mother and her preteen daughter were shocked on Sunday when they went to use the restroom at the Kroger on Emily Drive in Clarksburg and found an unattended handgun in the stall. While the presence of the gun may be shocking, gun safety websites say that finding a gun in […]
Local man dies in motorcycle accident in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A Burgettstown man died in a motorcycle accident late Wednesday night in Robinson Township, Washington County. The accident happened just before midnight along Beech Hollow Road at the Route 576 Interchange. According to the Washington County Coroner’s Office, 51-year-old James C. Jancart died after he...
Your Radio Place
Man arrested in Noble County for assaut of a child following an burn incident in July at a now condemned residence
NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio – On July 8, the Noble County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call from a resident on Outpost Road requesting an ambulance due to a toddler receiving burns. United Ambulance Service and Belle Valley First Responders were dispatched to the residence. The child was then transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital due to the severity of the burn injuries.
WTOV 9
Mingo Junction drug investigation nets arrest
MINGO JUNCTION, Ohio — Mingo Junction Police made an arrest following a drug investigation. The search warrant was served Sunday night on Lockhurt Avenue around 9 p.m. Mingo Junction Police Chief Willie McKenzie confirmed Britney Alvis has been arrested and faces charges of child endangerment. Eight children were found...
WTOV 9
OSHP to hold OVI checkpoint in Jefferson County on Friday evening
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced that an OVI checkpoint will be held in Jefferson County on Friday evening. The location will be announced Friday morning. The checkpoint, funded by federal grant funds, is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers. Based on provisional data,...
Your Radio Place
Trial set in Muskingum County for Cambridge woman charged with over 150 felonies
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A September trial has been set in the Muskingum County Court for Rhonda Boyd of Cambridge. Boyd was indicted and then arrested in May with over 150 felony charges. She was a former bail bondsman with Anytime Bail Bonds in Cambridge. Her indictment alleged that she...
WTOV 9
Youngster honored by Weirton Council for spearheading man's rescue
WEIRTON, W.Va. — A 14-year-old boy was thanked and honored at Monday’s Weirton City Council meeting for actions he took earlier this summer. Around 12:30 a.m. on June 20, the Weirton Fire Department received a call about a man yelling for help in the woods behind Barone Drive, where they were warned about numerous waterfalls.
Allegany County Deputies Make Drug Bust on I-68
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD – A West Virginia man was stopped by police in Allegany County...
WTOV 9
Harrison County's new jail project sees progress
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Harrison County's new jail project is seeing some more progress. According to county commissioners, they are working with the Drug Enforcement Administration to secure the last bit of funding that has tentatively been approved for construction of the new jail. The current jail only holds...
WTOV 9
United Way Lace up for Kids Back-to-School Distribution Day takes place in Marshall County
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — A United Way Lace up for Kids Back-to-School Distribution Day took place in Marshall County on Thursday. More than 200 kids in the county were able to walk home with a new pair of name brand shoes for free. United Way work s with Shoe...
Raleigh News & Observer
Dad grabs shotgun to break up chaotic party by 200 teens on his Ohio property, cops say
A massive teen party grew out of control at an Ohio man’s property, so he grabbed a shotgun and fired into the air, sending the crowd running to their cars, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The property owner, 42-year-old Travis Turkal, was arrested on Saturday, Aug....
Your Radio Place
Man arrested in Belmont County for parole violation and carrying drugs
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio – Following a traffic stop, a man was arrested in Belmont County after he was wanted by the Adult Parole Authority. Richard Lollathin was arrested in Martins Ferry and was wanted for violation of his parole, officials say. During the stop, deputies say Lollathin had over...
Slight uptick in Covid cases in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Covid cases are on the rise in the Ohio Valley. Hopedale Fire and EMS along with the Jefferson County Health Department say they have seen a slight increase in cases especially in the last two weeks. The Health Department shows the stats on social media once a week. Showing the number […]
Wheeling police arrest man wanted for murder
Acting on a tip, Wheeling Police say they located a subject wanted for murder in Cherokee County, South Carolina. Around 4:00 pm, Tuesday, Wheeling Police say they received a call from a detective in South Carolina. The detective provided information that a murder suspect may be in the East Wheeling area and provided the nickname […]
