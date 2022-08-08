ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hastings, NE

1011now.com

Rallying behind retired Grand Island firefighter injured in crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A retired Grand Island firefighter is facing a long road ahead of him after being severely injured in a motorcycle crash. Even though Russ Bolling remains in a South Dakota hospital, his firefighter family in Nebraska is rallying behind him every day since the crash.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Surprise truck inspections held in York County

YORK, Neb. -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections today in York and the surrounding area in York County. During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) Team conducted 26 vehicle inspections. Troopers presented a CVSA (Commercial Vehicle...
YORK COUNTY, NE
North Platte Post

Kearney man killed in semi, train crash near Juniata

JUNIATA, Neb.-A Kearney man has died after his semi collided with a train near Juniata. According to the Adams County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday morning, Ryan Nemitz, 29, was northbound in a grain truck that was fully loaded when he collided with a westbound Burlington Northern train. Nemitz was pronounced...
JUNIATA, NE
KSNB Local4

First phase of Hastings ‘Quiet Zone’ program may start next spring

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A long-awaited program to reduce the distraction caused by trains in downtown Hastings may get underway next spring. Ben Engel construction submitted the apparent low bid of $540,766.35 for improvements to the downtown railroad crossings at Hastings Avenue and Pine Avenue. A city official said the money for the project would come from a half-cent city sales tax passed in 2018 by Hastings voters.
HASTINGS, NE
1011now.com

One killed in Adams County train accident

JUNIATA, Neb. (KSNB) - One person is dead after a vehicle collided with a train in rural Adams County Wednesday morning. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a person was killed in a collision with a train at 11:15 a.m. The accident happened at the Burlington Northern railroad crossing near 12th Street and Roseland Avenue, about two miles west of Juniata.
ADAMS COUNTY, NE
Kearney Hub

Photos: 'The Wall That Heals' arrives in Kearney

The Wall That Heals, which has the names of all 58,000 people who died in the Vietnam War, entered Kearney with a police escort Tuesday. The replica of the Vietnam Memorial Wall is the centerpiece of the 37th Reunion of the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Thursday through Sunday in Kearney.
KEARNEY, NE
North Platte Post

Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake

GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
KSNB Local4

Governor Ricketts addresses Nebraska’s future plans

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The future plans of Nebraska was discussed as Governor Pete Ricketts attended this year’s Nebraska Ag and Economic Development Summit. The event was held in Kearney at the Younes Conference Center and is known as the pinnacle forum for discussing issues relevant to Nebraska’s agricultural and economic development. Governor Ricketts spoke on Nebraska’s plan to enhance the Real Workforce Housing Program.
NEBRASKA STATE
KSNB Local4

Settlement reached in teacher lawsuit vs. Grand Island Public Schools

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit pitting Grand Island Public School teachers against the school district. A spokesperson for the Nebraska State Education Association confirmed that a settlement has been reached in the case. The NSEA is an umbrella organization for all the teacher’s unions in the state.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
WOWT

I-80 temporarily blocked at Missouri River following chase; suspect arrested

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A law enforcement incident closed Interstate 80 over the Missouri River bridge Friday morning, but authorities reopened most lanes in both directions after 30 minutes. Quentin Rockefeller, 26, of Gibbon, is lodged in Douglas County Jail and was arrested for willful reckless driving, flight to avoid...
OMAHA, NE
KSNB Local4

New members welcomed to St. Francis Foundation board

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two new members have been added to the CHI Health St. Francis Foundation Board of Directors. New board members Brayden Snell and Regina Somer began their 3-year term at the beginning of the hospital’s fiscal year 2023. Snell is a realtor with Berkshire Hathaway...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Appeals court upholds sentence in fatal abuse case

KEARNEY, Neb. -- The State Appeals Court is upholding the prison sentence of one of four people convicted in the death of a central Nebraska four-year-old. Dustin Scoville's conviction was affirmed by the Nebraska Court of Appeals on Tuesday. Scoville was sentenced to 49 to 50 years in prison in...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

News Channel Nebraska earns awards at Nebraska Broadcasters Association convention

LINCOLN — News Channel Nebraska was among the most awarded media groups at Wednesday’s Pinnacle Awards banquet at the Nebraska Broadcasters Association convention. NCN’s Tri-Cities team won the gold award for Best Multimedia Journalism for its coverage of the Bert’s Pharmacy fire in downtown Hastings. Reporters provided live coverage of the overnight blaze via social media, provided updates in the following days on KHAS radio, and visited with the pharmacy owner about the property’s future in a TV news story.
HASTINGS, NE
KSNB Local4

Rise in serious juvenile crimes creates challenges for Hall County Jail

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Last week, two teenagers were arrested and charged as adults after committing a number of serious crimes in Grand Island, one of them even shooting at police officers. But it’s not only these two teens that are causing issues in the community, Grand Island Police Department reports that juveniles are committing more serious crimes than before. It’s impacting the police force and also creating challenges for the Hall County Department of Corrections.
GRAND ISLAND, NE

