Polygon
Bungie is reworking some classic Destiny 2 Exotics for season 18
With the upcoming Bungie showcase, season 18, and a reprised original Destiny raid less than two weeks away, Destiny 2 fans have a lot to be excited for in August. But ahead of the reveal, Bungie has released some new information about how certain weapon types and Exotics will be changing later this month.
Polygon
Pokémon Go Bug Out 2022 event guide
Pokémon Go’s Bug Out event is back for 2022, and with it come new Pokémon like Grubbin and Mega Scizor. The event runs from Aug. 10-16 and increases the spawn rates of bug-type Pokémon, as well as providing other bonuses. Our Pokémon Go Bug Out event...
Polygon
Apex Legends guide: Vantage tips and tricks
Apex Legends’ latest character, Vantage (and her bat friend Echo), are finally here alongside the new Hunted season. She’s a recon character and a capable sniper with an interesting kit that keeps her mobile, despite her proclivity for long-range engagements. Since Hunted’s release, we’ve spent quite a few...
Polygon
Metal Slug Tactics joins the growing club of delayed strategy games
Dotemu won’t release Metal Slug Tactics this year after all, the publisher revealed via Twitter Thursday morning. Instead, the tactics game will launch sometime in 2023 in order to make it “as explosive as possible.”. Originally revealed during last year’s Summer Games Fest, Metal Slug Tactics takes the...
Polygon
Finally, there’s a $5,999 way to play Nidhogg 2
Indie fighting game Nidhogg 2 is coming to the arcades. Developer Messhof is partnering with DSM Arcade, a company dedicated to bringing games to arcade cabinets. Nidhogg 2 is the 2017 sequel to fighting game Nidhogg, and combines fighting with tug-o-war. It’s cartoonishly violent and also boasts great local multiplayer, which makes it a perfect candidate for an arcade game.
Polygon
How and why to recruit followers in Cult of the Lamb
Cult of the Lamb is a hybrid city-builder and hack-and-slash game. The goal is to cut your way through a group of heretics to help rescue your god, all while building up your cult with followers. In this guide, we’ll explain how to increase your cult size in Cult of...
Polygon
Splatoon’s Splatfest returns with a 4v2v2 twist in Splatoon 3
Splatoon 3 will bring back the series’ popular multiplayer events known as Splatfests when the Nintendo Switch competitive ink-shooter launches this summer. But Splatoon 3’s version of Splatfests, where players fight for a themed side (e.g., sci-fi vs. fantasy, vampires vs. werewolves) will have a twist: Instead of two team choices, players will pick from one of three sides. And they’ll ultimately battle for dominance in a three-team, 4v2v2 match called the Tricolor Turf War.
Polygon
How to evolve Wurmple into Silcoon or Cascoon in Pokémon Go
Those looking to evolve Wurmple into Silcoon or Cascoon in Pokémon Go to complete the Bug Out! Collection Challenge will encounter a problem: You can’t choose or control which cocoon the worm turns into. In mainline Pokémon games, Wurmple evolves into Cascoon or Silcoon depending on its personality...
Polygon
Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour: Can Nidoran (female) be Shiny?
For Aug. 9, 2022, Nidoran (female) will be in the spotlight, and you’ll get double XP for catching Pokémon. And yes, Nidoran (female) can be shiny in Pokémon Go!. Note that Nidoran (male) will have his turn in the Spotlight in two weeks on Aug. 23, so if you’re looking for a Shiny Nidoran (male), Nidorino, or Nidoking, you’ll just need to wait a few weeks.
Polygon
Why video game horses are so hard to animate
As a self-professed horse girl, I’ve always appreciated when video games gives me the chance to ride. But what goes into getting humankind’s favorite, majestic, finger-nail strutting freaks of nature into video games?. It’s a lot harder than it sounds. Horses, like all quadrupeds, are much more challenging...
