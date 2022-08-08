Read full article on original website
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
nbc15.com
‘The Great Taste of the Midwest’ returns to full capacity in Madison this weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One of the largest craft beer festivals in the country is returning to full capacity this weekend in Madison. The Great Taste of the Midwest is being held Saturday from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Olin Park. There will be more than 200 breweries from...
rockrivercurrent.com
Bites of Beloit returns to showcase ‘all the great flavors Beloit has to offer’
BELOIT — Bites of Beloit restaurant week returns Sept. 6-11 with six different restaurants offering discounted meals. The weeklong event is presented by Geronimo Hospitality Group and their six participating restaurants: Bessie’s Diner, Lucy’s No. 7 Burger Bar, Merrill & Houston’s Steak Joint, Standard Tavern at Beloit Club, Truk’t and Velvet Buffalo Modern Italian.
Trainer named Best of Madison: ‘That honor was huge’
MADISON, Wis. — The Best of Madison winners were announced a few weeks ago, and for Madison’s best personal trainer, it means more than just a title. Mike Onsrud came out on top in Madison Magazine’s annual rankings. He described the moment he learned he had won.
Hidden Gem BBQ Restaurant Inside a Gas Station is One of Illinois’ Best
Finding great food in places where you'd least likely expect is half the fun. Sure you can go to a restaurant that has extravagant decor and outrageous prices to match, then again you can find great food inside a gas station. When I lived in Kansas City, one of the...
Channel 3000
Trio behind Settle Down Tavern and Oz by Oz to open third business on Madison’s near-east side
When Sam Parker, Ryan Huber and Brian Bartels scoped out the vacant space at 1344 E. Washington Ave., they knew they had to do something with it. “We came in, looked at the space, and all three of us — instantly — upon taking it in, we’re like, ‘holy cow, this place is amazing,’” Huber says. “One of the things we were most drawn to is the building itself.”
Channel 3000
Remembering Madison’s Wild Waters
I thought it was a fever dream. Or maybe a forgotten family vacation? Nobody else I knew remembered Wild Waters, a privately owned water park that operated on Madison’s south-east side from 1984 to 1991, and so it felt like a figment of my childhood imagination until I saw this photo by Diane Strand Jones in the Lost Madison Facebook group and it all came rushing back.
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for some good seafood in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
New apartment complex opens near former Oscar Mayer plant on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. — Local leaders on Wednesday celebrated the opening of a new apartment complex near the former Oscar Mayer plant on Madison’s north side. The Oscar Apartments, located at 1222 and 1244 Huxley Street, will include a total of 110 units across two buildings. One 55-unit building will be for those ages 55 and up, while the other is...
AdWeek
Viewers Wonder What Happened to Wisconsin Anchor George Smith
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. After WKOW anchor George Smith disappeared from the station newscasts in July, viewers started asking questions about where he’d gone. One...
nbc15.com
Madison coffee shop robbed and vandalized
The primary election is in the books, and as candidates set their sights on the November 8th general election, an expert in Madison believes spending is going to explode in the coming months. The Wisconsin Department of Health held a meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss Monkeypox and its continuing impact...
WISN
Mario's Pizza is closing after 24 years of business
MUKWONAGO, Wis. — Mario's Pizza is closing down after serving pizza, cod, potato cakes and more for nearly 25 years. The Italian restaurant in Mukwonago opened its doors in 1998. Their doors will close on Aug. 21. "It is our time to step away and enjoy our family. Thank...
wortfm.org
What Madison’s Updated Rent Abatement Program Means for Tenants
Every August, the city of Madison has a big housing turnover, with many downtown leases starting on the 15th. This makes for hectic and crowded move-in/move-out days, to say the least, and raises a host of questions about why renting in Madison is so hard—and what it would take to fix it.
Quality Midwest Roadside: Wisconsin’s Famous Pinkie the Elephant
Next time you're in Madison, Wisconsin, take a 25-minute drive north to DeForest, WI to see the world's largest pink elephant, Pinkie!. How do you find this stuff, James? I'm a long-time fan of Ferris Beuller, that's how! LOL. Most of the time I just luck into it. Like Pinkie, I was doing a story about a guy that fell into a cement mixer in a small town north of Madison, and, lo and behold, just a stone's throw away, was a GIANT PINK ELEPHANT!
fitchburgstar.com
Emmi Roth to move headquarters to Stoughton
Emmi Roth, a Fitchburg-based company that produces and distributes brands of specialty cheeses from Wisconsin and Switzerland, announced it will be moving its headquarters to Stoughton, likely by the end of next year. The move was announced during an official groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 4 at its new headquarters...
End Time Ministries International gives away more than 1,000 backpacks at Back 2 School event
Bishop Godfrey Stubbs, senior pastor of End Time Ministries International, says that he was “overwhelmed” by the great attendance as his church hosted a Back 2 School Giveaway and Mini-Carnival on Saturday, Aug. 6. In all, End Time Ministries and community partners gave away more than 1,000 backpacks full of supplies to Madison-area kids at the annual event.
nbc15.com
Dane County Humane Society hosting 6th annual Clear The Shelters adoption event
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Here’s your perfect op-paw-tunity to get a furry friend for a reduced price. NBC15 and the Dane County Humane Society are teaming up to host the sixth annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption event Aug. 13-14. It will be held from 11 a.m. - 6...
captimes.com
No car? If you live in Madison, you still pay for parking downtown
Whether you park in a downtown parking garage or don’t drive a car at all, if you live in Madison you’re paying for a parking spot. According to slides from last week’s Transportation Policy and Planning Board meeting, the city of Madison pays upwards of $100,000 a month to cover the cost of parking spots, on top of what it receives from parking fees.
ATM stolen from east side coffee shop during overnight break-in
MADISON, Wis. — An ATM was stolen from an eastside coffee shop early Wednesday morning, according to local police. The general manager of EVP Coffee on East Washington Avenue told officers with the Madison Police Department he found signs that someone broke into the building when he arrived at work Wednesday.
spectrumnews1.com
Madison’s housing crisis having lasting effects on low-income residents
MADISON, Wis. — The population in the City of Madison has been growing over the past decade and so have the rent prices, leaving many struggling to find affordable housing. Kris Seeger Douglas is from New London, Wis. A few years ago, Douglas started commuting to Madison to drive for Uber.
