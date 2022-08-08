ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockrivercurrent.com

Bites of Beloit returns to showcase ‘all the great flavors Beloit has to offer’

BELOIT — Bites of Beloit restaurant week returns Sept. 6-11 with six different restaurants offering discounted meals. The weeklong event is presented by Geronimo Hospitality Group and their six participating restaurants: Bessie’s Diner, Lucy’s No. 7 Burger Bar, Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, Standard Tavern at Beloit Club, Truk’t and Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian.
BELOIT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Lifestyle
Madison, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Madison, WI
Food & Drinks
Madison, WI
Restaurants
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
City
Madison, WI
Channel 3000

Trio behind Settle Down Tavern and Oz by Oz to open third business on Madison’s near-east side

When Sam Parker, Ryan Huber and Brian Bartels scoped out the vacant space at 1344 E. Washington Ave., they knew they had to do something with it. “We came in, looked at the space, and all three of us — instantly — upon taking it in, we’re like, ‘holy cow, this place is amazing,’” Huber says. “One of the things we were most drawn to is the building itself.”
MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Remembering Madison’s Wild Waters

I thought it was a fever dream. Or maybe a forgotten family vacation? Nobody else I knew remembered Wild Waters, a privately owned water park that operated on Madison’s south-east side from 1984 to 1991, and so it felt like a figment of my childhood imagination until I saw this photo by Diane Strand Jones in the Lost Madison Facebook group and it all came rushing back.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Truck#Soul Food#Online Voting#Specialty Food#Vegan#Food Drink#Racism#West African#Ethiopian
AdWeek

Viewers Wonder What Happened to Wisconsin Anchor George Smith

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After WKOW anchor George Smith disappeared from the station newscasts in July, viewers started asking questions about where he’d gone. One...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison coffee shop robbed and vandalized

The primary election is in the books, and as candidates set their sights on the November 8th general election, an expert in Madison believes spending is going to explode in the coming months. The Wisconsin Department of Health held a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss Monkeypox and its continuing impact...
MADISON, WI
WISN

Mario's Pizza is closing after 24 years of business

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Mario's Pizza is closing down after serving pizza, cod, potato cakes and more for nearly 25 years. The Italian restaurant in Mukwonago opened its doors in 1998. Their doors will close on Aug. 21. "It is our time to step away and enjoy our family. Thank...
MUKWONAGO, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
wortfm.org

What Madison’s Updated Rent Abatement Program Means for Tenants

Every August, the city of Madison has a big housing turnover, with many downtown leases starting on the 15th. This makes for hectic and crowded move-in/move-out days, to say the least, and raises a host of questions about why renting in Madison is so hard—and what it would take to fix it.
MADISON, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant

Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
MADISON, WI
fitchburgstar.com

Emmi Roth to move headquarters to Stoughton

Emmi Roth, a Fitchburg-based company that produces and distributes brands of specialty cheeses from Wisconsin and Switzerland, announced it will be moving its headquarters to Stoughton, likely by the end of next year. The move was announced during an official groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 4 at its new headquarters...
STOUGHTON, WI
Madison365

End Time Ministries International gives away more than 1,000 backpacks at Back 2 School event

Bishop Godfrey Stubbs, senior pastor of End Time Ministries International, says that he was “overwhelmed” by the great attendance as his church hosted a Back 2 School Giveaway and Mini-Carnival on Saturday, Aug. 6. In all, End Time Ministries and community partners gave away more than 1,000 backpacks full of supplies to Madison-area kids at the annual event.
MADISON, WI
captimes.com

No car? If you live in Madison, you still pay for parking downtown

Whether you park in a downtown parking garage or don’t drive a car at all, if you live in Madison you’re paying for a parking spot. According to slides from last week’s Transportation Policy and Planning Board meeting, the city of Madison pays upwards of $100,000 a month to cover the cost of parking spots, on top of what it receives from parking fees.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy