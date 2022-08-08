Read full article on original website
Related
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life
These companies should provide steadily rising income to shareholders in the decades to come.
2 Buffett Stocks to Buy More of in August
These Buffett-backed stocks could be great summer buys.
10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases
There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
biztoc.com
2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Raymond James Says ‘Buy’
Stocks went into a true bear market earlier this year, but the last few weeks have seen a strong rally. The S&P 500 has gained 13% from its mid-June trough, and the NASDAQ is up 19%. This doesn’t mean, however, that we’re out of the woods. Investors should...
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
Tesla's Stock Split Was Approved. What Does That Mean for Investors?
Smart investors shouldn't be concerned about stock splits. Instead, they should concentrate on a company's fundamentals.
Fox Posts $3.03 Billion in Revenue for Q4, Slightly Missing Wall Street Expectations
Despite concerns that a looming recession would depress ad sales, Fox Corp. is bucking the trend thus far. The media giant reported fiscal fourth-quarter results on Wednesday with revenue rising 5% from the prior year to $3.03 billion and diluted earnings per share of 55 cents. The home to Fox...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Novavax Q2 Results Trail Street Expectations, Slashes FY22 Outlook By 50%
Novavax, Inc. NVAX reported second-quarter revenue decline of 37.6% year-over-year to $185.9 million. Revenues include $78 million, comprised of $55 million of product sales from NVX-CoV2373 based on three million doses sold by Novavax and $23 million of royalties, milestone, and adjuvant sales to license partners, and Grant revenue of $108 million.
InvestorPlace
5 Undervalued Auto Stocks to Buy Before They Zoom Higher
The undervalued auto stocks on this buy list are worth considering for the next five years. Li Auto (LI): Chinese electric vehicle company with robust deliveries growth and accelerating free cash flows. Tesla (TSLA): Likely to maintain leadership position in the electric vehicle business. Healthy cash flows will allow investment...
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Enovix ENVX stock moved upwards by 32.4% to $21.38 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 13:31 EST is 11.8 million, which is 458.1% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday.
InvestorPlace
Dear TSLA Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for Aug. 17
Shareholders of record will receive two additional shares after the market close on Aug. 24. TSLA stock is down about 15% year-to-date (YTD). Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock is in focus today after the company confirmed Aug. 17 as its date of record for the upcoming 3-for-1 stock split. After the split, shareholders on record will receive an additional two shares of TSLA stock which will be distributed after the market close on Aug. 24. The two shares will be received as a dividend. Based on current prices, shares of Tesla will trade in the $300 range following the split, which will be effective come the morning of Aug. 25.
Stock market bulls eye technical signal for further gains
NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Some stock market bulls are watching a technical indicator for clues on whether a summer rebound in U.S. equities will roll on. The S&P 500 (.SPX) is up 15% from its mid-June low, a rally that gained even more momentum after Wednesday's U.S. inflation data showed consumer prices unchanged for July. This bolstered the case for the Federal Reserve to end its market-bruising rate hikes sooner than previously expected.
Motley Fool
Despite Some Big Losers, These Growth Stocks Are Keeping the Nasdaq Bull Market Going
Shares of 23andMe have risen 30% this week, both before and since it reported earnings. Battery start-up Enovix's shares are skyrocketing after it reported earnings and said it was closer to commercial production. Weak guidance and a CFO change at Sonos have its shares sinking, while Marqeta's founder is stepping...
Why Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Surged Today
Investors had several things to celebrate from the company's latest financial results.
Asian stocks fall on nagging Fed rate hike worries
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Asian stocks tracked Wall Street losses and the yen fell on Friday as investors remained filled with uncertainty over how aggressively the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates to tackle inflation despite softer numbers earlier this week.
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
Here is a list of stocks that witnessed the most price movement on Tuesday. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Topping the list is Goodrx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDRX), which gained 52.7% in...
via.news
Black Hills Corporation And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Gabelli Utility Trust (GUT), Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL), TPG Specialty Lending (TSLX) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Zacks.com
Signet's (SIG) Shares Decline Above 11% on FY23 View Cut
SIG - Free Report) have plunged more than 11% during the trading hours on Aug 9, following its trimmed outlook for fiscal 2023. SIG revised guidance due to the increased pressure on consumers' discretionary spending and a challenging macroeconomic landscape. Management highlighted that it witnessed soft sales in July owing to customers being heavily impacted by inflation.
Zacks.com
Invesco (IVZ) Records a Rise in July AUM on Favorable Markets
IVZ - Free Report) announced preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) for July 2022. The company’s month-end AUM of $1,449 billion represented a 4.2% rise from the prior month's end. Invesco recorded net long-term outflows of $5.2 billion. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $1.4 billion and money market...
Comments / 0