Polygon
The most chaotic board games from Gen Con 2022
Gen Con 2022 felt like coming home for me. After nearly two decades attending board gaming’s Super Bowl, I’ve developed some very close friends that I enjoy seeing every year. Going two years without renewing those relationships was entirely too long. This year, after the vendor floor closed, we weren’t interested in playing the latest Euro-style game, or a campaign in a box, or a big, sprawling Ameritrash strategy game. We just wanted to have a lark, and the selection of new games on offer perfectly suited our needs.
Polygon
One of League of Legends’ oldest champions finally has his rework
There’s a new Udyr in town. After many, many years of players clamoring for an update to one of League of Legends’ oldest champions, the Spirit Walker, is getting a new look on The Rift as well as a new set of abilities. Udyr’s core mechanic — constantly...
Polygon
Tower of Fantasy’s character creator is perfect for making Genshin Impact characters
Didn’t get the character you wanted in Genshin Impact? Well no worries, because now you can recreate a version of that character in an entirely different game. (Amazing!) Now that it is launching worldwide, fans are starting to use the character creator in a similar game called Tower of Fantasy, to recreate popular characters from Genshin Impact.
Polygon
Crusade map symbols in Cult of the Lamb, explained
Cult of the Lamb’s Crusades are a way to head out into the world to collect resources, find new followers, and take on those annoying opposing cults. Crusades are also the roguelike aspect of Cult of the Lamb — each Crusade is randomly generated and has a number of nodes along a flow-chart you’ll have to navigate to your goal.
Polygon
Dead by Daylight and Bugsnax join first wave of Yakuza games on PlayStation Plus this August
Sony has announced the games that will be added to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog on Aug. 16 for all Extra and Premium members. As previously announced, the headline additions are Yakuza 0, Yakuza Kiwami, and Yakuza Kiwami 2, as Sony works toward adding eight games from Sega’s gangster series to its subscription service. (Yakuza: Like a Dragon has already been made available to all subscribers.)
Polygon
Pokémon Go Fest 2022 finale event gives everyone Ultra Beasts in August
Pokémon Go Fest 2022, the event that kicked off globally in June and played out locally in Berlin, Seattle, and Sapporo, will come to a conclusion (globally, again) on Saturday, Aug. 27. Pokémon Go players will get access to all four of the game’s existing Ultra Beasts, which will be appearing in five-star raids, and four rotating habitats with themed Pokémon. That includes Pikachu wearing a scarf.
Polygon
Kirby can wear a Kirby car cake hat in Kirby’s Dream Buffet
Kirby’s Dream Buffet is headed to Nintendo Switch next week, sending Kirby into a land of oversized sweets. The stated goal is to compete against other Kirbys to eat multiples of his weight in strawberries, but, folks, the true goal here is unlocking this hat that looks like a cake that looks like Kirby as a car from Kirby and the Forgotten Land. Of all the decorative food-themed hats that Kirby’s Dream Buffet will offer players — a swirl of whipped cream, a hamburger with a bun that has Kirby’s face on it — it will be nigh-impossible to top the Car-Mouth Cake, as Nintendo calls it.
Polygon
Everyone loves Splatoon 3’s new hosts, Deep Cut
Nintendo introduced the new hosts of Splatoon 3, Deep Cut, as part of a Nintendo Direct stream on Wednesday. The group has three characters: Shiver, Frye, and the giant manta ray Big Man, and fans are already obsessed with the trio. Each previous Splatoon game has had a their own...
Polygon
Dragon Ball Z is now available in the original Japanese on Crunchyroll
The version of Dragon Ball Z subbed in the original Japanese is now available on Crunchyroll in all English-speaking regions, except the U.K., Ireland, and Nordics. Earlier this year, Crunchyroll added the dubbed versions of Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z, and Dragon Ball GT. Dragon Ball Z is the sequel...
Polygon
Pokémon: Arceus Chronicles is a new Pokémon special coming to Netflix
The Pokémon Company has announced a Netflix special called Pokémon: Arceus Chronicles — a new adventure starring Ash as he returns to the Sinnoh region. The “special,” which might take the form of a feature film or extended episode, will debut on the streaming service on Sept. 23, 2022.
