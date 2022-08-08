ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Dayton suburb shooting suspect charged with murder, burglary

By Schalischa Petit-De
 3 days ago

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) – A man suspected of killing four people in Butler Township was charged with murder Monday.

According to Vandalia Municipal Court records, 39-year-old Stephen Marlow was charged with the following: eight counts of murder, four counts of burglary, and one count of having weapons while under disability.

Around 11:30 a.m. Friday, police were called to the 7200 block of Hardwicke Place on reports of shots fired.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found four victims at multiple crime scenes suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Butler Township Police Chief John Porter. All four of the victims died on the scene.

According to court documents, Marlow killed all four victims during an armed robbery attempt at two homes. It’s not clear if the suspect was able to get away with any items from the robbery.

The victims were identified as 82-year-old Clyde Knox, 78-year-old Eva Knox, 41-year-old Sarah Anderson, and her 15-year-old daughter Kayla.

Marlow was taken into police custody around 10 p.m. Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas. He is currently being held in the state’s Douglas County Jail without bond. His next court appearance will be Wednesday, August 10 at 2 p.m.

