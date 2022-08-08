Kirby’s Dream Buffet is headed to Nintendo Switch next week, sending Kirby into a land of oversized sweets. The stated goal is to compete against other Kirbys to eat multiples of his weight in strawberries, but, folks, the true goal here is unlocking this hat that looks like a cake that looks like Kirby as a car from Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Of all the decorative food-themed hats that Kirby’s Dream Buffet will offer players — a swirl of whipped cream, a hamburger with a bun that has Kirby’s face on it — it will be nigh-impossible to top the Car-Mouth Cake, as Nintendo calls it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 HOURS AGO