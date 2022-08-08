Read full article on original website
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan Debt
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud Charges
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complex
Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" Family Event
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to Join
David McCullough, award-winning American historian, dies at 89
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- David McCullough, American historian and winner of two Pulitzer Prizes, as well as the Presidential Medal of Freedom, has died at the age of 89. McCullough, who was acclaimed as a "master of the art of narrative history," died Sunday at his home in Hingham, Mass., less than two months after his wife, according to a statement from his publisher Simon & Schuster.
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
John Wayne’s Former Secretary Recalls Working for The Duke
Imagine being the secretary to John Wayne and having people call up all the time wanting to speak to The Duke. Julie Hovanian remembers quite well. At one time, she had the interesting duty of fielding those calls. Not everyone made it past the gatekeeper right there. Still, Hovanian would recall her time working for Wayne. In fact, in this short clip released by the John Wayne Estate, she talks about her role. Hovanian would remember getting a call from TV star Telly Savalas, best known for Kojak.
Barack and Michelle Obama Make Surprise Appearance at Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival for Netflix Doc ‘Descendant’
Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) kicked off Friday with great pomp and circumstance — and a few bars of “Hail to the Chief” — as Barack and Michelle Obama made a special appearance for the opening night screening of Netflix documentary “Descendant.” When Netflix acquired worldwide rights to the Sundance award-winning documentary in January, the Obamas’ production company Higher Ground signed on to present the feature alongside the streamer and Participant. The documentary, which earned the U.S. special jury award for creative vision at Sundance, is set to launch on...
Here Are the 12 New Books You Should Read in August
From Emiko Jean and Taylor Jenkins Reid's latest novels to Beth Macy's new work of reporting
If You've Never Read Anything By Pat Conroy, Here's The Book You Should Start With
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Born in 1945 in Atlanta, Georgia, master storyteller Pat Conroy spent his life writing novels and memoirs set in the south (via The New York Times). He told Southern Living, "You can't live in the south, move to the south, without having the south shape you."
From 2001: David McCullough on founding father John Adams
Bestselling historian David McCullough died August 8, 2022 at age 89. In this "Sunday Morning" interview, originally broadcast on July 1, 2001, he talks with correspondent Rita Braver about an overlooked Founding Father, John Adams, the subject of his Pulitzer Prize-winning biography.
Inside The Shocking Secrets & Romantic Rendezvous Hidden Within Marilyn Monroe's 'Little Red Diary'
America’s troubled sex symbol drew a target on her own beautiful back! Marilyn Monroe knew too many shocking secrets about too many powerful and dangerous people – and had a bad habit of writing them down in a “little red diary.”President John F. Kennedy, his brother Robert, top mobster Sam “Momo” Giancana, Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack, and a Hollywood who’s who all had good reason to get nervous when the dangerous dish threatened to go public – and all had good reasons for wanting her luscious lips zipped at any cost. Hollywood insiders weren’t surprised when she turned up naked...
Here's why the public owns Trump's presidential records
That former President Donald Trump apparently tried to hold documents from his presidency away from the National Archives is completely unprecedented. As to why the public owns presidential documents, it's a relatively recent development that has roots in Watergate.
Top Hollywood lawyer Bert Fields dies at 93 after COVID battle
Fields represented some of the entertainment industry's biggest stars, including Michael Jackson, Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman.
‘The Regulators’ Film Based On Stephen King Novel In Works At Bohemia Group; George Cowan Tapped To Pen The Script
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Bohemia Group has optioned film rights to Stephen King’s bestseller The Regulators, tapping George Cowan to adapt the Western horror-thriller for the big screen. First published by Dutton in 1996, The Regulators is the story of the peaceful suburban life on Poplar Street in Wentworth, Ohio that is shattered one fine day when four vans containing shotgun-wielding “regulators” terrorize the street’s residents, cold-bloodedly killing anyone foolish enough to venture outdoors. Houses mysteriously transform into log cabins and the street now ends in what looks like a child’s hand-drawn western landscape. Masterminding this sudden...
BuzzFeed piece ranks J.K. Rowling among 'major villains' like O.J. Simpson, Jim Jones, Benedict Arnold
A BuzzFeed article lumped "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling in with "major villains" of history, such as murderous cult leader Jim Jones, infamous traitor Benedict Arnold and even O.J. Simpson because of Rowling's stance on transgenderism. The BuzzFeed article, "17 Famous People Who Started Out As Heroes But Lived Long...
