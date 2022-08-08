ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring

By WRBL Staff
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

ALBANY, Ga. ( WRBL ) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia.

This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances.

All individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty within a court of law.

This indictment was returned on June 15, and left the following people with charges:

  • Horatio Venable aka Ray, 25, of Columbus, Georgia, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. If convicted, Venable faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10,000,000 fine.
  • Rashad Moreland, 36, of Columbus, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Moreland faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10,000,000 fine.
  • Dustin Robbins, 33, of Columbus, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Robbins faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10,000,000 fine.
  • Antovious Hunter aka Ant, 39, of Columbus, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Hunter faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10,000,000 fine.
  • Cornelius Leonard aka Tae, 28, of Grantville, Georgia, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; three counts of distribution of methamphetamine; two counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; possession of a stolen firearm; possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute; possession of heroin with the intent to distribute; possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute; possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute; possession of marijuana with intent to distribute; and, conspiracy to tamper with a witness. If convicted, Leonard faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $8,000,000 fine.
  • Kedric Fuller aka Blakk Ru, 41, of Woodbury, Georgia, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Fuller faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10,000,000 fine.
  • Markevious Snipes aka Big Dawg, 31, of Thomaston, Georgia, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to tamper with a witness. If convicted, Snipes faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10,000,000 fine.
  • Pedro Valencia aka Casper aka Bossman, 45, of Calhoun State Prison, Georgia, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Valencia faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10,000,000 fine.
  • Darius Wellmaker, 39, of Thomaston, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Wellmaker faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10,000,000 fine.
  • Ashley Ingram, 35, of Cataula, Georgia, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Ingram faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10,000,000 fine.
  • Mechile Hobbs, 48, of Woodbury, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. If convicted, Hobbs faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10,000,000 fine.
  • Mark Dean, 44, of Manchester, Georgia, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Dean faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10,000,000 fine.
  • Nehemiah Johnson aka Brazy, 29, of Thomaston, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Johnson faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10,000,000 fine.
  • Jennifer Moss, 38, of Molena, Georgia, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. If convicted, Moss faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10,000,000 fine.
  • Justin Whitten, 36, Hogansville, Georgia, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Whitten faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10,000,000 fine.
  • Natashia Antley, 34, of Thomaston, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Antley faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10,000,000 fine.
  • Krystal Juarez Norman, 33, of Thomaston, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Norman faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10,000,000 fine.
  • Dixie Bailey, 33, of Thomaston, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Bailey faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10,000,000 fine.
  • Carlton Power, 26, of Manchester, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, Power faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10,000,000 fine.
  • Sabrina Smith, 32, of Thomaston, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and distribution of methamphetamine. If convicted, Smith faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10,000,000 fine.
  • Joshua McAfee, 34, of Thomaston, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. If convicted, McAfee faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $10,000,000 fine.
  • Ramone Zorn aka Big Razor, 52, of Thomaston, is charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, distribution of methamphetamine and two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. If convicted, Zorn faces a maximum of life imprisonment and a maximum $20,000,000 fine.

Appearances began on July 20 and are scheduled through Aug. 10.

This case is being investigated by FBI.

Diane Lapsley
3d ago

you know, it's just really hard to believe this happened as stated because we in the USA can not trust ANYONE IN A GOVERNMENTAL POSITION SITH ALL THE CORRUPTION IN FBI CIA DOJ etc... so sad, we are just afraid of everyone in our own government. this is getting like china, Russia, north Korea by the day...

